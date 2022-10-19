ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Devils Sweep County, Twin Lakes Cross Country Titles

The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IouSX_0ieRhcJL00

It was a cold afternoon at the Holston Home Cross Country Course on Tuesday, but the Greeneville Greene Devils and Lady Devils came to run.

When the dust had settled, the local harriers had come away with five team titles and four individual titles, followed by six individual runner-up finishes. The Greeneville Classic doubled as the Greene County Championship meet and The Twin Lakes Conference meet. Both the Greeneville boys and girls came away with the Greene County and the Twin Lakes Conference titles.

Morgan Leach won both individual titles, and Reese Williams was the Greene County girls individual medalist.

Garnering All Greene County Team honors for the Devils were Leach, Isaac Gibson (second), Simon Holt (third), Jack Lampe (fifth) and Chase Jablonski (10th).

South Greene’s Simon Ray (fourth) and Zackriah Duncan (sixth) made the All Greene County Team as well. Joining them were West Greene’s Elijah Williams (seventh) and CJ Parham (ninth), along with Chuckey-Doak’s Blake Lippard (eighth).

Greeneville’s Leach, Gibson (second), Holt (sixth) and Lampe (10th) were named to the All Twin Lakes Conference Team.

Williams led the Lady Devils with a second place overall and Twin Lakes Conference finish and a Greene County girls individual championship. Williams was joined on the All Greene County Team by Sydney Doane (second), Susan Mulhollen (fourth), Riley Castro (fifth), Darla Kammerdiener (sixth), Madison Carpenter (eighth) and Annika Vines (10th).

Chuckey-Doak’s Carmela Smock (third), along with South Greene’s Natalie Friese (seventh) and West Greene’s Sophia Taylor (ninth) also earned All-County honors.

Greeneville Girls on the All Twin Lakes Conference Team were Williams (second), Doane (third}, Mulhollen (fourth), Castro (fifth), Kammerdiener (sixth), Carpenter (ninth) and Vines (10th).

Runners from Providence Academy, Cocke County, Cherokee, Claiborne and DeKalb County also ran in the 5K event.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

4 local teams with the best state title chances

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — With the end of high school football season in sight, some local teams have their eyes on the big prize: a state title. While there are still games left to play, a few teams are in better positions to get higher seeds and better odds of making it to the championships. […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
High School Football PRO

Morristown, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Jefferson County High School football team will have a game with Morristown-Hamblen High School West on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

Parachutist dies after accident at Musket Bowl

UPDATE 8 A.M.: According to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd, the skydiver has died from his injuries. Boyd adds their deepest sympathies go out to the family of the skydiver saying that he was a husband, father and grandfather. Additional mental health services will be available at both Daniel Boone and David Crockett high […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Skydiver dies during pre-game show for Musket Bowl in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a pre-game performance at David Crockett High School Friday night, a skydiver was injured and died, according to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd. The game was set to start at 7 p.m. between David Crockett and Daniel Boone for the Musket Bowl, an annual...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

TSSAA classification changes split Boone and Crockett

Daniel Boone and David Crockett won’t be in the same district for several sports for the next two school years, a situation created by new classification numbers. The TSSAA recently released the numbers for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years, splitting the Washington County rivals into different districts for four sports.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Skydiver injured at David Crockett, in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH Tenn. — Friday Night Rivals game coverage of Daniel Boone vs David Crockett, has been delayed due to a skydiving accident. The skydiver was injured during landing on the field at David Crockett High School. According to Washington County Tennessee Sheriff's Office the male skydiver was airlifted to...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Skydiver taken to hospital after accident at Musket Bowl

JONESBOROUGH — A skydiver was taken to the hospital Friday night following an accident before Friday’s Musket Bowl football game. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the individual was flown to the Johnson City Medical Center. The extent of his injuries was not known late Friday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

LIST: Tri-Cities events this weekend

(WJHL) — This fall weekend will see plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures — especially for late October. News Channel 11 compiled a list of happenings and events to check out over the weekend. Saturday, Oct. 22 Kingsport Farmers Market Fall FestivalWhen: Beginning at 8 a.m.Where: 308 Clinchfield St. Kids Harvest PartyWhen: 1-4 p.m., rain […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WBIR

New traffic study in Morristown looks to improve roads and highways

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Traffic experts are running a study on the roads in Morristown. The population is growing, and traffic delays and safety are growing concerns. Studies over many years show that most heavy traffic and crashes occur on Highway 160 at the intersection of Sulphur Springs Road and South Cumberland. One man who works nearby says some days it takes him about 10 minutes to pull out of the parking lot of his job.
MORRISTOWN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Britt Stone of Tri-Cities Christian talks about buying former Colonial Heights Middle

Britt Stone, head of school for Tri-Cities Christian School that is part of Lakeway Christian Schools, talks about the Blountville-based school buying the former Colonial Heights Middle School in Kingsport. The Sullivan County school board voted 7-0 to declare Lakeway the winning $2.3 million bid, beating out the only other bidder, the City of Kingsport, in an online auction ending last month.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Tails and Paws for Friday, these cuties need a forever home

Tails and Paws highlights animals that are up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can call the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information or just make a visit to the shelter in Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Food Truck Friday: Fork in the Road

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — In March 2021, Fork in the Road hit the road serving up a variety of options throughout the region. “We didn’t want to just specialize in one item so we do everything from fired catfish and burgers to hotdogs, nachos, BBQ pulled pork to fried desserts to a bunch of different […]
HAMPTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Carter County School Board approves Bible Release Time

ELIZABETHTON — During a brief meeting on Thursday afternoon, the Carter County School Board gave unanimous approval to Bible Released Time for students under a Camp Ta-Pa-Win-Go program and also gave authority for Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter to move forward on two capital projects. The board unanimously approved...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Campers upset over changes at Observation Knob Park

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — People who have been camping at Sullivan County’s Observation Knob Park showed up to a meeting in Blountville to voice their concerns about changes at the park. Observation Knob Park on the banks of South Holston Lake has offered public space for campers for nearly half a decade. Now, managers of […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

One dead following Greeneville house fire

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person has died following a house fire early Saturday morning, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. A man’s body was found inside a home on Doc Hawkins Road after firefighters brought under control a fire. At around 1:29 a.m. Greene County 911 was alerted to the fire after a […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

259
Followers
2K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy