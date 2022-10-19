ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

paininthepass.info

Driver ID In Fatal Rollover Crash On Hwy 395 Near Kramer Junction

KRAMER JUCTION, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The coroner’s office Thursday did released the name of a driver killed in a rollover crash on Highway 395 near Kramer Junction. Alexander Saldana, age 44, a resident of Helendale. California Highway Patrol, Kern, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded...
HELENDALE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two adults and eight children injured in crash on SR-62

A crash on State Route 62 in Joshua Tree left two adults and 8 children with injuries ranging from minor to major Wednesday evening. The crash happened on SR-62, approaching Hillview Road at around 6:45 p.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened when a man driving a Honda Accord turned left directly The post Two adults and eight children injured in crash on SR-62 appeared first on KESQ.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fire burns part of house in Fontana on Oct. 20

A fire burned part of a house in Fontana on the morning of Oct. 20, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The blaze erupted at an attached garage with extension into the residence in the 8500 block of Dumond Drive. Responding units quickly knocked down the fire, the...
FONTANA, CA
paininthepass.info

High Wind Advisory For The Mountains & Deserts This Weekend

VICTOR VALLEY, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A High Wind Advisory for Saturday afternoon October 21, 2022 thought Sunday. A Strong Wind Event for the Mojave Desert locations, mountains and the top of the Cajon Pass. HIGH WIND ADVISORY: for the Apple Valley, Barstow area, Hesperia, and Victorville area...
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA

Homicide investigation underway after man, 71, found dead in Hesperia

A homicide investigation is underway after a 71-year-old man was found with “multiple sharp force injuries” in his Hesperia home earlier this week, authorities said Friday. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials responded to the home in the 9100 block of Orangeleaf Court around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and declared the victim dead at the scene. […]
HESPERIA, CA
crimevoice.com

Inmate Suspected of Murdering Cellmate at West Valley Detention Center

An inmate at West Valley Detention Center is being charged with the murder of his cellmate, Steven Puskar. Michael Follet, 67, of Yucaipa had been arrested on unrelated charges on September 24th. His cellmate, 47-year-old Steven Puskar of San Bernardino, was found injured and unconscious in their cell on October 2nd.
YUCAIPA, CA
z1077fm.com

Audi left behind after failed business heist

A failed heist led to the gang’s Audi being impounded by the Sheriff. On Wednesday night (October 19), a business in the 4400 block of Old Woman Springs Road reported a break in to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Station. The business owner said that the building’s alarm went off at 10 p.m., and when he arrived, he saw the rear door pried open.
Progressive Rail Roading

Metrolink Arrow to begin service next week

The Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink) and San Bernardino County Transportation Authority will open the new Arrow rail service on Oct. 24. More than a decade in the making, Arrow extends Metrolink's San Bernardino Line by 9 miles, featuring four new stations between San Bernardino and Redlands. The new route will also connect riders to the Inland Empire-Orange County lines, Metrolink officials said in a press release.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Eater

California’s Only Mexican Spit-Roasted Goat Is Hidden Away at a Tire Store

“It’s like Mexico here,” says Vanessa Sánchez, a resident of Muscoy, a community of San Bernardino County. “You can ride horses, 4Runners, and it’s a party 24/7.” In this semi-rural area, Latino families make up the majority, and live in homes with large lots ideal for small-scale farming, raising livestock, running horse stables, and even operating speakeasies (serving pajaretes, a kind of spiked chocolate milk).
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

