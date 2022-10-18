The most striking evolution in the design is on the island of the carrier. Its general shape has evolved quite significantly compared to the initial design unveiled in 2020: While it used to be shaped like a “water drop”, it is now more more “square”. The bridge design has change, as well as the mast. While the new model on display at Euronaval still features the SeaFire radar (in four fixed pannels configuration), the “cone” at the top of the island is gone to make way for an array of domes for satellite communication.

