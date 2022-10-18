Funds will support continued car seat safety and bicycle/pedestrian safety programs. San Luis Obispo, Calif.— The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department has received two grants for a total of $292,768 from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to continue programs aimed at preventing deaths and injuries on our roadways. The grants will fund best practice strategies to address child passenger safety and pedestrian and bicycle safety in the county.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO