Best way to describe the first half may be a hamster wheel. There was a lot of work being done but it was not very productive. And when the Panthers would get the ball forward, they could not get a decent look at goal as Campus was packed very tightly in the middle. The best chance at goal came off a deflection that Ethan Young was able to cover to keep Campus from taking the lead just before the break.

DERBY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO