The Recorddelta
Morgantown man arrested, possible meth lab plans foiled
UPSHUR COUNTY — A Morgantown man is being held on a large cash only bond for the possession of precursors to manufacture methamphetamine. According to court documentation, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, Trooper F.J. Turansky of the West Virginia State Police, received a call for an alleged reckless driver in a silver Nissan. Trooper Turansky identified a car matching the description, that turned to head north on Route 20. Trooper Turansky observed the driver allegedly traveling at 45 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour speed zone.
Deputies: Pagan’s Motorcycle Club member charged with murder in West Virginia
A man who deputies say is a member of the Pagan's Motorcycle Club has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that happened last month in Marion County.
Man allegedly sold fentanyl to undercover person in Fairmont Wendy’s parking lot
A man has been charged after allegedly selling fentanyl to an undercover individual in Fairmont.
Man charged in West Virginia after deputies find meth in pickup truck without bumper
A man has been charged after deputies say they found methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Ritchie County.
2 charged with child neglect after deputies search West Virginia home with ‘filth throughout’
A man and a woman from Fairmont have been charged with child neglect after deputies say they searched their home, which did not fully have electricity, and found a backed-up toilet, moldy food and drug paraphernalia.
Deputies: ‘Squeak Bennett,’ 71, arrested after shooting dollar store light out, barricading himself in West Virginia home
A 71-year-old man who deputies say is known as "Squeak Bennett" was arrested Wednesday in Tucker County after he allegedly shot a light out at the dollar store in Parsons then barricaded himself inside his home.
Over 20 animals seized from Greene County home
SPRAGGS, Pa. (KDKA) - More than 20 animals were rescued from a Greene County home Friday after they were found living in unsanitary conditions. According to the search warrant, over the span of several months, the Greene County Regional Police Department received several complaints about a property on Sigbee Street in Spraggs about dogs constantly barking, lack of care and the smell from the trailer and dog kennels. The Greene County Regional police chief, William DeForte, told KDKA they seized two dogs, two ducks, one cat, 18 rabbits and one bunny from the property after they were found living in filthy,...
WDTV
Retired Preston County K-9 dies
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired K-9 who worked with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. K-9 Okan retired from the PCSO in 2021, according to a Facebook post. He continued to live with his handler, Cpl. R.A. Stockett, Jr., and his family until his passing.
WDTV
Randolph County woman sentenced for federal meth charge
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Valley Head woman was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for a federal methamphetamine charge, officials said. 32-year-old Tara Leary pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute at Least Fifty Grams of Methamphetamine,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
1 person transported after accident on I-79 in Marion County
One person was transported after an accident on I-79 in Marion County.
The Recorddelta
Morning accident sends two to hospital
BUCKHANNON — On Friday, October 21, a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident sent two individuals to the hospital. The accident occurred within the intersection of Fayette Street and Marion Street, at approximately 10:40 a.m. Sergeant Mark Stewart of the Buckhannon City Police Department confirmed the accident involved a blue 2004...
West Virginia inmate planned to smuggle items in with officer in jail
Jarrail Lamont Smith, an inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Hazelton, was sentenced today to an additional 57 months of incarceration for a bribery charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Smith, 30, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Bribery of Public Officials” and one count of “Bribery of Public […]
89-year-old motorcyclist dies in West Virginia after Maryland wreck
A motorcyclist died in West Virginia on Friday after he was in a two-vehicle collision in Garrett County, Maryland State Police announced.
Man charged after fighting girlfriend and threatening her with machete
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing serious charges out of Nicholas County. Deputies say Nathan Ryan Radcliffe, 35, of Birch River, got into a physical fight with his girlfriend. During the fight, Radcliffe pushed the female up against the bookshelf and held a machete toward her threateningly.
West Virginia man charged for allegedly murdering his son in Fairmont
A man has been charged for allegedly murdering his son at a home in Fairmont.
connect-bridgeport.com
Trio of Kids, Adult Taken to Hospital as Vehicle Rolls on I-79 in Harrison County; Bridgeport EMS on Scene
WBOY is reporting a single-vehicle rollover involving four people happened Tuesday along Interestate 79 north, near mile marker 108.5. According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the incident happened just before 8 p.m. The Bridgeport EMS was on the scene. According to the Jane Lew Fire Department, three kids...
WDTV
2 dogs dead, owner injured after mauling
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A story involving a vicious dog attack in the Morgantown area. A woman says her dogs were randomly attacked and killed on a walk and she wound up at a hospital herself. Candice Moench was walking her two dogs Maggie and Baby G by the Cobun...
WDTV
Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities told 5 News the man was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown. Authorities said they do not know why the man was in the abandoned factory when he fell down the elevator shaft. Crews responded to an abandoned factory in Fairmont Wednesday...
WDTV
100-year-old Harrison County man among the latest to die from COVID-19
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported several more deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, including a 100-year-old man from Harrison County. Other reported deaths include an 89-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Mercer County, a 79-year old female...
The Recorddelta
Upshur County woman violates protective order
BUCKHANNON — Samantha Dawn Workman, age 36 of Buckhannon, was recently charged with domestic battery and violation of a protective order on Wednesday, October 14. According to documentation obtained from the Upshur County Courthouse, criminal complaints were filed by Deputy Cameron Forte of the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department and by Trooper First Class (TFC) P.J. Robinette of the West Virginia State Police. The complaint filed by Deputy Forte revealed that he and Deputy Tanner Collins responded to a domestic incident around 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the victim reported that he and the defendant had been arguing. The victim had been packing his belongings to leave when the defendant had escalated the argument.
