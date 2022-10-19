Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Pulled Bill Gunn From DX Reunion On Raw Because WWE Refused To Mention AEW On TV
Last week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw the reunion of Degeneration-X, which featured Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, and Road Dogg. One name who was noticeably missing was Billy Gunn, who is currently contracted to AEW. Road Dogg revealed during a recent edition...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy Set for WWE SmackDown, Updated Card
Bray Wyatt is expected back on WWE SmackDown this Friday night. The WWE On BT Sport Twitter account announced that Wyatt will be back on SmackDown this week in Toledo, OH. It was previously reported that Wyatt will be a blue brand Superstar moving forward as the hope is that he will help boost the SmackDown on FOX ratings.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New WWE NXT Show Coming Soon?
It looks like a new WWE NXT series may be in the works. WWE filed to trademark the “NXT Deadline” name on October 15, according to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records. The official use description included with the filing indicates that the “NXT Deadline” name...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Willow Nightingale Is Now Officially All Elite, Tony Khan Comments
Tonight’s AEW Rampage featured Willow Nightingale defeating Leila Grey from The Baddies, marking yet another victory after months of solid performances from Nightingale across Dynamite, Rampage, Dark, and Dark: Elevation. Afterward, Tony Schiavone came to the ring and told Willow that she has officially been signed by AEW, and...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Reacts to WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Ratings from Last Night
AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon and reacted to AEW Dynamite beating WWE NXT in the ratings last night. As noted, the Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite drew 752,000 viewers with a 0.26 key demo rating, while the Halloween Havoc go-home edition of NXT drew 676,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic. You can click here for the full Dynamite ratings report, and you can click here for the full NXT ratings report.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Results 10/21/2022
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We go right to the ring and out first are The Brawling Brutes – Sheamus with Ridge Holland and Butch. They hit the ring and pose as the fans cheer them on. We get a quick message from Bray Wyatt, saying he’s here before the announcers hype a face-off between Omos and Braun Strowman. Out next comes The Bloodline – Solo Sikoa with Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns Reacts to Photos of Logan Paul Training with Shawn Michaels
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns says Logan Paul is going to need all the help he can get when they do battle at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5 in Saudi Arabia. We noted earlier how WWE published new photos of Paul working out in the ring this...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bret Hart Thinks His Match With British Bulldog Was Probably The Only WWE SummerSlam 1992 Bout Worth Watching
While doing a virtual signing with Highspots Wrestling Network, Bret Hart looked back at his WWE SummerSlam ’92 bout where he headlined the show with British Bulldog for the Intercontinental Championship. Hart put over the Bulldog in the match. Hart stated that he and Bulldog’s match is probably the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:. NWA World Tag Team Champions La Rebeliòn, Mecha Wolf and Bestia 666 vs. The Dirty...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Talk on CM Punk Possibly Returning to WWE, More on the AEW Contract Buy-Out
As noted, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported today that AEW officials are in talk with the injured CM Punk about his future with the company following the All Out incident in September, and right now it looks doubtful that he will be back. It was reported that people close to the situation say Punk is in talks with AEW about a buy-out of the remaining years on his contract.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Chris Jericho on Feeling Like AEW Is His Company, Working with Tony Khan, Creative Freedom, Why He Re-Signed
It was recently announced that ROH World Champion Chris Jericho has signed a multi-year contract with AEW, putting him signed to the company through December 2025. The new contract also comes with increased responsibilities with Jericho serving as a Producer and Creative Advisor, in addition to continuing his role as a mentor to younger wrestlers. You can click here for AEW’s original announcement, with comments from Jericho and AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News On Willow Signing With AEW, More Wrestlers Under Full-Time Deals
AEW confirmed on Friday night that Willow Nightingale is all elite, as Willow has signed a full-time deal with the promotion. Fightful Select reports Willow had signed with the company in some capacity, but hadn’t confirmed if it was tiered or full-time. When Willow finished up with MLW, they...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Impact World Tag Team Champions Crowned, Maria Kanellis Takes a Gore
Heath and Rhino are your new Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions. Tonight’s Impact episode was headlined by Heath and Rhino defeating The Kingdom’s Matt Taven and Mike Bennett to capture the Impact World Tag Team Titles. The match saw Maria Kanellis accidentally powder her own husband, then take a Gore from Rhino.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Acclaimed Win Back The “Scissor Me Daddy Ass” Trademark On Tonight’s AEW Rampage
Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville opened up with The Acclaimed taking on the Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese & Josh Woods) for the tag team titles, with the added stipulation that if the Acclaimed won they would regain the trademark for “Scissor Me Daddy” Ass catchphrase.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sonny Kiss Calls Out HOOK On Twitter, Asks Tony Khan To Book FTW Title Match For AEW Full Gear
Tonight’s AEW Rampage saw HOOK successfully defend the FTW championship against Ariya Daivari from the Trustbusters, marking yet another victory to extend his undefeated streak. When the match ended Daivari’s fellow Trustbuster Sonny Kiss took to Twitter to call out HOOK for a match at Full Gear. Kiss writes,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Greg Gagne Says Verne Gagne Thought Hulk Hogan Was Ribbing Him When He Quit The AWA For WWE
The latest guest on Busted Open Radio was Greg Gagne, son of legendary promoter Verne Gagne, who shared the story of when Hulk Hogan quit the AWA and how Verne thought the Immortal One was just playing a prank on him. Highlights from the interview are below. Recalls his father...
wrestlingheadlines.com
GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale Discusses Potential WWE-GCW Relationship
In August, Lauderdale stated that a GCW yearly pass for events would be “coming soon.” However, nothing has happened about that since then. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer that there is “something going on” with a GCW and WWE relationship. While speaking to Wrestling...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Friday’s WWE SmackDown
WWE will hold SmackDown from Huntington Center in Toledo, OH, this Friday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,965 tickets, and there are 675 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. Logan Paul returns. WWE Women’s Tag Team titles: Damage CTRL defends against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE King and Queen of The Ring Updates, Backstage News on WWE PLE Plans, WWE Day 1 Notes
New details are being revealed on the WWE Premium Live Event changes in the works. It was recently reported that WWE Day 2023 was being nixed after being scheduled for Sunday, January 1 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, the same venue the inaugural Day 1 event was held earlier this year. It was believed that part of the reason Day 1 was being nixed was so it wouldn’t have to compete with NFL’s final Sunday Night Football game of the season, the highly-anticipated match between the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Rangers. This would mean WWE runs no main roster Premium Live Event from the Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Watch This Week’s Episode Of NWA USA
NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of NWA USA below. “We’re just a few short weeks away from our Massive Hard Times In New Orleans event, and tonight’s main event will change the title landscape going into our trip to the Big Easy!
Comments / 0