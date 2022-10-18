(Beaver Dam) A Richland Center woman who stole merchandise from a Beaver Dam business then ran from police was sentenced Friday to two years in prison. Destiny Marie Dull pled guilty to one felony count each of Retail Theft and Fleeing from police and had two other felonies and a pair of misdemeanors dismissed but read into the record. The 24-year-old must also pay $665 in restitution. Two others were charged in connection with the incident. Thirty-two-year-old Joshua Schaaf of Beaver Dam pled out last year, was placed on probation and ordered to pay restitution. Twenty-nine-year-old Timothy McEvoy of Baraboo entered a not guilty plea at arraignment last week. Beaver Dam police were notified in June of 2021 that two people were filling garbage cans with various items at a local business, later estimated at $3200 worth of merchandise. The officer arrived on scene and approached two people matching the suspect’s descriptions. The suspects fled and authorities quickly lost sight of their vehicle but later located them at a gas station. Schaaf, who was initially the getaway driver, was exiting the store when officers arrived and he was promptly arrested. A high speed chase then ensued with Dull behind the wheel, driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 151. The car lost control near County Highway DE and crashed. At that point, McEvoy was identified as the driver and Dull was the passenger. Dull told authorities that she put the car on cruise control going 90 miles-per-hour when she switched seats with McEvoy. In addition to two years in prison, Dull was also sentenced to three years of extended supervision.

