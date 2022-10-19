Read full article on original website
Related
paininthepass.info
5 Vehicle Crash Blocked The Bypass Lane Northbound I-15 In Hesperia Friday Afternoon
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A five-vehicle crash had traffic backed up from the bypass lane on northbound Interstate 15 Freeway in Hesperia sent one to the hospital, officials said. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic collision involving five vehicles. The...
paininthepass.info
Driver ID In Fatal Rollover Crash On Hwy 395 Near Kramer Junction
KRAMER JUCTION, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The coroner’s office Thursday did released the name of a driver killed in a rollover crash on Highway 395 near Kramer Junction. Alexander Saldana, age 44, a resident of Helendale. California Highway Patrol, Kern, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded...
Two adults and eight children injured in crash on SR-62
A crash on State Route 62 in Joshua Tree left two adults and 8 children with injuries ranging from minor to major Wednesday evening. The crash happened on SR-62, approaching Hillview Road at around 6:45 p.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened when a man driving a Honda Accord turned left directly The post Two adults and eight children injured in crash on SR-62 appeared first on KESQ.
Police PIT Maneuver of Suspect Vehicle Ends Pursuit, Involves Other Vehicles in Collision
Ontario, San Bernardino County, CA: A pursuit ended with a traffic collision involving two vehicles after a suspect vehicle was PIT maneuvered by Fontana police on the 10 Freeway just before midnight, Wednesday, Oct.19, 2022. The Fontana Police Department was in pursuit of a van that fled from officers on...
vvng.com
Coroner ID’s both drivers killed in crash at Cottonwood Avenue and Sequioa street in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified both of the drivers killed in a crash at the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue and Sequoia Street in Hesperia. On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at about 7:24 p.m., deputies from the Hesperia Station and emergency personnel from...
Fontana Herald News
Fire burns part of house in Fontana on Oct. 20
A fire burned part of a house in Fontana on the morning of Oct. 20, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The blaze erupted at an attached garage with extension into the residence in the 8500 block of Dumond Drive. Responding units quickly knocked down the fire, the...
paininthepass.info
High Wind Advisory For The Mountains & Deserts This Weekend
VICTOR VALLEY, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A High Wind Advisory for Saturday afternoon October 21, 2022 thought Sunday. A Strong Wind Event for the Mojave Desert locations, mountains and the top of the Cajon Pass. HIGH WIND ADVISORY: for the Apple Valley, Barstow area, Hesperia, and Victorville area...
Homicide investigation underway after man, 71, found dead in Hesperia
A homicide investigation is underway after a 71-year-old man was found with “multiple sharp force injuries” in his Hesperia home earlier this week, authorities said Friday. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials responded to the home in the 9100 block of Orangeleaf Court around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and declared the victim dead at the scene. […]
KTLA.com
3 Inland Empire men arrested in robbery, pistol-whipping of Rancho Cucamonga jewelry store owner
Officials announced Friday that three men have been apprehended after they allegedly robbery a jewelry store in Rancho Cucamonga, with one of them pistol-whipping the store’s owner in the process. Authorities initially identified Ontario resident Christopher Lamar, 28, and Fontana resident Angel Overa, 23, as the men who robbed...
16-year-old boy found dead near skate park in Apple Valley, prompting homicide investigation
An emotional candlelight vigil was held to remember a 16-year-old boy who was found dead near a skate park in Apple Valley.
crimevoice.com
Inmate Suspected of Murdering Cellmate at West Valley Detention Center
An inmate at West Valley Detention Center is being charged with the murder of his cellmate, Steven Puskar. Michael Follet, 67, of Yucaipa had been arrested on unrelated charges on September 24th. His cellmate, 47-year-old Steven Puskar of San Bernardino, was found injured and unconscious in their cell on October 2nd.
z1077fm.com
Audi left behind after failed business heist
A failed heist led to the gang’s Audi being impounded by the Sheriff. On Wednesday night (October 19), a business in the 4400 block of Old Woman Springs Road reported a break in to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Station. The business owner said that the building’s alarm went off at 10 p.m., and when he arrived, he saw the rear door pried open.
Progressive Rail Roading
Metrolink Arrow to begin service next week
The Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink) and San Bernardino County Transportation Authority will open the new Arrow rail service on Oct. 24. More than a decade in the making, Arrow extends Metrolink's San Bernardino Line by 9 miles, featuring four new stations between San Bernardino and Redlands. The new route will also connect riders to the Inland Empire-Orange County lines, Metrolink officials said in a press release.
Border Patrol: More than $500K worth of Fentanyl seized near Barstow
Border Patrol agents assigned to the Murrieta Station say they came across a silver car around 12:30 a.m. parked at a gas station near Interstate 15 and Barstow Road off-ramp.
NBC Los Angeles
‘Why?' Mother's Grief is Palpable After 16-Year-Old Found Dead in Dirt Lot in Apple Valley
A murder mystery was underway in the High Desert after the body of a 16-year-old boy was found in a dirt lot. Authorities in Apple Valley are searching for a killer, while the boy's grieving mother is demanding justice. "My only boy -- 16 years old. The oldest and he's...
z1077fm.com
Joshua Tree Residents Arrested for Suspicion of Possessing a “Ghost Gun”, Weapon, and Controlled Substances
Early Tuesday morning, an investigation into two people loading a truck and trailer and an unoccupied residence in Joshua Tree led to two arrests for suspicion of possessing a “ghost gun,” weapons and drugs. At about 3:30 a.m., Sheriff’s Deputies on patrol stopped to investigate two people loading...
Eater
California’s Only Mexican Spit-Roasted Goat Is Hidden Away at a Tire Store
“It’s like Mexico here,” says Vanessa Sánchez, a resident of Muscoy, a community of San Bernardino County. “You can ride horses, 4Runners, and it’s a party 24/7.” In this semi-rural area, Latino families make up the majority, and live in homes with large lots ideal for small-scale farming, raising livestock, running horse stables, and even operating speakeasies (serving pajaretes, a kind of spiked chocolate milk).
Fontana Herald News
Two suspects commit armed robbery and assault employee at jewelry store in Rancho Cucamonga
Two suspects committed an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Rancho Cucamonga and assaulted an employee, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 15 at about 2:40 p.m. at Gemma’s Jewelers in the 10500 block of Foothill Boulevard. During the robbery,...
Inmate at San Bernardino County jail charged with murder, accused of killing cellmate
A man housed at a jail in San Bernardino County now faces new charges for murder after his cellmate died earlier this month. Michael Follet, a 67-year-old Yucaipa man, was arrested in September and charged with unlawful use of tear gas, resisting arrest and other weapons charges. On Oct. 2, Follet’s cellmate, 47-year-old Steven Puskar […]
Comments / 0