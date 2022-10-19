What happened to Klay Thompson? How Warriors star rebounded from knee, Achilles injuries for 2022 NBA playoffs run

Read full article on original website
How long is Joe Ingles out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Bucks forward
Following eight seasons with the Jazz, Joe Ingles will be wearing new threads during the 2022-23 season. Unfortunately, it could be a while before we see the Australian suit up for his new team. Ingles suffered a knee injury in the second half of the 2021-22 season that sidelined him...
Why did Kawhi Leonard come off the bench? Clippers coach Tyronn Lue explains decision not to start forward in return from injury
Kawhi Leonard is finally healthy enough to suit up for the Clippers, but he wasn't on the court for Thursday's opening tip against the Lakers. The two-time Finals MVP was not a member of his team's starting lineup, coming off the bench for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? Clippers vs. Kings TV channel, time, live stream for 2022 NBA Saturday game
Kawhi Leonard showed little-to-no rust in his long-awaited return from injury. In his first game since suffering a partially torn ACL in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Leonard came off the bench to score 14 points and grab seven rebounds in 21 minutes. He helped the Clippers defeat the Lakers to start their 2022-23 season with a win.
Ben Simmons' Nets debut falls flat as star guard fouls out in loss to Pelicans
Ben Simmons' Nets regular season debut fell flat as they went down 130-108 to the Pelicans at the Barclays Center. Simmons, who started as the Nets' lead guard, found the going tough on both ends, finishing with more fouls than points, attempting just three shots in 23 minutes before fouling out early in the fourth quarter.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant is back to turning in insane highlights on a nightly basis
After breaking the internet last season, Ja Morant has wasted no time doing the same to open the 2022-23 campaign. Just two games into his fourth season in the league, Morant has wowed with his playmaking, athleticism and scoring ability, reminding us all that he's the definition of a showman, even when the play doesn't count.
Padres' Jurickson Profar frustrated by check swing call in NLCS Game 3: 'I didn't swing'
Did he go? Yes, says Todd Tichenor. No, says Jurickson Profar. Tichenor has the final say as the third-base umpire. His call after an appeal of a Profar checked swing turned the tide in the ninth inning of NLCS Game 3 between the Padres and Phillies on Friday. Had Tichenor...
Who will play alongside Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo? Breaking down Milwaukee's injury report, depth chart
The Bucks enter the 2022-23 campaign as one of the few teams with legitimate championship aspirations, but they will have to start the new season without a few key contributors. Ahead of Milwaukee's opener against Philadelphia, three wing players have already been ruled out: Pat Connaughton, Joe Ingles and Khris...
Why was DeAndre Hopkins suspended? Cardinals WR to make 2022 debut after failed PED test
The Cardinals are getting one of the top playmaking receivers in the NFL back following a contentious six-week suspension. Three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins will play his first game of the season in the Week 7 "Thursday Night Football" matchup with the Saints. Arizona activated him to its 53-man roster on Monday, providing quarterback Kyler Murray with a much-needed boost in the receiving corps.
Why Christian McCaffrey's injury history, contract likely cost Panthers a first-round pick in trade return
The Carolina Panthers got a lot from the 49ers for Christian McCaffrey. They landed a 2023 second, third, and fourth-round pick, along with a 2024 fifth. However, it fell well short of what they were asking for. According to Peter Schrager, the Panthers wanted multiple first-rounders for the 26-year-old McCaffrey....
Damion Lee's game-winner to lead Suns over Mavericks creates hilarious reaction from brother-in-law Stephen Curry
Six months after the Mavericks handed the Suns one of the most embarrassing Game 7 losses in sports history, dropping the No. 1 seed by 33 points in Phoenix, the two teams were scheduled to open the new season against each other. The matchup was highlighted by a budding rivalry...
Nets right wrongs from opening night, give glimpse of scary potential with win over Raptors
In the Nets' abysmal loss to the Pelicans to open the 2022-23 season, they barely looked like a playoff team, let alone a title contender. For Brooklyn's sake, it's a good thing champions aren't crowned on the first night of the season. Two nights after getting run out of their...
How did Zion Williamson play in his regular season return game? Pelicans forward looks like his All-Star self in win over Nets
A day before the Pelicans' 2022-23 season opener against the Nets, Zion Williamson placed a simple message on his shirt: "I'm back." As Brooklyn can now tell you, Williamson is, indeed, back. The 22-year-old forward was electric on Wednesday night, totaling 25 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists...
NBA players show love to John Wall on Twitter after impressing in Clippers debut vs. Lakers
It's been a tough few years for LA Clippers point guard John Wall as injuries limited him to just 72 games over the past four seasons. Making his Clippers debut against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena, Wall was back like he never left, knocking down his first shot after he checked into the game midway through the first quarter.
Who is Rashid Shaheed? Saints wideout makes immediate impact on 'Thursday Night Football'
Viewers who were "treated" to last week's "Thursday Night Football" offensive disasterclass got to see some early points this week, and they came from an unlikely source. The Saints struck quickly against the Cardinals, with Andy Dalton heaving a bomb to wideout Rashid Shaheed for six on their opening drive.
Christian McCaffrey contract details: How trade to 49ers from Panthers impacts earnings, salary cap
The first major NFL trade deadline domino fell Thursday night when the Panthers moved on from star running back Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers acquired McCaffrey in exchange for four future draft picks in a move that should further upgrade their offense. San Francisco will now be able to team McCaffrey with another versatile playmaker, Deebo Samuel, and pass-catchers Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle.
Best NFL Bets Week 7: Chiefs bury 49ers, Colts upset Titans, Saquon Barkley keeps Giants rolling, DeAndre Hopkins powers up Cardinals
Week 7 of the NFL season is upon us, so it's once again time to pick our favorite bets of the upcoming slate. This has been one of the more unpredictable seasons in recent memory, and scoring has been way down. However, our tried-and-true methodology keeps us winning, and that's all that matters! Our weekly best bets column plucks the best moneyline, spread, over/under, and prop bets from each upcoming weekend of football and serves them up to you on a tastefully designed platter.
Raptors spoil Donovan Mitchell's impressive Cavaliers debut with opening night win
The Raptors passed their first tough test of the 2022-23 campaign, opening the season with a 108-105 win against the new-look Cavaliers. Hosting Cleveland at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night, Toronto was looking to send a message to one of the emerging teams in the Eastern Conference — and did so successfully.
Is Russell Wilson playing Week 7? Fantasy injury update for Jets-Broncos
While some fantasy football owners are rejoicing at the returns of QBs Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa (and Kenny Pickett avoiding the Steelers' final injury report), others are scrambling at fantasy's highest-scoring position. It doesn't help that the struggling Russell Wilson is dealing with a hamstring injury that could keep him out of Sunday's home matchup against the Jets. While Wilson hasn't lived up to his lofty expectations in most formats, his playing status does affect some fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sean Payton tops Cardinals' best Kliff Kingsbury replacement candidates if Arizona fires head coach
The Cardinals just gave coach Kliff Kingsbury a four-year, $22 million contract extension in the 2022 NFL offseason. But that doesn't his job is safe from a midseason firing in the '22 regular season. After Arizona went 11-6 and earned an NFC wild-card playoff berth last season, the team has...
Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 7 Saints-Cardinals Showdown tournaments
The Saints and Cardinals will kick off Week 7 in the NFL on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Cardinals are riding a two-game losing skid, but they are two-point favorites in a game with an over/under of 44.5, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Both teams have a couple of key players on the injury report (James Conner, Marquise Brown, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Jameis Winston), which is not ideal for those putting together a DraftKings Showdown lineup. However, we still have Kyler Murray, Alvin Kamara, Zach Ertz, DeAndre Hopkins, and Chris Olave, among others, in play, so plenty of points will be scored in NFL DFS contests.
