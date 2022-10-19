Read full article on original website
Related
Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?
We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
While Maggie Bell Is Still MIA, FBI Just Filled In Some Important Blanks About Tiff
FBI revealed some more about Tiff's background to keep the action interesting with Maggie still missing.
Even 'FBI: Most Wanted's Remy Scott Has a Soft Side — Who Plays His Girlfriend, April Brooks?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for FBI: Most Wanted Season 4 on CBS. Just because Special Agent Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott) is the head of the Fugitive Task Force, that doesn't mean he lacks room in his heart to enjoy a side of romance on FBI: Most Wanted. He's...
tvinsider.com
‘FBI’ Will Air Sunday Episode in November
FBI is shifting nights this November as the fan-favorite CBS drama shakes up its schedule with one episode set to air on a Sunday instead of its usual Tuesday run. According to TV Line, one of Season 5’s upcoming installments, will air on Sunday, November 6 instead of its usual spot on November 8 as Election Night news coverage will disrupt the normal Tuesday schedule. Similar to FBI, the franchise’s other series FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted will also be preempted for the evening of political coverage.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Dad missing along with wife and two sons shared heartbreaking posts about family before their mystery disappearance
THE father who, along with his wife and two sons, has been missing since Sunday shared heartbreaking posts about family before they disappeared. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, haven't been heard from after Anthony displayed "paranoid behaviors," police said. Facebook posts from...
Mercedes buried in California lawn linked to former homeowner with history of arrests: 'Checkered history'
The mysterious Mercedes Benz vehicle found buried in the yard of a California mansion worth $15 million was reported stolen 30 years ago in a nearby city.
TV Fanatic
Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 11 Episode 5
Did the Firehouse prove to be the best place for a Halloween party?. On Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 5, Brett dressed up as a witch and tried to prove to her colleagues that some big things were on the horizon for the firehouse. Meanwhile, Kidd and Severide helped a...
TV Fanatic
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 3 Review: Ghosted
Callie Thorne was back, and this time her character was less flighty. Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 3 dealt with Danny and Baez's investigation after Maggie was stabbed. Maggie bonded with Baez and the baby and helped catch her would-be killer without becoming annoying. While I love Callie Thorne, I've...
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: The Rookie: Feds Rises, The Winchesters Loses Considerable Steam in Week 2
The Rookie: Feds eyed an uptick in the ratings on Tuesday night. The freshman drama secured 1.95 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating, bouncing back after dipping from its premiere. Granted, the episode was the second half of a crossover with parent series The Rookie. The true test will...
TV Fanatic
Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 5 Review: Yep, This Is The World We Live In
That's not something you see every day. While far too many shows treat mental health as a joke or depict exaggerated, flashy diseases, Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 5 took on the reality of psychiatric care in emergency rooms. Instead of being the usual thorn in Charles' side, Cuevas was...
TV Fanatic
Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Hypnos
Reginald continued to make some waves in the vampire community on Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 3. Maurice made a deal with an unlikely accomplice, Angela, that may change Reginald's future as a vampire. This deal consists of Angela and Maurice setting Reggie up for a big vampire assessment...
TV Fanatic
One of Us Is Lying Season 2 Review: Stellar Mystery Brings Darkness to Bayview
Telling another mystery after the original is dead and buried is tough. Many mystery series struggle to follow up that first big hook, but One of Us Is Lying Season 2 manages to elevate the mystery and the stakes to leave viewers with a sense of dread. TV Fanatic got...
TV Fanatic
Watch Station 19 Online: Dancing With Our Hands Tied
Did the firefighters manage to save a group of teenagers?. On Station 19 Season 6 Episode 3, the gang responded to the scene of a car accident with a group stick in an electric car. Things went in a devastating direction when one of their fathers arrived on the scene.
TV Fanatic
Chucky Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Hail, Mary!
"Hail, Mary" is an appropriate title for Chucky Season 2 Episode 3 because the series needs one to return to the brilliance of Chucky Season 1. The teenagers are still trying to get acclimated to their new dwellings, and just when it seemed like they were getting somewhere, a second doll appeared to unleash holy hell.
TV Fanatic
What to Watch: We Wish You a Married Christmas, All Quiet on the Western Front, Louis Armstrong Black & Blues
In case you missed it, Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas started last night, and the holiday will come at you from all directions as the weeks progress. There are also several documentaries and docuseries premiering this week that are worth the watch. And don't forget to watch Netflix's adaptation of All...
TV Fanatic
The Crown: Netflix Adds Fictional Disclaimer to Season 5 Trailer
Ever since the debut of The Crown, there has been much criticism about the marketing of the Netflix hit. Ahead of the fifth season premiere on November 9, the streaming service updated its trailer's description on Youtube to read:. “Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of...
TV Fanatic
FBI Reveals Missy Peregrym's Return Date
Missy Peregrym will return to FBI on November 15, CBS has revealed. The star took a leave of absence from the procedural drama at the end of FBI Season 4. The series explained her character's short-term exit by exposing Maggie to sarin gas. Peregrym welcomed her daughter into the world...
CNN Launching Major New Division
Ken Lund/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0) CNN this week announced the launch of a new dedicated beat called “Guns in America," which aims to track “and unpack all aspects of the complex and divisive issues surrounding guns and gun violence in the country,” the news network announced in a statement.
tvinsider.com
Kelli Giddish’s ‘SVU’ Exit: A Deep Dive Into Rollins’ Story, Controversy & Future
Fans of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit are preparing to bid farewell to Amanda Rollins. Kelli Giddish, the third longest-serving current SVU series regular, is leaving the NBC show in this 24th season. Her last episode is slated for December 8 (though she’ll be back for an episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime later in the season).
Comments / 0