Early voting higher in Ohio than in 2018, chief elections officer says
More Ohioans have requested absentee ballots and voted early in person as of the close of business Tuesday than at the same point in the state’s 2018 gubernatorial election, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced. “While not a significant increase over the same point in the 2018 election, Ohioans...
CDC vote doesn’t change Ohio school vaccination requirement, health director says
Ohio students won’t be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend school, the state’s health director said Friday. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisers voted 15-0 on Thursday to add COVID-19 vaccinations to the list of childhood and adult immunization schedules. “The CDC’s Advisory Committee on...
Where’s the money going? New tool tracks Ohio’s American Rescue Plan funds
Ohio has more than one-third remaining of the $5.4 billion dollars allocated by the U.S. Department of the Treasury through the American Rescue Plan Act, and a new tool is keeping an eye on how the state is distributing those funds. Kelsey Bergfeld, director of Advocates for Ohio’s Future, which...
WATCH LIVE | Ohio Department of Health director to give an update on COVID-19
Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Department of Health director, will give an update on COVID-19 during an 11 a.m. news conference Thursday. He will be joined by Dr. Steven Gordon, chairman of the Cleveland Clinic Department of Infectious Disease. According to Ohio’s COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 3,162,278 coronavirus cases in...
