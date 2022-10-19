The B-U Class of ‘62 held their 60th Class Reunion on September 16 and 17. The first evening was held at one of the shelters in the North Buckhannon Park and the second evening was held at the Peak. Our Friday picnic was catered by Morgan and Bethany Ware. Fish Hawk Acres catered the Saturday evening dinner. The weather was very nice and the food was very tasty with both dinners. Sixty attended the reunion with classmates and spouses and guests. Quite a few items were donated or hand made for a silent auction and door prizes. The most important part of both evenings was the visiting of all who attended. A great time was held by all. Each class member was sent and invitation. If you did not receive a letter, contact one of the committee members with your name and address.

