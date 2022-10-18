Read full article on original website
Inkbit presents Vista production system for the first time at Formnext 2022
The Vista production additive manufacturing system is set to make its first appearance at Formnext this November, promising to inspire show visitors to explore new opportunities in the mass production of functional 3D printed parts. The dimensional accuracy and production-scale throughput combined with Inkbit’s range of functional materials enable industrial production capabilities for manufacturers.
Essentium brings materials-first approach to Formnext 2022
Essentium, Inc., a specialist in industrial additive manufacturing, will outline its materials-first approach to accelerate advanced manufacturing across industries at Formnext 2022. Despite the proven advantages of using AM technology for production, manufacturers struggle to adopt AM at scale. To help manufacturers achieve quality, reliability, and repeatability in volume AM production, Essentium will unveil its materials-first strategy that includes:
Atlantic XL Inc. acquires SLM280 machine for 3D metal parts production
Atlantic XL provides EPC and EPCM services to the energy industry that supports offshore and onshore systems including digitalization, telecommunications, navigation, environmental monitoring and metal additive manufacturing. Atlantic XL now revealed that they will be operating the first commercially available metal 3D printer in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Canada-based company selected SLM Solutions as their vendor of choice and purchased an SLM280 machine.
KraussMaffei presents powerPrint and precisionPrint granulate and resin 3D-printers
Additive manufacturing for industrial use is one of the key innovations from KraussMaffei on display at the K show. powerPrint and precisionPrint open up new applications for additive manufacturing with plastic granulate and resin-based 3D printing materials respectively, along the plastic components value chain. For modern plastics processors, but also for users from other industries such as medical technology, the construction industry and the foundry industry, this creates new market opportunities.
VoxelDance boosts industrial 3D printing productivity with Voxeldance Additive 4.0
AM software provider VoxelDance announced the upcoming release of Voxeldance Additive 4.0, the latest version of its All-in-One AM build preparation software, a major move on its mission to help businesses boost productivity with AM industrial applications. “After listening to the needs of clients from 9+ verticals, including aerospace, medical,...
Sintratec partners with ALSO Holding AG for distribution in Europe
Sintratec – Swiss manufacturer of professional 3D printing systems in the field of selective laser sintering (SLS) – gains a valuable distribution partner in the European region: ALSO, with headquarters in Switzerland. ALSO Holding AG is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry and currently...
Örebro University rents Wematter Gravity SLS 3D printer
Örebro University invests in revolutionary SLS 3D printing technology by renting Gravity, the SLS 3D printer from Wematter. The signed contract is evidence that Swedish Wematter has an attractive offering for academia and research institutions. Based on the experiences from collaboration with KTH, Linköping University, Sahlgrenska, Akademiska, and Chalmers, Wematter now closes a contract with another prestigious Swedish educational institution – Örebro University.
