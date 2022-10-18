Read full article on original website
Public Health Department Awarded Grants from California Office of Traffic Safety
Funds will support continued car seat safety and bicycle/pedestrian safety programs. San Luis Obispo, Calif.— The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department has received two grants for a total of $292,768 from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to continue programs aimed at preventing deaths and injuries on our roadways. The grants will fund best practice strategies to address child passenger safety and pedestrian and bicycle safety in the county.
UPDATE - County Road to Get Surface Treatment in Templeton
The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works began a surface treatment project on various County roads on Sept. 25. This work is a part of the County’s annual pavement management program and is required to maintain the pavement condition to provide a smooth road and to avoid costly repairs in the future.
