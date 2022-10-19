ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingheadlines.com

Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy Set for WWE SmackDown, Updated Card

Bray Wyatt is expected back on WWE SmackDown this Friday night. The WWE On BT Sport Twitter account announced that Wyatt will be back on SmackDown this week in Toledo, OH. It was previously reported that Wyatt will be a blue brand Superstar moving forward as the hope is that he will help boost the SmackDown on FOX ratings.
TOLEDO, OH
wrestlingheadlines.com

New WWE NXT Show Coming Soon?

It looks like a new WWE NXT series may be in the works. WWE filed to trademark the “NXT Deadline” name on October 15, according to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records. The official use description included with the filing indicates that the “NXT Deadline” name...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Willow Nightingale Is Now Officially All Elite, Tony Khan Comments

Tonight’s AEW Rampage featured Willow Nightingale defeating Leila Grey from The Baddies, marking yet another victory after months of solid performances from Nightingale across Dynamite, Rampage, Dark, and Dark: Elevation. Afterward, Tony Schiavone came to the ring and told Willow that she has officially been signed by AEW, and...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Tony Khan Reacts to WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Ratings from Last Night

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon and reacted to AEW Dynamite beating WWE NXT in the ratings last night. As noted, the Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite drew 752,000 viewers with a 0.26 key demo rating, while the Halloween Havoc go-home edition of NXT drew 676,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic. You can click here for the full Dynamite ratings report, and you can click here for the full NXT ratings report.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE SmackDown Results 10/21/2022

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We go right to the ring and out first are The Brawling Brutes – Sheamus with Ridge Holland and Butch. They hit the ring and pose as the fans cheer them on. We get a quick message from Bray Wyatt, saying he’s here before the announcers hype a face-off between Omos and Braun Strowman. Out next comes The Bloodline – Solo Sikoa with Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.
OHIO STATE
wrestlingheadlines.com

Roman Reigns Reacts to Photos of Logan Paul Training with Shawn Michaels

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns says Logan Paul is going to need all the help he can get when they do battle at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5 in Saudi Arabia. We noted earlier how WWE published new photos of Paul working out in the ring this...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Preview For Today’s NWA USA Episode

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:. NWA World Tag Team Champions La Rebeliòn, Mecha Wolf and Bestia 666 vs. The Dirty...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Backstage Talk on CM Punk Possibly Returning to WWE, More on the AEW Contract Buy-Out

As noted, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported today that AEW officials are in talk with the injured CM Punk about his future with the company following the All Out incident in September, and right now it looks doubtful that he will be back. It was reported that people close to the situation say Punk is in talks with AEW about a buy-out of the remaining years on his contract.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Chris Jericho on Feeling Like AEW Is His Company, Working with Tony Khan, Creative Freedom, Why He Re-Signed

It was recently announced that ROH World Champion Chris Jericho has signed a multi-year contract with AEW, putting him signed to the company through December 2025. The new contract also comes with increased responsibilities with Jericho serving as a Producer and Creative Advisor, in addition to continuing his role as a mentor to younger wrestlers. You can click here for AEW’s original announcement, with comments from Jericho and AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Backstage News On Willow Signing With AEW, More Wrestlers Under Full-Time Deals

AEW confirmed on Friday night that Willow Nightingale is all elite, as Willow has signed a full-time deal with the promotion. Fightful Select reports Willow had signed with the company in some capacity, but hadn’t confirmed if it was tiered or full-time. When Willow finished up with MLW, they...
wrestlingheadlines.com

New Impact World Tag Team Champions Crowned, Maria Kanellis Takes a Gore

Heath and Rhino are your new Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions. Tonight’s Impact episode was headlined by Heath and Rhino defeating The Kingdom’s Matt Taven and Mike Bennett to capture the Impact World Tag Team Titles. The match saw Maria Kanellis accidentally powder her own husband, then take a Gore from Rhino.
wrestlingheadlines.com

GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale Discusses Potential WWE-GCW Relationship

In August, Lauderdale stated that a GCW yearly pass for events would be “coming soon.” However, nothing has happened about that since then. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer that there is “something going on” with a GCW and WWE relationship. While speaking to Wrestling...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Update On Ticket Sales For Friday’s WWE SmackDown

WWE will hold SmackDown from Huntington Center in Toledo, OH, this Friday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,965 tickets, and there are 675 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. Logan Paul returns. WWE Women’s Tag Team titles: Damage CTRL defends against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi...
TOLEDO, OH
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE King and Queen of The Ring Updates, Backstage News on WWE PLE Plans, WWE Day 1 Notes

New details are being revealed on the WWE Premium Live Event changes in the works. It was recently reported that WWE Day 2023 was being nixed after being scheduled for Sunday, January 1 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, the same venue the inaugural Day 1 event was held earlier this year. It was believed that part of the reason Day 1 was being nixed was so it wouldn’t have to compete with NFL’s final Sunday Night Football game of the season, the highly-anticipated match between the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Rangers. This would mean WWE runs no main roster Premium Live Event from the Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble.
ATLANTA, GA
wrestlingheadlines.com

Watch This Week’s Episode Of NWA USA

NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of NWA USA below. “We’re just a few short weeks away from our Massive Hard Times In New Orleans event, and tonight’s main event will change the title landscape going into our trip to the Big Easy!

Comments / 0

Community Policy