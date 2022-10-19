Read full article on original website
Related
The Recorddelta
Three earn top 10 finishes, Bucs Cross Country wins Big 10 Conference
KINGWOOD — Head Coach Taylor Stacy hopes were high as his Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers cross country team entered the 12-team Big 10 Conference championship meet back on Thursday, October 15 in Kingwood. It is safe to say that his Buccaneers fully lived up to even Stacy’s wildest expectations in Kingwood, walking away from the meet as the 2022 Big 10 Conference cross country champions.
Prep Football: Bigger challenge, same result as Patriots pummel Nicholas County
Media and fans alike have flocked to Coal City this season to see if any team could derail the Independence juggernaut. Friday night the Class AA No. 3 rated Patriots faced their biggest challenge of the season when No. 7 Nicholas County came calling at George Covey Field. The challenge...
The Recorddelta
Buckhannon-Upshur “Sport”-light: Bryson Johnston
TENNERTON — It is important to highlight the youth in Upshur County and the hard work they have put in to excelling in the sports they play. This series of articles has returned to go in-depth with one of Buckhannon-Upshur’s student athletes, allowing readers to get to know a little more about who, athletically, represents the community. This week, Buccaneer Football Bryson Johnston took time to give the community an inside look at his journey in Upshur County sports.
The Recorddelta
B-U Varsity Soccer advances to semifinals, ends season with loss to UHS
BUCKHANNON — The Buckhannon-Upshur High School Boys Varsity Soccer Team delivered some exciting games this week. The team made it to the semifinals competing against Bridgeport High School (BHS) on Tuesday, October 18 and then battling University High School on Thursday, October 20. B-U traveled to Bridgeport on Tuesday,...
voiceofmotown.com
Bob Huggins Slams Players on Last Year’s Team
Morgantown, West Virginia – Today, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins, along with seniors Kedrian Johnson, Erik Stevenson and Emmitt Matthews, Jr., met with the media at the Big 12 Conference Media Day. Huggins, who was recently inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, spoke glowingly of his current...
WBOY
What the heck is the ‘Abagoochie’ of Webster Springs, West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The abagoochie is a creature native to Costa Rica that was introduced to West Virginia by the state Division of Natural Resources to combat growing predator populations, outlets reported in the early 2000s. They are said to be about as large as a medium-sized dog at three feet long and 35 pounds when fully grown. Many internet accounts refer to them as “dry-land piranhas” that will eat anything.
West Virginia’s wild boar firearms season begins Saturday
West Virginia's first segment of wild boar firearms season starts on Saturday.
The Legend of Booger Hole, WV
Clay County, WV, has an area known as Booger Hole, an unincorporated community formed as an isolated settlement near the Rush River Valley in the early 1900s. The name Booger Hole comes from the reputation of over 12 gruesome murders and disappearances in the area.
wwhseagledispatch.org
West Virginia’s Spine Chilling History
Many people in West Virginia have visited or at least heard of places like Fright Night, Fear on the Farm, and Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm. These places are popular “haunted” attractions, but have you heard of West Virginia’s real haunted places? Places like Lake Shawnee, Droop Mountain, and The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum have claims of haunting’s in their history.
WDTV
Morgantown triplets featured for first birthday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln, Emilia, and Liliana Elliott turned one on October 3. The triplets were featured by Smuckers for their first birthday. Tyler and Lindsey Elliott knew they wanted three kids. However, they weren’t planning on it happening at the same time.. After an ultrasound, that’s what they found out.
nextpittsburgh.com
West Virginia’s Gauley River sets the standard for wild and wonderful in Summersville
It takes a certain type of person to think it’s a good idea to jump from a large boulder into Class V whitewater — with just a helmet and a life preserver. The roaring river, a shot of adrenaline and a cheering crowd standing around on surrounding rocks like some sort of whitewater Roman coliseum.
Abandoned building demolished in Bluefield
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The City of Bluefield started cleanup on an abandoned structure today. The City of Bluefield, along with The West Virginia Auditors office were on hand to bring down an abandoned house on Hill Avenue. Money was awarded to help bring down structures all over the state from the West Virginia Legislature. The […]
89-year-old motorcyclist dies in West Virginia after Maryland wreck
A motorcyclist died in West Virginia on Friday after he was in a two-vehicle collision in Garrett County, Maryland State Police announced.
WDTV
Former Elkins Sewer System supervisor dies
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A long-serving and well-respected former Elkins Sanitary Board employee recently passed away. Michael Wolfe, 66, died on Oct. 5. He retired last year as the chief operator of the Elkins Wastewater System, capping 20 years of public service in Elkins. He began his career in wastewater...
WDTV
Retired Preston County K-9 dies
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired K-9 who worked with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. K-9 Okan retired from the PCSO in 2021, according to a Facebook post. He continued to live with his handler, Cpl. R.A. Stockett, Jr., and his family until his passing.
‘Jeep Fest’ taking place in Nicholas County, WV
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The 5th Annual Jeep Fest is taking place this coming weekend at the Good Evening Ranch in Canvas, West Virginia. According to the WV Jeep Fest Facebook page, the weekend of events kicks off with live music by Acoustic Fusion at 5 p.m. at the watering hole. There will be […]
West Virginia and Ohio under a freeze warning for Thursday
A freeze warning has been issued for multiple areas in the Ohio Valley. Belmont County, Brooke County, Hancock County, Harrison County, Jefferson County, Marshall County, Monroe County, Ohio County, Wetzel County Tyler County was issued a freeze watch. The freeze warning will be in effect from 2 AM to 10 AM Thursday. The freeze watch […]
Free Thanksgiving meals in Southern WV
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Food prices are on the rise and Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be even more expensive than last year. If you or your family need a little extra help this Thanksgiving, the following are a list of places for Raleigh, Mercer, and Greenbrier Counties where you can get a free Thanksgiving […]
WDTV
Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities told 5 News the man was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown. Authorities said they do not know why the man was in the abandoned factory when he fell down the elevator shaft. Crews responded to an abandoned factory in Fairmont Wednesday...
When was the earliest snow in West Virginia?
BECKLEY WV (WVNS) – With the first snow of 2022 looming on the horizon, you might be asking: when was the earliest snow recorded in West Virginia? In Southern West Virginia, snowfall usually doesn’t approach the same levels as the northern and eastern parts of the state, but areas like Flat Top and other areas […]
Comments / 0