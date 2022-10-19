Read full article on original website
What did auditors find when they looked at what’s being taught in Utah public schools?
New audit finds some instances of ‘potentially questionable materials’ in schools but auditor tells legislative leaders that vast majority of Utah teachers strive to teach within acceptable guidelines.
The housing market is correcting — but Utah’s affordability crisis isn’t going away
The U.S. housing market is correcting — but Utah’s leading housing expert says the state’s housing shortage isn’t going away, and could get worse as homebuilding constricts. As a result, Utah’s housing affordability crisis isn’t going away. Here’s what Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said state leaders are doing about it.
Utah governor to propose 'across the board' tuition freeze for higher education
SALT LAKE CITY — It's no secret that Utah Gov. Spencer Cox isn't a fan of President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Cox, in September, joined nearly half of governors across the nation in signing a letter denouncing the president's student loan forgiveness plan and asking for it to be withdrawn.
Sportsman warns lawmakers of threats wolves pose to Utah game herds
SALT LAKE CITY — The founder of the powerful Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife lobbying organization warned a committee of lawmakers on Wednesday that wolves are perched on Utah's doorstep, and should they make an entrance, the fallout would be devastating. "I think awareness should be No. 1 for...
UPDATE: Sen. Gene Davis resigns after calls to do so by Utah Senate
Utah Senator Gene Davis has resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment of a former intern and calls to resign by Utah Senate Pres. J. Stuart Adams.
New Utah tool helps identify healthy neighborhoods
Utah's Department of Health and Human Services launched a new tool Thursday that breaks down the factors that can impact a person's health by neighborhood.
Satire: A Guide to Ordering Liquor in Utah
The regulatory body over alcohol sales in Utah is touting a new, cuddlier image. The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Department is out. Now, it’s the Department of Alcohol Beverage Services. That’s right, they’re here to serve us—the drinkers. The DABC DABS has a new online ordering system and a version of wine subscriptions in the works, but it’s hard to give everyone what they want, and our local liquor stores might not carry your spirit of choice. In that spirit (see what we did there?), Salt Lake Magazine has put together this handy guide to the “service-oriented” special ordering process to acquire your favorite tipple.
Strong cold front on the way
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We made it to the end of the workweek! If you have been a fan of this elongated stretch of mild temperatures and sunshine, it will be important for you to enjoy today because we have BIG changes on the way as the strongest cold front of […]
‘Isn’t this America?’ Parents allege school boards flout Utah’s open meetings laws, squelch dissent
A broad-based coalition told lawmakers some local school boards in Utah violate the state’s Open and Public Meetings Act, take steps to silence dissent and are otherwise unaccountable for their actions.
Apply for Utah’s most prized hunting permits, starting Oct. 19
SALT LAKE CITY — Sportsman permits are among Utah’s most prized hunting permits, and the time to apply for the 2023 permits is coming up soon. Utahns can begin submitting applications for the 2023 sportsman permits at 8 a.m. Oct. 19. You can apply for permits on the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website or over the phone by calling the nearest DWR regional office. To be included in the permit drawing, you must submit your phone application by 5 p.m. or online application no later than 11 p.m. on Nov. 9.
Cold, windy weather on tap for Utah, lake effect snow could be a thing
The moderate fall temperatures Utah has been experiencing will soon fade as a weekend storm front moves in, promising to bring mountain snow, rain and perhaps even a skiff of snow in some valley locations.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind, clouds, rain moving into Beehive State
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The first snow of the season is dropping on Utah's higher elevations over the weekend, and lower areas will feel the chill with colder temperatures and rain. This report is being updated with the latest information from 2News meteorologists throughout the storm. Check back...
Utah reports 19 new COVID-19 deaths over past 2 weeks
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah health officials reported 3,206 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths over the past two weeks. The daily average for new cases was 243 over the past seven days, up from 215 two weeks prior, according to data from the Utah Department of Health and Human Services.
The state of Utah's government internet systems go down
The state of Utah's computer networks experienced a major outage on Wednesday, impacting public-facing systems.
Opinion: This ballot strategy could sabotage yourself
Voting ‘no’ on an entire section is no way to make a statement. In Utah, voters can find information about judges through the Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission reports.
Opinion: When it comes to election trust, Utah stands apart from the nation
Experts say Russia and Iran aren’t a big threat to the ’22 midterm elections, but homegrown agitators are. Election officials in several states are resigning in the face of threats.
Tribal members in Utah to hold protest at only uranium mill in US
Tribal members and environmental advocates will hold an annual protest Saturday at the site of the only operational uranium mill in the U.S. They’re concerned about its potential impacts to public health and the environment. Tribal members and leaders from the Navajo Nation and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe...
Utah's top law enforcer says parents need this tool in case their child gets abducted
LEHI — The abduction of a child is a parent's nightmare. When a kidnapping does happen, every minute and hour that passes "could be very much the difference between bringing someone home or not," Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said. That's why the state reinstated a program that helps...
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – October 21, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
DWR urges wildlife safety as winter approaches, following attacks on 2 men by grizzly bear
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The story of two college students, one from Utah, recovering by a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming is gaining national attention. Brady, a wrestler from the Cedar City area, is making a full recovery thanks to the support of a teammate. Many people have...
