Yardbarker

Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves

The team is also elevating RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon prior to their matchup with the Lions. Watkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston. Watkins was testing the...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Steelers set asking price in Chase Claypool trade talks

The Pittsburgh Steelers are willing to discuss trades involving Chase Claypool, but any team looking to land the wide receiver will have to pay a steep price. According to Bill Huber of Packer Central, the Steelers would likely want a package similar to the one the Carolina Panthers received in the Christian McCaffrey trade. That would mean multiple second-round draft picks, as well as a third and a fifth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Richard Sherman roasts Kyler Murray with 'Call of Duty' reference: 'I bet he knows when a new map drops'

There's been some speculation that Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray would prefer playing his video-game system over studying an NFL playbook. It's not completely unfounded speculation, either. There was that clause the Cardinals put in his new contract that required him to do four hours of “independent study” each week. That clause was ultimately taken out of the contract, but it pointed to the fact that the Cardinals fear Murray is more likely to play video games than study film for his upcoming opponent.
Yardbarker

'Family reunion!': Saquon Barkley tweet hints at OBJ-Giants reunion

Beckham, who started his career with the Giants in 2014, has found success during stops with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, including a Super Bowl with LA last season. Although injuries have slowed him, Beckham is still a capable receiver who could help a team make a playoff run.
Yardbarker

Report: Dolphins Expected To Trade Veteran TE

The Miami Dolphins are coming into Week 7 of the NFL season with a 3-3 record. With them two games behind the Bills in the AFC East, the team is looking to ship out their veteran tight end. The Dolphins having Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as their offensive stars...
Yardbarker

Pedro Martinez Makes A Bold Claim About The Astros

After the Houston Astros‘ 3-2 win over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS, Hall-of-Famer Pedro Martinez made somewhat of a bold claim. The Astros now lead the Yankees in the series, 2-0, and will look to try and pull off a sweep and advance to the World Series as soon as Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Seems To Be Off The Broncos Country Bandwagon

This has been a very frustrating and disappointing season for the Denver Broncos, at least so far. After trading for future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson and being expected to contend for a spot in the Super Bowl, the Broncos have an anemic 2-4 record. Their offense is the...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Bears Fans react to trade rumor with Chiefs about Starting RB and DL

Bears fans are in their feels about saying goodbye. The Chicago Bears will have plenty of rumors surrounding them about possible trades this week. The team sits at 2-4 with a tough schedule coming. The Bears are expected to trade assets into draft picks as the trade deadline approaches. One viral trade rumor had some Bears fans at different stages of the grief cycle posting takes on social media.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Raiders' Derek Carr: 'Not Going to Fool' QB, Says Houston Texans Coach

The Houston Texans' only win of the season thus far has come on the road, so in that instance, a trip to Las Vegas might do them some good. The last time we saw the Las Vegas Raiders they were on a collision course with their third-straight road loss of the year, and have had a bye week since to let those frustrations either dissipate or fester.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

The Astros Are Undefeated With A Shocking Stat

The game of baseball is not something that can be broken down by any formula, nor can the madness of it even be explained at any point. This postseason, we have learned that now more than ever, we should expect the unexpected. The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Packers Make Four Moves, Activate WR Sammy Watkins

The team is also placing WR Randall Cobb and C/G Jake Hanson on injured reserve. Watkins, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bills back in 2014 after they traded up with the Rams to get him. Buffalo would later trade him to the Rams. Watkins played out the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Latest On Potential Darius Slayton Trade

However, Schultz adds that Giants GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll both value Slayton’s “speed/overall makeup” and he remains a trusted option for QB Daniel Jones. With this in mind, Schultz adds that he would be surprised if the Giants traded Slayton because “the asking price would not be insignificant.”
AUBURN, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman’s worst move of the 2022 season

The New York Yankees needed massive reinforcements during the 2022 off-season, given they had to make decisions on players like Gary Sanchez and add more pitching support to the rotation. They once again instilled faith in Luis Severino, who enjoyed a great bounce-back season after dealing with three consecutive years of injury-riddled play.
MINNESOTA STATE

