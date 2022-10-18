Additive manufacturing for industrial use is one of the key innovations from KraussMaffei on display at the K show. powerPrint and precisionPrint open up new applications for additive manufacturing with plastic granulate and resin-based 3D printing materials respectively, along the plastic components value chain. For modern plastics processors, but also for users from other industries such as medical technology, the construction industry and the foundry industry, this creates new market opportunities.

2 DAYS AGO