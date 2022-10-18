Read full article on original website
williamsonherald.com
Oakbrook Townhomes celebrates grand opening
Oakbrook Townhomes celebrated the grand opening of its new residential community featuring luxury leased homes in Franklin on Monday. Members of Williamson Inc. joined in the fun, cutting the ribbon to make the opening official. Guests were wined and dined with food and beverages, took tours of the town homes...
springhilltn.org
City's New Sanitation Policy Effective Nov. 1st
In addition to garbage and recycling pickup provided by Waste Management Services through a contract with the City, Spring Hill residents receive solid waste services that include yard waste and bulky item pickup. These services are currently subsidized out of the General Fund using internal employees and equipment from Public Works. Due to the rapid population growth, these services have continued to expand, and the financial resources required to support the operation has required a larger subsidy from the General Fund. These services require staff and equipment resources from the Department of Public Works for both collection and disposal.
smokeybarn.com
NorthCrest Continues To Expand Services Following TriStar Acquisition
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) TriStar NorthCrest has just announced an additional $13 million investment into the NorthCrest facility to enhance hospital services with a focus on delivering quality care to the Robertson County community. Investments include upgrades in robotic surgery, imaging equipment, patient care rooms, and quality enhancements,...
wgnsradio.com
Construction Progresses at Middle Tennessee Electric's Main Campus
Murfreesboro, Tenn.— Construction of new facilities at Middle Tennessee Electric’s (MTE) Main Campus on New Salem Highway continues to progress. These facilities will accommodate the relocation of personnel and equipment from the cooperative’s Downtown Office on North Walnut Street, which will be vacated next year. The expansion...
murfreesboro.com
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn Hosting Hiring Event
Job seekers are encouraged to explore opportunities with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn hospital, Tennessee’s first neighborhood hospital scheduled to open its doors early 2023. This neighborhood hospital will include eight private inpatient medical beds, an emergency department with eight treatment rooms, diagnostic imaging and laboratory services and a second story dedicated to medical offices.
WSMV
New sign marks new era at WSMV 4
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The final touches of a new era at WSMV 4 went up on Friday. A new sign on the WSMV 4 building in Nashville marks the station’s transition to new ownership. On Dec. 1, Gray Television took over operation of WSMV 4. Gray, which owns...
wjle.com
Contractor Behind Schedule on Highway 56 Project
The State Highway 56 construction project is running behind schedule and the contractor, Jones Brothers, LLC has asked the Tennessee Department of Transportation for more time to complete the project without penalty. The bid was awarded in 2019 for the project which extends almost 8 miles from south of the...
Road Closures and Construction 10-20-26,2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, October 20-26, 2022. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, including weekends, 8...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: $5.5 Million Grant to Replace 37,000 Feet of Water Lines in Rutherford County
UPDATE: Rutherford County – and specifically Consolidated Utility District (CUD) -- will receive just over $5.5 million from the state to replace more than 37,000 feet of water lines, improve current service to underserved communities, and provide service to local households lacking water. CUD will use the funds to...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. “The Mouse that Roared” is about how the country of Grand Fenwick’s economy is collapsing. A company in California is making a knock-off. Their only export, Pinot wine. So the queen decides the only option to save her country is war! War with the United States of America! But the plan is not to win but to lose! The queen knows that the U.S. will send millions of dollars in reparations if the U.S. defeats you in war! Join Bravo Boro for this hysterical political farce and satire that will be sure to have the whole family belly laughing.
Sidelines
“Drip Purple Vintage” Offers a Retro Look for Consignment
In Murfreesboro, you will find all types of stores, restaurants and more, but in the square of Murfreesboro there is a store that transcends time to give you an authentic feel of what it means to grow up before the 2000s. “Drip purple Vintage” is a store that transports you...
wgnsradio.com
A New Page In Murfreesboro Hardware History Opens Monday!
(MURFREESBORO) A new era in Murfreesboro history opens this coming Monday (10/24/2022) morning when Elder Family Ace Hardware opens its doors at 1807 Memorial Boulevard. Haynes family members commented, “After 101 years as a local family-owned business, we have decided to step away from ownership of the hardware store. We would like to express our sincere and deep gratitude to our loyal customers and wonderful community.”
Sumner County pushing to remove another book from schools
Steven King read explicit excerpts from the novel Lawn Boy written by Jonathan Evision, and pushed for the banning of the book that night stating it violated state law TCA 39-17-911.
radio7media.com
Goats, Music and More Festival Returns
THE GOATS, MUSIC AND MORE FESTIVAL WILL RETURN TO MARSHALL COUNTY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY IN LEWISBURG. THE FESTIVAL WHICH IS IN IT'S 19TH YEAR HONORS THOSE FAMOUS “FAINTING” GOATS OF MARSHALL COUNTY AND WILL FEATURE A GREAT LINEUP OF ENTERTAINMENT AND ACTIVITIES FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY TO ENJOYTHE GOATS, MUSIC AND MORE FESTIVAL HAS BEEN NAMED AS ONE OF THE TOP 20 EVENTS TO SEE BY THE SOUTHEAST TOURISM SOCIETY THREE TIMES. PEOPLE FROM ALL FIFTY STATES, 5 COUNTRIES AND 80 COUNTIES IN TENNESSEE HAVE COME EACH YEAR TO ENJOY EVERYTHING THIS FESTIVAL HAS TO OFFER. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO GOATS' MUSIC AND MORE DOT COM.
visitfranklin.com
These Splurge-Worthy Experiences in Franklin, Tennessee Will Amaze Anyone
Looking to live large the next time you’re in our small town? We’ve got you covered. And by that, we mean we’ve got your to-do list covered. You’re picking up the check, right?. In the past, we’ve featured 15 Free Things to Do in Franklin, helping...
Halloween Trick-or-Treating in Rutherford County
Looking for a safe place to take kids trick or treating? Here are five places in the county that will be offering trick or treating and chances for kids, and adults, to dress up in costume. 1. Trunk or Treat at Child Development Services of Murfreesboro. October 28. 947 Park...
smokeybarn.com
VIDEO: Greenbrier Home Ignites, First Responders On Scene
GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A home in Greenbrier ignited Friday afternoon causing significant damage to the structure and triggering a multi-agency response. The home, located in the 3000 block of Lights Chapel Rd MAP, was already fully involved when firefighters arrived. Firefighters with the Greenbrier Fire Department were the first on the scene and quickly contained the fire but the home sustained heavy damage.
Trailer carrying sealant overturns on I-65 in Franklin
Two lanes of I-65 northbound are closed near the McEwen onramp after a trailer carrying sealant overturned.
This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Orkin released its annual list of the rattiest cities in the U.S., including one city in Tennessee.
School bus fight raises protocol concerns in Rutherford County
A violent school bus fight caught on camera is raising concerns in Rutherford County after a student says pepper spray was used.
