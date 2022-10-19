ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Tina Howell

Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadium

The Tennessee Titans have reached an agreement with Nashville's Mayor John Cooper to build a new stadium costing more than $2 billion dollars. The new stadium will be approximately 1.7 million square feet and it will be enclosed. The new stadium will be built on the land that is directly east of Nissan Stadium. Because the new stadium will have a dome, that will allow the city to host future Super Bowls, concerts and other events which were not possible in the current stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

A walk through Clarksville history at Greenwood Cemetery

A small group came out to Greenwood Cemetery on Saturday morning for a historic walking tour. For the last few years, this has been an annual October offering by Clarksville’s Customs House Museum & Cultural Center. Kim McCue led Saturday’s tour, the next to last of 2022.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

New sign marks new era at WSMV 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The final touches of a new era at WSMV 4 went up on Friday. A new sign on the WSMV 4 building in Nashville marks the station’s transition to new ownership. On Dec. 1, Gray Television took over operation of WSMV 4. Gray, which owns...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

TBI: Missing Cheatham Co. woman found safe

ASHLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they located a woman who was missing out of Cheatham County early Thursday morning. TBI put out a Silver Alert for 65-year-old Diana Szostecki on Wednesday in fear that a medical condition was preventing her from finding her own way home safely.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville man arrested for abusing elderly

A Clarksville man has been indicted for abusing the elderly. In September, a grand jury for the 19th Judicial District of Tennessee handed down two counts of abuse against Davon Washington, 29.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

TOSHA issues citation, fine against Clarksville’s Nyrstar

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) has issued a citation and a penalty against the Nyrstar plant, located at 1800 Zinc Plant Road in Clarksville, after an employee was burned on the job in July. The state’s Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development notified the zinc plant of...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville club celebrates 100 years

The Country Woman’s Club of Clarksville celebrated its 100 Anniversary with an open house and reception on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. The Country Woman’s Club’s meeting house is located at 2216 Old Russellville Pike. The open house was celebrated with State Sen. Bill Powers, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden and Clarksville City Mayor Joe Pitts in attendance and reading proclamations to the club. The ladies performed a skit explaining the club’s history.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy