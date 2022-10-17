ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Impossible’ space object moving seven times the speed of light spotted by scientists

By Ivana Xie
NASA scientists have found two objects traveling 'impossibly' fast through space.

The objects appeared to be traveling seven times the speed of light after a collision of two neutron stars blasted a jet of radiation in 2017.

NASA scientists have found two objects traveling 'impossibly' fast through space Credit: NASA Hubble Site

The collision event, known as GW170817, was a neutron star merger.

After two neutron stars collapsed into a black hole post-explosion, a spinning disk was created around it, which beamed fast jets of matter into space.

The jets collected debris in the expanding explosion debris.

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope was initially used to gather data, but nearly 70 foundations and observatories witnessed the event.

Originally, it looked like jets were traveling seven times the speed of light, but that seemed to be impossible.

Researchers combined their data from all of the relevant telescopes find a more accurate answer.

Scientists identified this discrepancy as a superliminal motion, which means that the light jets emit has a shorter distance to travel at later points.

In other words, what seemed to be objects traveling seven times the speed of light was based on the angle of observation during the event.

Therefore, it may seem like the jets are traveling faster than they really are.

It was impossible that the objects were traveling seven times the speed of light, so with more calculations, scientists found the real speed, as reported by Futurism.

The objects were traveling at least 99.97 percent of the speed of light, which is still traveling at a very high speed.

With the new information in mind, scientists hope to use their findings to make more accurate and detailed observations of neutron star mergers.

CORNPOPJOE
3d ago

Not according to science and scientists who have decided it isn't possible but they are always ready to make money researching it.

Mark Lowe
3d ago

yeah for 1, anything moving that fast (which is impossible), wouldn't be detectable.....

