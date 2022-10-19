ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Freddie Gibbs Torches Classic JAY-Z Beat In New LA Leakers Freestyle

Freddie Gibbs has dropped some hot bars over JAY-Z’s iconic “This Can’t Be Life” instrumental during his latest appearance on the L.A. Leakers. Power 106’s L.A. Leakers wasted no time with Gibbs and almost immediately pressed play on The Dynasty instrumental. As the beat began, Gibbs took a moment to shoot some shots at his longtime arch-nemesis Akademiks.
MONTANA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Funk Flex Challenges The Roots To Drop New Music As Wait For Next Album Continues

Funk Flex has challenged The Roots to drop some new music, as the New York DJ continues to put pressure on notable rappers to feed fans with fresh tunes. The veteran Hot 97 DJ issued the challenge during his nightly radio broadcast on Thursday (October 20), where he called out every single member of the legendary Philadelphia group by name.
HipHopDX.com

Yung Joc Accidentally Sends Stranger $1800, Pleads With Them To Return It

Yung Joc accidentally sent a stranger $1,800 via Zelle and has pleaded for them to return it. The Atlanta rapper confessed to his costly mistake on Instagram on Wednesday (October 19), sharing a screenshot of text messages he sent to the mystery recipient. In them, Joc urged the person to transfer his money back, although it appeared they had blocked his number.
HipHopDX.com

Funk Flex Blasts Brooklyn’s Barclays Center Over Mary J. Blige Concert

Funk Flex has shared his frustrations with Brooklyn’s Barclays Center over the way they conducted themselves during Mary J. Blige‘s show at the venue this week. On Thursday (October 20), the renowned New York DJ was a special guest during the Brooklyn stop of Mary J’s ongoing Good Morning Gorgeous Tour. She also brought out Diddy, Fabolous and Jadakiss throughout the night.
BROOKLYN, NY
HipHopDX.com

Megan Thee Stallion & Pardison Fontaine Celebrate Two-Year Anniversary: ‘I Love Lovin You’

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine have celebrated their two-year anniversary, and the pair commemorated the moment with some heartfelt posts on Instagram. On Tuesday (October 18), Pardi posted a carousel of candid photos with him and the Houston Hottie, writing in the caption: “TWO YEARS AROUND THE SUN .. SEEM LIKE WE BEEN ON OUR OWN PLANET.. I love lovin you ..GOT 4 EVER 2 GO.”
HipHopDX.com

Akon Claims Plies Stole A Song He Sent To Trick Daddy Via Email

Akon‘s multi-platinum “I Wanna Love You” smash hit might never have happened had it not been for Plies and his sticky fingers. The 49-year-old recently pulled dup to Sway’s Universe where he revealed the “Bust It Baby” hitmaker stole the song out of the Slip N Slide Records email when it was really intended for Trick Daddy.
FLORIDA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Quavo & Takeoff Are Down For Migos Reunion - On One Condition

Quavo and Takeoff may be handling things as a duo now, but they’re willing to reunite as Migos with Offset under one condition. On the upcoming episode of Drink Champs, Quavo asked the podcast crew who they thought could face him and Takeoff in a Verzuz match-up, not including OGs. N.O.R.E. couldn’t decide and instead asked if there was a chance fans would get a one-night-only Migos Verzuz reunion.
HipHopDX.com

Chrisean Rock Gets New Blueface Tattoo Despite Latest Cheating Scandal

Chrisean Rock and Blueface‘s dramatic relationship may be back on if her latest tattoo is anything to go by. On Tuesday (October 18), the “rainy days” rapper posted a new video to TikTok showing off a new Blueface tattoo on left side of her neck. This would make her third, with the other two appearing on the right and on her throat.
HipHopDX.com

Eminem’s ‘8 Mile’ Royalties Are Still Paying Off, Says Mobb Deep’s Havoc

Exclusive – Eminem‘s 8 Mile movie was a huge box office smash, and Mobb Deep‘s Havoc has admitted to HipHopDX that it’s still paying some of his bills. The Queensbridge-bred producer and lyricist said he was “taken back” when he first saw the iconic scene of Em’s B-Rabbit character freestyling over Mobb Deep’s “Shook Ones” instrumental.
HipHopDX.com

Post Malone Suffers Another Painful Injury While Performing

Post Malone was forced to pause a second Twelve Carat Tour Show following another onstage incident which left him with a bruised ankle. While performing the song “Psycho” in Atlanta on Wednesday night (October 19), the rapper apparently stepped into one of the holes on stage meant to release pyrotechnics during the performance. According to TMZ, the “Rockstar” singer was in enough pain to force him down to his knees, causing concern for his team.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Kid Cudi Reacts To ‘Entergalactic’ ‘Rotten Tomatoes’ Rating

Kid Cudi has reacted to the Rotten Tomatoes rating of his new Netflix cartoon series Entergalactic. The new series from Cudder premiered on September 30, and the critic’s reviews for the animated series have been glowing. Cudi took a minute to shout out the happy viewers on his Twitter.
OHIO STATE
HipHopDX.com

Talib Kweli Calls Out Kanye West For Taking 'Advantage' Of N.O.R.E.

Talib Kweli has called out Kanye West for his recent Drink Champs interview and claimed he took advantage of N.O.R.E. for his own “political gain.”. The Brooklyn native posted a clip of a recent interview Ye did with the Daily Mail, where he addressed the backlash N.O.R.E. has faced for how he moderated the controversial episode.

Comments / 0

Community Policy