TUSCULUM ROUNDUP: Panno Rallies For Jekyll Island Win

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — Tusculum University’s Nilubol Panno tied a pair of school records to rally to the individual medal at the Jekyll Island Intercollegiate.

Panno fired a TU record three-under par 69 in tough weather conditions to win her fourth career individual title. She finished the two-day, 36-hole event with a three-under par 141 to win by one shot over runner-up Bailey Anderson of Texas A&M International (71-71=142).

Tusculum finished the tournament with a team score of 630 to finish ninth in the 17-team field.

Host Lincoln Memorial led wire-to-wire as the Railsplitters tallied 602 to finish three strokes ahead of UNC Pembroke (605). Texas A&M International was third with 607, followed by Shorter (612), Converse (618), Newberry (619), Coker (623), North Greenville (626), Tusculum, Erskine (631), Mount Olive (623), Catawba (638), Belmont Abbey (642), Spring Hill (649), Barton (683) and Georgia Military College (688).

Panno birdied the next to last hole for her round, which proved to be the tournament-winner.

She was one-under on her first nine before scoring a bogey on her 12th hole. But she followed with a sensational eagle on the 501-yard Par 5 and finished three-under on her last six holes to secure the victory.

TU’s Reagan Padilla tied for 26th place with 75-80=155, while Emilie Jacobsen shot 77-85=162 to finish 51st. Adrienne O’Brien carded an 83-93=176 to place 88th while Lindsay Self shot 88-89=177 (T89).

Panno becomes the third player in program history to shoot in the 60s for a round, matching Rachel McFarland (2003) and Amanda Bowen (2007). Panno’s 141 ties the 36-hole record carded by Jillian Corum, who achieved the feat at the 2012 Agnes McAmis Memorial.

Panno’s four tournament wins are tied for the second-most in school history, equaling the four wins by Katie Tomassoni. Jillian Corum holds the record with five tournament wins in her career.

Tusculum will close the fall portion of its schedule Oct. 24-25 at the Flagler Fall Slam in St. Augustine, Florida.

MEN’S GOLF Pioneers 13th

INNISBROOK, Fla. — The Tusculum University men’s golf team finished 13th at the 2022 Copperhead Championship. The two-day, 54-hole tournament was held at the par-71, 7,209-yard Innisbrook Resort – Copperhead Course.

The Pioneers finished with a three-round score of 916, which includes Tuesday’s 298 in the final round.

Lee University overcame host West Florida to win the team title with 853 including a 283 on the final 18 holes to win by two shots. West Florida was second with 855, followed by Tampa in third with 862 and the duo of North Georgia and Saint Leo tied for fourth with 871. Limestone, Nova Southeastern and Colorado State-Pueblo each finished with 874 to tie for sixth place. Lincoln Memorial was ninth with 876, followed by Lander (888), Flagler (891), Lynn (898) and Tusculum.

CSU-Pueblo’s Matt Millar captured medalist honors by defeating Felipe Garces Garzon on the first playoff hole. Garzon and Millar were tied after the 54 holes with 207 as both fired identical scores of even-par 71 on Tuesday.

Tusculum’s Riley Brown was the top Pioneer as he shot 76-73-76=225 to tie for 48th. Thomas Kollberg was 53rd with 226. Nicholas Taggart totaled 80-74-77=231 to finish 59th. Liam Hermansson climbed five spots up the leaderboard with 239 including a 72 in the final round. Lawson Harkey rounded out the TU scoring with 82-80-80=242 (72nd).

Tusculum will play in the Matt Dyas Invitational Oct. 24-25 in Carrollton, Georgia. The Pioneers are defending champions of the event.

MEN’S SOCCER De La Fuente Honored

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University senior forward Luis De La Fuente has been named the South Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Week in men’s soccer for the week ending Oct. 16, the SAC office announced Tuesday.

De La Fuente scored four goals in two matches as the Pioneers extended their unbeaten streak to four matches with a win and a draw last week. On Wednesday, De La Fuente scored a natural hat trick in a span of four minutes in the second half in an 8-0 victory over Emory & Henry. In Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Newberry, De La Fuente scored a first-half goal for the Pioneers.

The Arriondas, Spain native is tied for the team lead with five goals and is second on the squad with 10 points through 12 matches. De La Fuente has started the last seven matches for the Pioneers and is tied for third in the SAC in goals in conference matches with five.

The Pioneers (1-6-5, 1-4-4 SAC) play at Wingate (7-3-4, 5-1-3 SAC) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

WOMEN’S SOCCER Youmans Honored

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University freshman forward Taylor Youmans has been selected the South Atlantic Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week for the week ending Oct. 16, the SAC office announced Tuesday.

Youmans scored the winning goal in the 81st minute of the Pioneers’ 1-0 victory over Newberry on Saturday, which extended Tusculum’s unbeaten streak to six matches (4-0-2). Youmans also had an assist in Tusculum’s 5-1 victory at Emory & Henry on Wednesday, giving her three goals and two assists during the Pioneers’ six-match streak.

The Newnan, Georgia native is the third Pioneer to earn SAC Offensive Player of the Week honors this season, joining fellow forwards Brianna Garcia and Sydney Grant, and is the fifth Tusculum player to receive conference honors in eight weeks of the 2022 season. The Pioneers’ Rosy Wodhams and Grayson Patterson were each named SAC Defensive Player of the Week earlier this season.

Youmans shares the team lead with Garcia with six goals, and leads the Pioneers with six assists and 18 points along with 35 shot attempts, 18 shots on goal and three game-winning goals. Youmans is tied for sixth in the SAC in goals, tied for third in assists and tied for fourth in goals.

The Pioneers (8-3-3, 3-3-3 SAC) play their final non-conference match of the season at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Asbury.

VOLLEYBALL Carson-Newman 3 Tusculum 1

JEFFERSON CITY — Carson-Newman defeated Tusculum 21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-22 on Tuesday night.

The Pioneers fall to 8-9 overall and 8-6 in SAC play, while Carson-Newman improves to 19-3, 12-2.

Peyton Gash was the lone Pioneer to eclipse the 10-dig plateau, notching 12 on a .333 hitting clip.

Samantha Bunch led the setting duo with 16 assists, followed by 11 from Elise Carmichael. Carmichael, Carly Sosnowski, and Lauren Xayavong each landed a pair of aces, rounded out by Amiranee Au’s single service score.

Sosnowski scooped a match-high 19 digs, alongside 11 digs from both Emiah Burrowes and Bunch. Martina Foster assisted on six blocks, while Gash was also involved on six (one solo, five assists).

Tusculum returns to Carson-Newman for the SAC/PBC Crossover this weekend. The Pioneers play reigning region champion Augusta (17-5, 9-2 PBC) at 4 p.m. Friday at Holt Fieldhouse. On Saturday, the Pioneers will play Georgia College at noon and USC Aiken at 4 p.m.