Buckhannon, WV

The Recorddelta

Morgantown man arrested, possible meth lab plans foiled

UPSHUR COUNTY — A Morgantown man is being held on a large cash only bond for the possession of precursors to manufacture methamphetamine. According to court documentation, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, Trooper F.J. Turansky of the West Virginia State Police, received a call for an alleged reckless driver in a silver Nissan. Trooper Turansky identified a car matching the description, that turned to head north on Route 20. Trooper Turansky observed the driver allegedly traveling at 45 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour speed zone.
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Over 20 animals seized from Greene County home

SPRAGGS, Pa. (KDKA) - More than 20 animals were rescued from a Greene County home Friday after they were found living in unsanitary conditions. According to the search warrant, over the span of several months, the Greene County Regional Police Department received several complaints about a property on Sigbee Street in Spraggs about dogs constantly barking, lack of care and the smell from the trailer and dog kennels.  The Greene County Regional police chief, William DeForte, told KDKA they seized two dogs, two ducks, one cat, 18 rabbits and one bunny from the property after they were found living in filthy,...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Retired Preston County K-9 dies

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired K-9 who worked with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. K-9 Okan retired from the PCSO in 2021, according to a Facebook post. He continued to live with his handler, Cpl. R.A. Stockett, Jr., and his family until his passing.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Randolph County woman sentenced for federal meth charge

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Valley Head woman was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for a federal methamphetamine charge, officials said. 32-year-old Tara Leary pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute at Least Fifty Grams of Methamphetamine,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
The Recorddelta

Morning accident sends two to hospital

BUCKHANNON — On Friday, October 21, a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident sent two individuals to the hospital. The accident occurred within the intersection of Fayette Street and Marion Street, at approximately 10:40 a.m. Sergeant Mark Stewart of the Buckhannon City Police Department confirmed the accident involved a blue 2004...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia inmate planned to smuggle items in with officer in jail

Jarrail Lamont Smith, an inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Hazelton, was sentenced today to an additional 57 months of incarceration for a bribery charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Smith, 30, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Bribery of Public Officials” and one count of “Bribery of Public […]
HAZELTON, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Trio of Kids, Adult Taken to Hospital as Vehicle Rolls on I-79 in Harrison County; Bridgeport EMS on Scene

WBOY is reporting a single-vehicle rollover involving four people happened Tuesday along Interestate 79 north, near mile marker 108.5. According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the incident happened just before 8 p.m. The Bridgeport EMS was on the scene. According to the Jane Lew Fire Department, three kids...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

2 dogs dead, owner injured after mauling

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A story involving a vicious dog attack in the Morgantown area. A woman says her dogs were randomly attacked and killed on a walk and she wound up at a hospital herself. Candice Moench was walking her two dogs Maggie and Baby G by the Cobun...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities told 5 News the man was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown. Authorities said they do not know why the man was in the abandoned factory when he fell down the elevator shaft. Crews responded to an abandoned factory in Fairmont Wednesday...
FAIRMONT, WV
The Recorddelta

Upshur County woman violates protective order

BUCKHANNON — Samantha Dawn Workman, age 36 of Buckhannon, was recently charged with domestic battery and violation of a protective order on Wednesday, October 14. According to documentation obtained from the Upshur County Courthouse, criminal complaints were filed by Deputy Cameron Forte of the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department and by Trooper First Class (TFC) P.J. Robinette of the West Virginia State Police. The complaint filed by Deputy Forte revealed that he and Deputy Tanner Collins responded to a domestic incident around 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the victim reported that he and the defendant had been arguing. The victim had been packing his belongings to leave when the defendant had escalated the argument.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV

