abc17news.com
Natural cover fire in Columbia burns 35 acres
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Roughly 35 acres were burned on Friday from a natural cover fire in Columbia on near Gray Oak Drive and Green Meadows Road, behind the Grindstone Parkway Walmart. The fire was contained by 6:30 p.m. Columbia Fire Department crews began leaving the scene around 7:50 p.m. Crews...
KOMU
Local food bank hosts Halloween charity ball to help with supply chain issues
FULTON - Local food bank SERVE Inc. is just one of the many food banks that is experiencing supply chain issues. "Callaway County, as well as all surrounding counties, their food pantries are struggling," Carol Lewis, SERVE Inc.'s outreach coordinator, said. "The supply of food is looking pretty grim." SERVE...
KOMU
MU Homecoming parade will have over 140 entries this year
COLUMBIA - MU's Homecoming weekend is here and the traditional events continue. With over 140 entries, the parade will take place on Saturday in downtown Columbia starting at 9 a.m. The registration for parade entrees opened in the beginning of July. “I mean in the summer, you are usually not...
kjluradio.com
City of Refuge in Columbia moves into bigger building, launches fundraising efforts
City of Refuge in Columbia moves into a bigger facility and launches a capital campaign to fund the purchase. The non-profit organization has moved into a facility on North Garth Avenue that is three times the size of its previous home. They're calling it, "A Place to Call Home." The...
KOMU
Two men work to help Columbia's youth one step at a time
COLUMBIA - For the past 43 years, the MO High Steppers founder and executive director Rolando Barry and assistant drill master Tyrone Raybon have been working to evolve the youth community in Columbia with performing arts. The high steppers are the only drill team in mid-Missouri. The team consists of...
KOMU
Crews respond to natural cover fire behind Grindstone Walmart Friday afternoon
COLUMBIA - Columbia Fire responded to a fire near Gray Oak and Green Meadows Friday afternoon. Assistant Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. said crews got the initial call around 3:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found smoke and fire in a wooded area. Farr Jr. said the fire was spreading...
Firefighters respond to fire at automotive business east of Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) No one is hurt after a fire at an automotive business east of Columbia early Friday morning. Boone County Fire Protection District crews responded to the fire around 6 a.m. at Copart in the 8400 block of E. Richland Road. Copart's website describes the business as a vehicle auction. A Boone The post Firefighters respond to fire at automotive business east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Columbia announces public input meeting for Whitegate Park development
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation announced Thursday it will hold a public input meeting to discuss the development of the Whitegate Park property. The drop-in meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2205 Whitegate Drive. Funds from a park sales tax...
KOMU
Fake parking ticket scam spotted in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is alerting the community to a scam involving parking citations. Over the last several days, the department said it has been made aware of an unknown individual(s), placing similar tickets on vehicles throughout the city, according to a news release sent Friday.
KOMU
Discounted sensory friendly movies come to Columbia, Jefferson City
GQT Movies is working with Healthy Blue, Forum 8 and Capital 8 to bring Sensory Friendly Movie Nights to Columbia and Jefferson City. The Sensory Friendly Movie nights will offer discounted movies, shown in a sensory-friendly format at 5 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month from Oct. 26, through April 26, 2023, according to a news release.
KOMU
Columbia to host a Narcan demonstration, community conversation on drug overdoses Thursday
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services and the Boone County Overdose Response Coalition will a demonstration of Narcan, a medicine that counteracts the effects of an opioid overdose, with the public Thursday night. The event, called "Save a Life: Community Conversation & Narcan Demonstration" will be...
kwos.com
Mid-Missouri food bank: food security “is running pretty rampant”
A non-profit organization that’s operated for 51 years in mid-Missouri’s Fulton says their food pantry is seeing a massive effect from supply shortage. They’re also seeing an increase in unemployment and utility assistance requests. SERVE Incorporated’s mission is to organize, facilitate, promote and provide services to meet...
KOMU
WATCH: Large natural cover fire behind Grindstone Walmart
Columbia Fire crews are working a large natural cover fire behind the Grindstone Walmart, near Gray Oak and Green Meadows Drive. There is substantial smoke in the area. Stick with KOMU 8 News for updates. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick...
KOMU
Hickman student to participate in the World Skate Games - for the second time
JEFFERSON CITY - Over 3,000 athletes will participate in the World Skate Games this year, and one Columbia student will be part of this number. Noah Zheng, an 18-year-old student at Hickman High School, will head to Buenos Aires, Argentina, for the World Skate Games this month to represent the United States.
abc17news.com
Lake Ozark woman hurt after motorcycle crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County early Friday morning left a Lake Ozark woman with serious injuries. The crash happened on Route A near Carol Court around 1:25 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 44-year-old Daron E. Brashear,...
The historic James Beauchamp Clark House in Missouri is a museum with restoration to be completed by 2023
James Beauchamp Clark House.MustardsMom, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic James Beauchamp Clark House has also been referred to as Honey Shuck and "Champ" Clark House. It's now a historic house museum located at 207 East Champ Clark Drive in Bowling Green, Missouri. This house has been designated as a National Historic Landmark.
KOMU
Three people injured after shooting in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a shooting in downtown late Friday night. Police say there is currently no threat to the public, but to avoid Hitt Street between Locust Street and Cherry Street. There are three victims with gunshot wounds who are at local hospitals, according...
abc17news.com
Jefferson City Board of Education votes to make Thorpe Gordon Elementary a STEM school
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Board of Education on Thursday unanimously approved to turn Thorpe Gordon Elementary into its first STEM school. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Troy Hogg spoke before the vote to give an idea of what to expect with...
KOMU
Mock crash shows importance of buckling up and putting phones down
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation held its annual Buckle Up Phone Down Day on Friday. MoDOT, as well as other safety groups like the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, use the day to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt. The...
KOMU
What next steps look like for Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board
COLUMBIA - After months of turnover and vacancies, Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) is finally at capacity. But this is not where the board's story ends. At Monday's city council meeting, the council appointed five new members. These members were appointed not just because of board turnover, but also because of board infighting.
