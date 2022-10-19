ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Golden State Warriors receive championship rings on NBA opening night: Follow live updates vs. Los Angeles Lakers

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xR1KA_0ieRqs0Y00

The 2022-23 NBA season begins Tuesday night with a pair of games featuring last season's NBA Finals participants. The defending champion Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday (TNT). The Warriors will receive their championship rings ahead of the game. Draymond Green is expected to start after a preseason altercation in which he punched teammate Jordan Poole during a practice. Green stepped away from the team and was fined, but not suspended. Poole received a $140 million contract extension this offseason. Follow all the action live with Yahoo Sports from both opening games.

Live updates from Lakers at Warriors

2022-23 NBA season preview from Yahoo Sports

Everything you need to know about the 2022-23 NBA season, including Yahoo Sports' predictions for MVP, Rookie of the Year, NBA Finals matchup and who will raise the Larry O'Brien Trophy next June.

Ben Rohrbach's Hot Takes We Might Actually Believe

Dan Devine's most interesting NBA teams

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Ja Morant scores 49 points, Grizzlies beat Rockets 129-122

HOUSTON — (AP) — Ja Morant scored 49 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Morant carried the team on a night Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones struggled. Bane made just 3 of 16 shots for 14 points and Jones was 4 for 13 with 11 points.
MEMPHIS, TN
WHIO Dayton

Nikola Jokic notches triple-double as Nuggets top Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Nuggets coach Michael Malone so appreciates Nikola Jokic taking over a game and leading the way on both ends. Jokic had his 77th career triple-double with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists playing with a sore right wrist he had taped, and Denver edged Golden State 128-123 on Friday night in a rematch of the teams' first-round playoff series won by the Warriors in five games on their way to the title.
DENVER, CO
WHIO Dayton

Guardians make name for themselves with surprise 2022 season

CLEVELAND — (AP) — The Guardians made quite a name for themselves this season — from outcasts to October contenders. With questions scattered across the roster out of spring training, they weren't supposed to win the AL Central in a runaway. They weren't picked to sweep Tampa Bay in the wild-card round. They definitely weren't expected to push the New York Yankees to the limit before running out of rallies.
CLEVELAND, OH
WHIO Dayton

Moolah Kicks, designed specifically for women, sign milestone 1st players: Destanni Henderson, Caroline Ducharme

Moolah Kicks, the trailblazing shoe specifically for women's basketball players, will be on Division I collegiate and professional courts after signing its first two players from Division I powerhouses and announcing its Neovolt Pro model on Thursday. Connecticut guard Caroline Ducharme will wear the shoe in a name, image and...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
98K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy