Playoff Chance in Sight as Men’s Soccer Hosts Davis & Elkins
Wheeling, W. Va. - On Wednesday night, the Wheeling University Men's Soccer (6-8-1, 6-6-1) had a chance to clinch a Mountain East (MEC) playoff spot with a win. As they move to Saturday that chance still remains as the Cardinals get set to host Davis & Elkins at 7:30 p.m. A Cardinal win or a loss by West Liberty to West Virginia Wesleyan earlier in the day would clinch Wheeling their first MEC playoff spot since the 2018 season.
Women’s Soccer Honors Seniors in Battle with Davis & Elkins
Wheeling, W. Va – As the race for the Mountain East Conference (MEC) playoffs heats up, the Wheeling University Women's Soccer team (5-8-1, 5-7-1) honor some of the women who helped them get there. The Cardinals play host to Davis & Elkins on Saturday with kick-off at 5 PM in their final regular season home game at Bishop Schmitt Field. Before the game starts, Wheeling will take the time to honor its seniors as part of their Senior Day ceremonies.
Volleyball Clinches Playoff Spot with Win Over West Virginia Wesleyan
Buckahnnon, W. Va. – The Wheeling University Volleyball team (16-7, 10-1) started their weekend road trip out with a match in Buckhannon, West Virginia against West Virginia Wesleyan. The Cardinals would end up clinching a spot in the MEC tournament with a 3-0 win to kick off the weekend. There is still work to do as the Cardinals now focus on a chance at hosting the annual MEC Tournament.
Women’s Soccer Ends on Wrong Side of Offensive Battle
Wheeling, W. Va. - A late October chill was in the air on Wednesday night but the action at Bishop Schmidt Field could not have been hotter. The Wheeling University Women's Soccer team (5-9-1, 5-7-1) played host to Concord and the teams combined for nine points on the night. However, the Cardinals would end up on the wrong side of the scoreboard as they fell 6-3 and dropped to 5-7-1 in Mountain East Conference (MEC) play.
Wheeling Men’s Basketball Season Tickets on Sale Now
Wheeling, W. Va. – The Basketball season is almost here and that means Basketball action will soon be coming to the Alma Grace McDonough Center. On Thursday, the Wheeling University Athletics Department released their Men's Basketball season tickets plans, with 14 home games on the schedule. General Admission is $112 and Students and Seniors are $56, a 20% discount off the price of buying single game tickets for all 14 games.
Wheeling Women’s Basketball Releases 2022-23 Season Ticket Plans
Wheeling, W. Va. - On Wednesday, the Wheeling University Athletic Department announced the release of Women's Basketball season ticket plans for the 2022-23 season. With 14 home games inside the Alma Grace McDonough Center, including two big non-conference matchups, there will be plenty of opportunities for fans to come out and cheer on the Cardinals. Season ticket plans start at $112 for General Admission and just $56 for students and seniors to catch the Cardinals all season long.
Wheeling Rugby’s Aaron Juma Earns NCR D1 Gamebreaker of the Week
Wheeling, W. Va. - On Wednesday night, National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) and The Goff Rugby Report named their weekly D1 Gamebreakers of the Week. 13 players from across Division I Rugby were honored for their hard work on the pitch and a Wheeling University Rugby player was among the players honored. Freshman Aaron Juma was named the top D1 Gamebreaker of the Week, after scoring a pair of tries in the team's 38-26 neutral site win over Iowa Central Community College, a rematch of last season's NCR Rhino Rugby Bowl.
WVU Men’s Basketball Schedule Announced
MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule. The nonconference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum and five games away from home, including three in the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon.
Morgantown, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The John Marshall High School football team will have a game with Morgantown High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
Three WVU starters are "game-time decisions" for Saturday
During his Tuesday press conference, Neal Brown said that he would have a clearer picture about the status of several key players and their injuries during his radio show on Thursday night. As promised, he gave up an update on three of those players.... although it's still unclear who will be available to play against the Red Raiders.
Wellsburg, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Wheeling Park High School football team will have a game with Brooke High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
Huggins excited for new season: “We’ve gained by subtraction”
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Bob Huggins is confident his team will be a lot better than it was in 2021-22. The Hall of Famer’s 15th season with the Mountaineers was a clear disappointment. Huggins lost much of his team from the previous season, including four starters, and had to scramble to make up the difference with a set of graduate transfers.
The History of the John Denver Bowl: West Virginia vs Texas Tech and Country Roads
If you didn’t know, the battle between the two furthest teams in the Big 12, separated by 1,466 miles of road, a 23 hour road trip or a 7-hour plane ride, involves a fictitious trophy known as the John Denver Trophy. This trophy, introduced back in 2016, is a...
Neal Brown, Brent Venables Get Odds to be Next College Football Coach Fired
As fans continue to experience turmoil in Morgantown and Norman, both head coach Neal Brown and head coach Brent Venables were given odds to be the next college football coach fired. These odds come from BetOnline, West Virginia’s Neal Brown was given 19/2 odds to be the next head coach...
Wheeling Park Ice Rink back open Friday
The Wheeling Park is set to open on Friday! The J.B Chambers Memorial Ice Rink’s hours of operation are: Friday, October 21 7:30-10 pm Hours of Operation Mon-Fri | 1 – 3 pm Fri & Sat | 7:30 – 10 pm Sun | 1 – 4 pm Admission Adults 13+ | $7.75 + tax Children […]
’80s themed, family-friendly arcade opens in Fairmont
If you're looking for a new weekend activity, a new arcade has opened in Fairmont.
New WVU Medicine cancer center opening in West Virginia
"The needs are legendary," Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, M.D., surgical oncologist and director of the WV Cancer Institute, said. "This new center will become a critical part of the WV Cancer Institute's integrated network of cancer care across the state and region and will be connected to a broader team of cancer specialists and subspecialists for consultations and expert opinions."
Morgantown High School homecoming parade to impact traffic
The Morgantown High School homecoming parade will impact traffic patterns and downtown parking this week.
West Virginia and Ohio under a freeze warning for Thursday
A freeze warning has been issued for multiple areas in the Ohio Valley. Belmont County, Brooke County, Hancock County, Harrison County, Jefferson County, Marshall County, Monroe County, Ohio County, Wetzel County Tyler County was issued a freeze watch. The freeze warning will be in effect from 2 AM to 10 AM Thursday. The freeze watch […]
