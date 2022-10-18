There's been some speculation that Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray would prefer playing his video-game system over studying an NFL playbook. It's not completely unfounded speculation, either. There was that clause the Cardinals put in his new contract that required him to do four hours of “independent study” each week. That clause was ultimately taken out of the contract, but it pointed to the fact that the Cardinals fear Murray is more likely to play video games than study film for his upcoming opponent.

2 DAYS AGO