arkadelphian.com
Reddies, Tigers to face off in BOTR volleyball action
ARKADELPHIA — After spending the last three weeks facing Sooner State opposition, Henderson State resumes action against opponents from the Natural State. The Reddies will cross the highway on Oct. 20 to take on rival Ouachita Baptist University at 6 p.m. in the second installment of the Battle of the Ravine.
fox16.com
Number 1 vs 2: Bryant takes on Cabot Friday
The Bryant Hornets’ resume is stacked with accomplishments and trophies. With ten conference titles and four state championship trophies, the Hornets know what it takes to win. But, this Friday they will be faced with their toughest opponent yet, the number two Cabot Panthers. Bryant Head Coach Buck James...
Hot Springs, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Fountain Lake High School football team will have a game with Cutter Morning Star School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
WAAY-TV
Sparkman High School basketball Cheer Club forced to sit out season
Some cheerleaders won’t be in the bleachers during basketball games this season at Sparkman High School. The basketball Cheer Club was forced to toss in its pom-poms as the district searches for a faculty sponsor. The Madison County School System says the basketball cheer club's former sponsor/coach resigned last...
KATV
Central Arkansas Corvette Club hosting 23rd Corvette Weekend Show in Hot springs
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Central Arkansas Corvette Club will host participants from as many as 18 states for its 23rd annual Corvette Weekend Show from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22 in Hot Springs. The Show is a fundraiser for the local charities the club supports including Spina Bifida...
arkadelphian.com
Lillie Alma Eason
Lillie Alma Eason was born on September 2, 1940, in the Mt. Morriah Community near Arkadelphia and was the first born of six children to the union of Edward Emerson and Desarea Eason. Lillie gave her life to Christ at an early age at Mt. Morriah Baptist Church. She was...
arkadelphian.com
Anthony Louis Testa
Anthony “Tony” Louis Testa, age 72, of Okolona, passed from this life on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. He was born July 2, 1950, in Morgantown, W. Va., the son of the late Anthony H. and Loretta Rosati Testa. Tony was a former musician, maintenance engineer and retired from the United States Post Office in Arkadelphia. He was a combat veteran of Vietnam having served in the United States Air Force. Tony enjoyed fishing, hunting and being outdoors. He enjoyed most of all, spending time with his family who will mis him dearly.
arkadelphian.com
Arkadelphia educator praises Mammovan for detecting her cancer early
UAMS Mammovan returns to AHS for screenings Oct. 25. A mammogram on her lunch break was all it took to make an Arkadelphia educator believe in the importance of screening. Though Clair Mays had no family history of cancer, her daughter-in-law, Michelle Huitt Mays, had battled breast cancer in her early 20s. Watching Michelle endure Stage 3 cancer and undergo a double mastectomy, Clair began taking breast cancer seriously.
arkadelphian.com
Lee Andra Barnes
Lee Andra Barnes was born on February 15, 1968, in Milwaukee, to Leroy and Patricia Marks Barnes. He was a graduate of Gurdon High School and an employee with the City of Gurdon. He was a member of Kingdom Authority Christian Ministries. Andra was that cool, laid-back friend who was...
onespiritblog.com
Jeff Puckett Recognized as Hot Springs Service Hero
Congratulations Jeff Puckett, Imaging (MRI), for being named a Hot Springs Service Hero in October 2022. Jeff was nominated by a patient. The patient said while she was in the hospital, she unknowingly dropped her heart monitor. Jeff found the heart monitor and went out of his way to call the heart monitor company and track the patient down.
hopeprescott.com
Alas Brown Charged With Forgery 2nd Degree
On October 11, 2022 at approximately 9:37am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Alas Brown, 37, of Little Rock, AR. Mr. Brown was arrested and charged with forgery in the 2nd degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Brown was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
The US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking.
arkadelphian.com
Crash claims life of Fordyce woman
A Dallas County woman was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident, Arkansas State Police said. Ray Evelyn Moore, 74, of Fordyce, died as a result of the accident, which happened at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Moore was traveling south on U.S. Highway 79 in rural Cleveland County in...
arkadelphian.com
REAL ESTATE: 9 homes exchange ownership in Clark County
Clark County real estate transactions recorded Oct. 7-21 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk and Data Scout. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price, property description when available, and mortgage information, and does not withhold names.
I-30 Traffic Stop Results in Controlled Substance Arrest
A woman’s unusual driving caught at troopers’ attention and lead to an I-30 traffic and ultimately resulted in a controlled substance arrest, according to reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Cody Sagnibene noticed a black SUV in the passing lane, approaching his patrol vehicle on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 117 shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The trooper indicated he was traveling just under the posted speed limit (75 mph) in the other lane. The SUV wasn’t speeding, but the driver applied the brakes and made a lane change, pulling in just behind the trooper in the far right lane. He thought that odd because other vehicles were passing his vehicle without issue, Sagnibene noted in arrest reports.
Police searching for two missing Garland County girls
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Update: The girls have been located. The Garland County Sheriff's Office has requested the help of the public in locating two missing girls. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these girls is urged to please call the Garland County Sheriff's Office at (501) 622-3666.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Wednesday, Oct. 19
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Family and friends mourn the death of Benton grandfather killed in Little Rock shooting
"The right place at the wrong time."
arkadelphian.com
AFD responds to house fire
The cause of an Arkadelphia house fire was yet unknown late Wednesday. At 8:26 p.m. on Oct. 19, the Arkadelphia Fire Department was dispatched to 225 N. 27th St. for a report of a structure fire. The blaze could be seen erupting from the attic area above the carport on the south side of the residence. The fire was soon doused upon firefighters’ arrival.
arkadelphian.com
Old pulpit gets ‘New Life’
Those who have been in downtown Arkadelphia the past few months have likely noticed some church furniture on a street corner, tagged with For Sale signs. The items, particularly a pulpit, finally found a new home this week thanks to a local pastor. Martin Jones, pastor at New Life Church in Arkadelphia, saw the pulpit for sale on the corner of 7t and Clinton streets and decided to take it for a test drive.
