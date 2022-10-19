Read full article on original website
Trailer carrying sealant overturns on I-65 in Franklin
Two lanes of I-65 northbound are closed near the McEwen onramp after a trailer carrying sealant overturned.
atozsports.com
2024 five-star recruit posts photo that will make Tennessee Vols fans smile
2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis is one of the most sought-after recruits in the nation and he was in attendance for the Tennessee Vols‘ big win against Alabama this past weekend in Knoxville. And Davis seemed to enjoy himself. The talented 2024 recruit posted a photo of himself with...
Fire destroys Spring Hill home
A Spring Hill family is without a home Thursday morning after a devastating fire.
Sumner County pushing to remove another book from schools
Steven King read explicit excerpts from the novel Lawn Boy written by Jonathan Evision, and pushed for the banning of the book that night stating it violated state law TCA 39-17-911.
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadium
The Tennessee Titans have reached an agreement with Nashville's Mayor John Cooper to build a new stadium costing more than $2 billion dollars. The new stadium will be approximately 1.7 million square feet and it will be enclosed. The new stadium will be built on the land that is directly east of Nissan Stadium. Because the new stadium will have a dome, that will allow the city to host future Super Bowls, concerts and other events which were not possible in the current stadium.
clarksvillenow.com
Austin Peay to host special presentation on science behind Bell Witch legend
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Bell Witch legend has held the region’s attention for more than 200 years, but on Oct. 25 enthusiasts will hear a part of the story that will do more than spark their imaginations. They will learn that an (un)healthy dose of science also laces...
mainstreetclarksville.com
A walk through Clarksville history at Greenwood Cemetery
A small group came out to Greenwood Cemetery on Saturday morning for a historic walking tour. For the last few years, this has been an annual October offering by Clarksville’s Customs House Museum & Cultural Center. Kim McCue led Saturday’s tour, the next to last of 2022.
THP seeking info about Williamson County hit-and-run involving pedestrian
The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is turning to community members for information about a Williamson County hit-and-run that resulted in serious injury last weekend.
TWRA proposes new fishing rules, including one limiting how many bass people can catch on Douglas Lake
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Fisheries Division has released its 2023 fishing regulation proposals. One of the proposed changes is looking to establish a limit on the amount of largemouth and smallmouth bass that can be caught per season at Douglas Lake. If approved, the rule...
WSMV
New sign marks new era at WSMV 4
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The final touches of a new era at WSMV 4 went up on Friday. A new sign on the WSMV 4 building in Nashville marks the station’s transition to new ownership. On Dec. 1, Gray Television took over operation of WSMV 4. Gray, which owns...
WSMV
TBI: Missing Cheatham Co. woman found safe
ASHLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they located a woman who was missing out of Cheatham County early Thursday morning. TBI put out a Silver Alert for 65-year-old Diana Szostecki on Wednesday in fear that a medical condition was preventing her from finding her own way home safely.
k105.com
Bowling Green man accused of killing his daughter arrested in Nashville
A Bowling Green man accused of killing his daughter has been arrested. Damian R. Bowden, 49, was arrested earlier this week in Nashville by the U.S. Marshals Service after a six week search, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Bowden is accused of murdering his daughter, 30-year-old Daquanna...
Gladeville Elementary student dies in tragic accident days before 7th birthday
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the tragic death of a Gladeville Elementary student.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville man arrested for abusing elderly
A Clarksville man has been indicted for abusing the elderly. In September, a grand jury for the 19th Judicial District of Tennessee handed down two counts of abuse against Davon Washington, 29.
Spring water goes unused as some parts of Tennessee experience water supply strain
The owner of the Bennett Hill Springs said the state should use his spring water to ease the water supply strain caused by dry conditions and rapid growth in parts of Tennessee.
24hip-hop.com
Meet Rising Tennessee artist, Itz C. Ward, the New Talk of the Music Industry
James Ward, better known as Itz C. Ward, is buzzing through the streets as one of the hottest up and coming artists known around Middle Tennessee. C. Ward was born in Jackson, TN but later moved to Murfreesboro, TN and has started rapping since he was eight years old. Ward...
Clarksville man wanted on multiple felony warrants
The Clarksville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted man.
mainstreetclarksville.com
TOSHA issues citation, fine against Clarksville’s Nyrstar
The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) has issued a citation and a penalty against the Nyrstar plant, located at 1800 Zinc Plant Road in Clarksville, after an employee was burned on the job in July. The state’s Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development notified the zinc plant of...
‘Not that child’s fault’: Briley Parkway crash shines a light on importance of safeguarding children during school hours
A Wednesday crash on Briley Parkway has left behind a heartbroken family, and the community wondering why four teens were not in school at the time of the incident.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville club celebrates 100 years
The Country Woman’s Club of Clarksville celebrated its 100 Anniversary with an open house and reception on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. The Country Woman’s Club’s meeting house is located at 2216 Old Russellville Pike. The open house was celebrated with State Sen. Bill Powers, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden and Clarksville City Mayor Joe Pitts in attendance and reading proclamations to the club. The ladies performed a skit explaining the club’s history.
