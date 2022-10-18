ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dronedj.com

Norway detains 7 Russian drone pilots, including Putin associate’s son

Norway has detained at least seven Russian citizens over the last few days for flying drones and taking unauthorized photos in sensitive locations. In the latest arrest, the drone pilot is reported to be the son of Vladimir Yakunin ― a former KGB general, close associate of Vladimir Putin, and ex-chief of Russian Railways.
TechSpot

Russia finds 40% of its Chinese chip imports are defective

TL;DR: Sanctions against Russia mean the country now looks to the Chinese gray market for its semiconductor imports, but there's a problem: 40% of them are defective. That marks a 1,900% increase in their failure rate over the last few months. As reported by The Register, pro-Putin newspaper Kommersant writes...
a-z-animals.com

Explore the Largest Lithium Deposits in the World

Earth has many natural resources. Humans have learned to use some of these, but some resources remain untapped. Additionally, the use of some of these resources, such as mercury, can lead to negative effects on the environment. This is why resources that can actually lead to improvements in the environment...
Aviation International News

Airbus Delivers First U.S. ACH130 Helicopter

Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH, Static AD_107) has delivered the first ACH130 Aston Martin Edition to a U.S. customer. The helicopter features a special interior and exterior livery created by the sports car maker. In May, ACH committed to producing a second batch of 15 ACH130 Aston Martin Editions of the single-turbine helicopter.
The Hill

Welcoming the largest generator of clean power in the US

Nuclear reactors are America’s clean energy battleships. They make up the majority of our zero-carbon power, and we are at a crossroads. Our nuclear energy muscles were beginning to atrophy, but the technology is making a roaring comeback. The existing fleet of reactors started to shrink from 104 reactors...
streetwisereports.com

Third-Party Firm Rates Hydrogen Boiler Nearly 100% Efficient

An independent third-party firm has rated Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.'s (JEV:TSX.V; JROOF:OTCMKTS) zero-emissions hydrogen boiler technology as nearly 100% fuel efficient. The company’s Dynamic Combustion Chamber™ boiler was tested by Process Engineering Associates LLC. “All off-gas samples taken during the test did not detect hydrogen in the sample,”...
navalnews.com

Euronaval 2022: Latest PANG Aircraft Carrier Design Breaks Cover

The most striking evolution in the design is on the island of the carrier. Its general shape has evolved quite significantly compared to the initial design unveiled in 2020: While it used to be shaped like a “water drop”, it is now more more “square”. The bridge design has change, as well as the mast. While the new model on display at Euronaval still features the SeaFire radar (in four fixed pannels configuration), the “cone” at the top of the island is gone to make way for an array of domes for satellite communication.
3printr.com

Sintratec partners with ALSO Holding AG for distribution in Europe

Sintratec – Swiss manufacturer of professional 3D printing systems in the field of selective laser sintering (SLS) – gains a valuable distribution partner in the European region: ALSO, with headquarters in Switzerland. ALSO Holding AG is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry and currently...
Good News Network

Mini Wind Turbines For Rooftops: ‘Up to 50% More Power’ and No Spinning Blades’

A company has shrunk the wind turbine from being as tall as the Statue of Liberty to a 10-foot bladeless box that provides more power than 15 solar panels. They are designed for small-scale, commercial use, as they’re noise free, and incapable of killing birds. Because they sit on the edge of roofs, they pair well with solar panels. If a building also has batteries to store the energy, it could be near to total self-sufficiency.
navalnews.com

Naval Group unveils Blue Shark “eco-responsible” ship concept

With the Blue Shark, Naval Group offers an evolutionary vision of a fast, discreet, efficient and resilient combat ship that can be integrated into a collaborative naval force, while ensuring a reduced environmental impact. Blue Shark: ecodesigned for naval operations. Naval Group developed Blue Shark, its newest surface concept ship...
navalnews.com

Couach unveils its first surface drone “MAGELLAN”

With a length of six meters and a displacement between 1,000 and 1,200 kilograms, the MAGELLAN is the latest addition to the Couach Shipyard’s R&D department, in order to provide a systemic response to the needs expressed by its customers. The EURONAVAL 2022 exhibition demonstrates, once again, that the...

