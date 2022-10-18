ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

williamsonherald.com

Oakbrook Townhomes celebrates grand opening

Oakbrook Townhomes celebrated the grand opening of its new residential community featuring luxury leased homes in Franklin on Monday. Members of Williamson Inc. joined in the fun, cutting the ribbon to make the opening official. Guests were wined and dined with food and beverages, took tours of the town homes...
FRANKLIN, TN
springhilltn.org

City's New Sanitation Policy Effective Nov. 1st

In addition to garbage and recycling pickup provided by Waste Management Services through a contract with the City, Spring Hill residents receive solid waste services that include yard waste and bulky item pickup. These services are currently subsidized out of the General Fund using internal employees and equipment from Public Works. Due to the rapid population growth, these services have continued to expand, and the financial resources required to support the operation has required a larger subsidy from the General Fund. These services require staff and equipment resources from the Department of Public Works for both collection and disposal.
SPRING HILL, TN
smokeybarn.com

NorthCrest Continues To Expand Services Following TriStar Acquisition

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) TriStar NorthCrest has just announced an additional $13 million investment into the NorthCrest facility to enhance hospital services with a focus on delivering quality care to the Robertson County community. Investments include upgrades in robotic surgery, imaging equipment, patient care rooms, and quality enhancements,...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Construction Progresses at Middle Tennessee Electric's Main Campus

Murfreesboro, Tenn.— Construction of new facilities at Middle Tennessee Electric’s (MTE) Main Campus on New Salem Highway continues to progress. These facilities will accommodate the relocation of personnel and equipment from the cooperative’s Downtown Office on North Walnut Street, which will be vacated next year. The expansion...
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn Hosting Hiring Event

Job seekers are encouraged to explore opportunities with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn hospital, Tennessee’s first neighborhood hospital scheduled to open its doors early 2023. This neighborhood hospital will include eight private inpatient medical beds, an emergency department with eight treatment rooms, diagnostic imaging and laboratory services and a second story dedicated to medical offices.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

New sign marks new era at WSMV 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The final touches of a new era at WSMV 4 went up on Friday. A new sign on the WSMV 4 building in Nashville marks the station’s transition to new ownership. On Dec. 1, Gray Television took over operation of WSMV 4. Gray, which owns...
NASHVILLE, TN
wjle.com

Contractor Behind Schedule on Highway 56 Project

The State Highway 56 construction project is running behind schedule and the contractor, Jones Brothers, LLC has asked the Tennessee Department of Transportation for more time to complete the project without penalty. The bid was awarded in 2019 for the project which extends almost 8 miles from south of the...
SMITHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. “The Mouse that Roared” is about how the country of Grand Fenwick’s economy is collapsing. A company in California is making a knock-off. Their only export, Pinot wine. So the queen decides the only option to save her country is war! War with the United States of America! But the plan is not to win but to lose! The queen knows that the U.S. will send millions of dollars in reparations if the U.S. defeats you in war! Join Bravo Boro for this hysterical political farce and satire that will be sure to have the whole family belly laughing.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Sidelines

“Drip Purple Vintage” Offers a Retro Look for Consignment

In Murfreesboro, you will find all types of stores, restaurants and more, but in the square of Murfreesboro there is a store that transcends time to give you an authentic feel of what it means to grow up before the 2000s. “Drip purple Vintage” is a store that transports you...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

A New Page In Murfreesboro Hardware History Opens Monday!

(MURFREESBORO) A new era in Murfreesboro history opens this coming Monday (10/24/2022) morning when Elder Family Ace Hardware opens its doors at 1807 Memorial Boulevard. Haynes family members commented, “After 101 years as a local family-owned business, we have decided to step away from ownership of the hardware store. We would like to express our sincere and deep gratitude to our loyal customers and wonderful community.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
radio7media.com

Goats, Music and More Festival Returns

THE GOATS, MUSIC AND MORE FESTIVAL WILL RETURN TO MARSHALL COUNTY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY IN LEWISBURG. THE FESTIVAL WHICH IS IN IT'S 19TH YEAR HONORS THOSE FAMOUS “FAINTING” GOATS OF MARSHALL COUNTY AND WILL FEATURE A GREAT LINEUP OF ENTERTAINMENT AND ACTIVITIES FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY TO ENJOYTHE GOATS, MUSIC AND MORE FESTIVAL HAS BEEN NAMED AS ONE OF THE TOP 20 EVENTS TO SEE BY THE SOUTHEAST TOURISM SOCIETY THREE TIMES. PEOPLE FROM ALL FIFTY STATES, 5 COUNTRIES AND 80 COUNTIES IN TENNESSEE HAVE COME EACH YEAR TO ENJOY EVERYTHING THIS FESTIVAL HAS TO OFFER. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO GOATS' MUSIC AND MORE DOT COM.
LEWISBURG, TN
smokeybarn.com

VIDEO: Greenbrier Home Ignites, First Responders On Scene

GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A home in Greenbrier ignited Friday afternoon causing significant damage to the structure and triggering a multi-agency response. The home, located in the 3000 block of Lights Chapel Rd MAP, was already fully involved when firefighters arrived. Firefighters with the Greenbrier Fire Department were the first on the scene and quickly contained the fire but the home sustained heavy damage.
GREENBRIER, TN

