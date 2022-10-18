Read full article on original website
Kawasaki Ships Gas Engine to Major Taiwanese Chemical Company
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (TOKYO:7012) announced today that it has shipped one KG-18 Kawasaki Green Gas Engine to major Taiwanese chemical company Yee Fong Chemical & Industrial Co., Ltd. (Yee Fong) for use in an expansion project at their Taoyuan Plant. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005476/en/ KG-18 Kawasaki Green Gas Engine (Photo: Business Wire)
Amprius Technologies Receives Delivery of Its First Large-Scale Production Machine to Address Growing Demand
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Nanowire Anode Platform, today announced that the company received the first large-scale anode production machine from centrotherm, which it plans to install at its current Fremont location. This machine is expected to increase Amprius’ capacity for silicon anode production to approximately 2 MWhs, or ten times its current capacity, by year-end 2023. With this increased capacity, Amprius anticipates it will be able to support the increasing number of customer requests for products and prototypes of its high-power batteries to support these customers’ qualification processes and commercial needs. Further, the expanded silicon nanowire anode production capacity is expected to accelerate Amprius’ development of its technological processes for building batteries at a gigawatt-hour scale as the company prepares for the construction of its high-volume manufacturing facility, the tentative location for which is expected to be in Texas, among potential sites that include Georgia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005423/en/ Amprius Technologies received its first large-scale anode production machine from centrotherm. (Photo: Business Wire)
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
As little as $26,000, you can get your hands on a Tesla clone.
A new electric car from a Chinese company is roughly half the price of a Tesla Model 3 while looking virtually identical. Originally priced at $35,000, Tesla’s Model 3 has seen repeated price increases over the years, bringing its current price to well over $50,000. One of Tesla’s best-selling models, in no little part due to its more affordable pricing. In fact, demand for the Model 3 Long Range became so high that Tesla had to stop accepting reservations for the vehicle last month.
World's First Nuclear Fusion Power Plant Wants to Equal Fossil Fuel Output
Due to be built in Nottinghamshire, England, the first nuclear fusion plant in the world hopes to be commercially operational by 2040.
a-z-animals.com
Explore the Largest Lithium Deposits in the World
Earth has many natural resources. Humans have learned to use some of these, but some resources remain untapped. Additionally, the use of some of these resources, such as mercury, can lead to negative effects on the environment. This is why resources that can actually lead to improvements in the environment...
Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon (Including Pricing)
Jeep took its time -- but the iconic all-terrain-vehicle brand finally got here. "Here" is the brand's first 100%-electric vehicle. And the company is not hiding its ambition to unseat Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant force in the SUV segment of green vehicles. Indeed, Elon Musk's firm, the world's No....
3printr.com
Sintratec partners with ALSO Holding AG for distribution in Europe
Sintratec – Swiss manufacturer of professional 3D printing systems in the field of selective laser sintering (SLS) – gains a valuable distribution partner in the European region: ALSO, with headquarters in Switzerland. ALSO Holding AG is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry and currently...
NASDAQ
Snag This Bargain 9.5% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Financial Officer Roll Did
There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 14, Ares Capital Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, Penelope F. Roll, invested $47,600.00 into 2,500 shares of ARCC, for a cost per share of $19.04. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) and achieve a cost basis 6.7% cheaper than Roll, with shares changing hands as low as $17.77 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
3printr.com
Farsoon joins ColdMetalFusion Alliance to set new standards for the reliable production of green parts
Farsoon is joining the ColdMetalFusion Alliance to provide industrial–grade SLS machines for high throughput manufacturing operations. The company plans to use its long experience on building up a large portfolio of open industrial 3D printers to set new standards for the reliable production of green parts in sinter–based AM.
3printr.com
Atlantic XL Inc. acquires SLM280 machine for 3D metal parts production
Atlantic XL provides EPC and EPCM services to the energy industry that supports offshore and onshore systems including digitalization, telecommunications, navigation, environmental monitoring and metal additive manufacturing. Atlantic XL now revealed that they will be operating the first commercially available metal 3D printer in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Canada-based company selected SLM Solutions as their vendor of choice and purchased an SLM280 machine.
aogdigital.com
ADNOC Says Breaks World Record for Longest Oil and Gas Well Drilled
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said Thursday it had set a new world record for the longest oil and gas well, at its Upper Zakum offshore concession. "Stretching 50,000 feet [15240 meters], the well is around 800 feet [243.84 meters] longer than the previous world record set in 2017 and supports ADNOC’s efforts to expand production capacity of its lower carbon oil and gas resources to help meet the world’s growing demand for energy. ADNOC Drilling drilled the oil and gas well from Umm Al Anbar, one of ADNOC Offshore’s artificial islands," ADNOC said.
German researchers find a solution to the hydrogen storage problem: salts.
Researchers at the Leibniz Institute of Catalysis have found a relatively simple solution to the giant problem of storage and transport of hydrogen as fuel. In a paper published today in the American Chemical Society Central Science, the researchers share a method of storing hydrogen in solid salts. In a...
3printr.com
Inkbit presents Vista production system for the first time at Formnext 2022
The Vista production additive manufacturing system is set to make its first appearance at Formnext this November, promising to inspire show visitors to explore new opportunities in the mass production of functional 3D printed parts. The dimensional accuracy and production-scale throughput combined with Inkbit’s range of functional materials enable industrial production capabilities for manufacturers.
3printr.com
Essentium brings materials-first approach to Formnext 2022
Essentium, Inc., a specialist in industrial additive manufacturing, will outline its materials-first approach to accelerate advanced manufacturing across industries at Formnext 2022. Despite the proven advantages of using AM technology for production, manufacturers struggle to adopt AM at scale. To help manufacturers achieve quality, reliability, and repeatability in volume AM production, Essentium will unveil its materials-first strategy that includes:
BMW Invests $1.7 Billion In American Manufacturing
The 2023 BMW iX and 2023 BMW i4 arrived on the market just before the Inflation Reduction Act took away the company's federal tax credits. Since the i4 and iX are both built in Germany, they no longer qualify for the $7,500 credit, which now requires North American assembly. Earlier rumors suggest that BMW would move some EV production to Mexico to circumvent the new legislation, but the German automaker has a much bigger plan.
Rooftop wind energy invention is 16 times more efficient than solar panels OLD
A new rooftop wind harvesting device is capable of generating 50 per cent more electricity than solar panels for the same cost, according to its inventors.A much smaller footprint means a single unit can also provide the same amount of power as up to 16 solar panels.The motionless design, created by Texas-based startup Aeromine Technologies, replaces the blades found in traditional wind turbines with an aerodynamic system that harvests energy from the airflow above a building.This makes them virtually noiseless and safe for birds and other wildlife.“This is a game-changer adding new value to the fast-growing rooftop power generation...
