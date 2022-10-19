Devils Sweep County, Twin Lakes Cross Country Titles

It was a cold afternoon at the Holston Home Cross Country Course on Tuesday, but the Greeneville Greene Devils and Lady Devils came to run.

When the dust had settled, the local harriers had come away with five team titles and four individual titles, followed by six individual runner-up finishes. The Greeneville Classic doubled as the Greene County Championship meet and The Twin Lakes Conference meet. Both the Greeneville boys and girls came away with the Greene County and the Twin Lakes Conference titles.

Morgan Leach won both individual titles, and Reese Williams was the Greene County girls individual medalist.

Garnering All Greene County Team honors for the Devils were Leach, Isaac Gibson (second), Simon Holt (third), Jack Lampe (fifth) and Chase Jablonski (10th).

South Greene’s Simon Ray (fourth) and Zackriah Duncan (sixth) made the All Greene County Team as well. Joining them were West Greene’s Elijah Williams (seventh) and CJ Parham (ninth), along with Chuckey-Doak’s Blake Lippard (eighth).

Greeneville’s Leach, Gibson (second), Holt (sixth) and Lampe (10th) were named to the All Twin Lakes Conference Team.

Williams led the Lady Devils with a second place overall and Twin Lakes Conference finish and a Greene County girls individual championship. Williams was joined on the All Greene County Team by Sydney Doane (second), Susan Mulhollen (fourth), Riley Castro (fifth), Darla Kammerdiener (sixth), Madison Carpenter (eighth) and Annika Vines (10th).

Chuckey-Doak’s Carmela Smock (third), along with South Greene’s Natalie Friese (seventh) and West Greene’s Sophia Taylor (ninth) also earned All-County honors.

Greeneville Girls on the All Twin Lakes Conference Team were Williams (second), Doane (third}, Mulhollen (fourth), Castro (fifth), Kammerdiener (sixth), Carpenter (ninth) and Vines (10th).

Runners from Providence Academy, Cocke County, Cherokee, Claiborne and DeKalb County also ran in the 5K event.