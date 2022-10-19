Read full article on original website
Abortion will be on the minds of Minnesota voters, UMN law professor says
Minnesota voters won’t see specific questions around abortion next month when they go to the polls, but the issue is still likely to galvanize supporters and opponents as they pick candidates for the Legislature and the governor’s office. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade...
A tale of two cities: How the DFL’s fortunes are shifting away from rural Minnesota
As she goes door-to-door, in a northwest Rochester neighborhood, DFL Rep. Liz Boldon is armed with a stack of fliers about her campaign. “I often tell folks ‘I am a Democrat, but I represent everyone in the district,’” said Boldon. She is a nurse who is running for an open Senate seat long-held by Republican Dave Senjem. He decided not to run again when redistricting made his territory more favorable for Democrats.
Your Vote: Crime is a top concern in the midterm election
In the two years since George Floyd’s murder and the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota has seen a rise in both violent crime and renewed calls for police reform. Last year, violent crimes such as such as aggravated assault and murder were up 22 percent in Minnesota compared to 2020, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
New legislative district expands the influence of Native voters
Minnesota Senate District 2 boundaries were redrawn this year, shifting to the east to encompass the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. The district now includes Red Lake, Leech Lake and White Earth, the three largest tribal nations located in Minnesota. DFL candidate Alan Roy expects to get strong support from...
Updated severe weather outlook Sunday night into Monday
Strong winds and unusually warm temps are in the forecast for Sunday afternoon. Some areas will see periods of showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening and overnight. We have an update on all that, plus a fall color report and a look at the week ahead. Almost summery. Our average Twin...
6th driest October on record? Twin Cities drought expected to worsen
September was the driest on record for the Twin Cities with just 24 one-hundredths (.24) of an inch of rainfall. Now, October looks very likely to be among the top 10 driest on record in the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota. As of this post, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport...
Car caked with mud this morning? Thank Great Plains dust and a light rain
The combination of high-level winds carrying dust from the Great Plains, and a trace of rain to bring it to the ground, left a dirty patina on cars and trucks across the region Monday morning. That sent some drivers to car washes with vehicles that looked like they'd been abandoned...
Falling temperatures Monday; seasonable week ahead
A warm morning Monday with temperatures dropping from the 60s into the 50s. It will be mainly cloudy with isolated showers or a thunderstorm. Monday night will be colder with lows in the 30s to near 40. Sunshine returns Tuesday with seasonable temperatures in the 50s south, 40s north. Cooler...
Roseville homicide suspect caught; broad metro alert sent inadvertently
Roseville police said the homicide suspect who triggered a broad shelter-in-place order Tuesday morning has been captured. All shelter-in-place orders were canceled as of about 11:30 a.m. The alerts initially warned people to shelter without providing geographic information, generating confusion and concern across a wide swath of the Twin Cities...
Fourth Feeding Our Future defendant to plead guilty
Another defendant in the sprawling Feeding Our Future investigation is expected to plead guilty this week. Prosecutors have charged 50 people with stealing around $250 million from two federal child nutrition programs by putting phony children’s names on reimbursement forms and falsifying other paperwork. They allegedly hid the cash...
