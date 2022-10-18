Read full article on original website
Prep Scoreboard – Saturday, 10/22/22
Kills: Carizma Muth- 19, Rylea Alvin- 14, Jorey Buwalda- 9, Josie Spors- 7 Aces: Carizma Muth- 5, Josie Spors & Rylea Alvin- 2 Digs: Brandi Fuller- 13, Josie Spors- 11, Jorey Buwalda- 9 Blocks: Rylea Alvin- 4, Lauren Grieger- 2 We were tested tonight by a very good Laconia team....
News – October 22, 2022
(Beaver Dam) A Richland Center woman who stole merchandise from a Beaver Dam business then ran from police was sentenced Friday to two years in prison. Destiny Marie Dull pled guilty to one felony count each of Retail Theft and Fleeing from police and had two other felonies and a pair of misdemeanors dismissed but read into the record. The 24-year-old must also pay $665 in restitution. Two others were charged in connection with the incident. Thirty-two-year-old Joshua Schaaf of Beaver Dam pled out last year, was placed on probation and ordered to pay restitution. Twenty-nine-year-old Timothy McEvoy of Baraboo entered a not guilty plea at arraignment last week. Beaver Dam police were notified in June of 2021 that two people were filling garbage cans with various items at a local business, later estimated at $3200 worth of merchandise. The officer arrived on scene and approached two people matching the suspect’s descriptions. The suspects fled and authorities quickly lost sight of their vehicle but later located them at a gas station. Schaaf, who was initially the getaway driver, was exiting the store when officers arrived and he was promptly arrested. A high speed chase then ensued with Dull behind the wheel, driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 151. The car lost control near County Highway DE and crashed. At that point, McEvoy was identified as the driver and Dull was the passenger. Dull told authorities that she put the car on cruise control going 90 miles-per-hour when she switched seats with McEvoy. In addition to two years in prison, Dull was also sentenced to three years of extended supervision.
Beaver Dam High School Mascot In The Running For Several Awards
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam High School’s Benny the Beaver is in the running for three awards in the Mascot Hall of Fame. The public can vote one time per day for Benjamin Beaver in the High School-level categories of Community Impact, Best In-Game Routine or Skit, and Best Video Short.
Beaver Dam Sends Pair To State Cross Country Meet
The Beaver Dam High School girls cross country team just missed out on a trip to the WIAA State Tournament with a 3rd place finish at the Slinger Sectional on Saturday. Mila Westra (5th) and Kylin Reynolds Eastlick (9th) both are heading to state as individuals. The Beaver Dam boys finished 10th at Slinger. Eli Titus was the top Beaver Dam finisher in 36th place.
Fond du Lac Area Foundation Awards Fall Grants
(Fond du Lac) The Fond du Lac Area Foundation has awarded 24 grants totaling nearly $89,000 to nonprofit organizations through the fall grant cycle. Each of the 24 grants will distinctively support projects, programs, and organizational needs that focus on improving the quality of life in Fond du Lac County. Foundation Executive Director Aaron Sadoff says, “The Foundation is proud to have been able to provide grants because of our generous donors.” He added that the nonprofits, schools and municipalities in Fond du Lac County work so hard. Since January 1st the Foundation has awarded over $2.5 million to a multitude of nonprofit agencies. The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Fond du Lac Area Foundation and is expected to announce their fall grant cycle recipients in the near future.
WIAA Sectional Cross Country
The Dodgeland girls cross country team is heading to the WIAA State Meet!. Boys – Click here for full results – Fall River/Rio had individuals. Girls – Click here for full results – Fall River/Rio had individuals. WIAA Division Three @ Kenosha St. Joe’s. *Look...
DNR Notes New Rule Change For Sport Shooters In Columbia County
(Columbia County) State officials are reminding all hunters and sport shooters of a recent rule change impacting target shooting in Columbia County. It is now illegal to discharge firearms on state properties for target shooting purposes. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says those activities are now limited to the...
State Ag Department Seeking Corn Promotions Board Nominations
(Dodge County) The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is accepting nominations for three seats on the state Corn Promotion Board. One of those seats is in District Seven which includes Dodge, Green Lake, Washington, Ozaukee, Waukesha, and Milwaukee counties. The Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board is composed of...
Dodge County Receiving Fentanyl Test Strips
(Dodge County) The state’s Department of Health Services recently announced the distribution of 126,600 fentanyl test strips to organizations across the state to help prevent drug overdose deaths. Drugs mixed with fentanyl are the leading cause of overdose deaths in Wisconsin. Fentanyl test strips are dipped into drug residue dissolved in water. Within minutes, a person can know whether the drug contains fentanyl. A tiny amount-as little as two grains of salt-is enough to kill someone. Fentanyl is present in many drugs, including cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine, as well as pills made to resemble prescription medications. Fentanyl is unable to be detected by sight, taste, smell or touch. Health Departments in Dodge, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago Counties have the fentanyl test strips.
MPTC Hosting Open House Wednesday
(Fond du Lac) Moraine Park Technical College will be hosting its annual open house event on Wednesday. Discover Moraine Park is open for high school students, displaced workers, and individuals looking for a career change. Those interested in attending must pre-register online. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the different programs of study at the College and tour the campus, labs, and classrooms. Program instructors, staff, and financial aid specialists will be available to help attendees. The open house is on October 26th from 4:30pm to six at the Fond du Lac campus.
Woman Who Switched Seats During High Speed Chase While Driving The Wrong Way Sentenced To Prison
