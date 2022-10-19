ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxrtv.com

North Carolina man charged with murder of Bedford Co. woman

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A North Carolina man is being charged with second-degree murder for the death of a Bedford County woman. On Friday, Oct. 7 the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to Madison View Drive in the Forest Area to find a 28-year-old woman unresponsive. The woman was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital where she passed away the next day. She was identified as Katlyn Montgomery.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WCNC

Raleigh police release new report on mass shooting that killed 5

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department on Thursday released its "five-day report" about the Oct. 13 mass shooting in an east Raleigh neighborhood. The report states Austin Thompson, the suspect in the Raleigh mass shooting, shot and stabbed his brother James Thompson before killing four others. According to...
RALEIGH, NC
my40.tv

Mountain educator shot and killed, death investigation underway

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Cherokee after a former educator was reportedly shot and killed Thursday. According to Swain County Schools, Lambert Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. A bullet hole can...
CHEROKEE, NC
WLTX.com

North Carolina child locked inside dog cage, parents facing charges

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Parents who locked their child in an animal cage Wednesday night are facing charges, police said. Davidson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 9-year-old boy was locked inside a dog cage overnight at a home on Cress Road in Lexington. Deputies got the child out...
LEXINGTON, NC
grahamstar.com

Fire claims life

Sweetwater – A residential fire off N.C. 143 early Sunday morning killed a local resident. According to Graham County Sheriff Jerry Crisp, 40-year-old Matthew Stan Miller was inside a home at 100…
GRAHAM COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Child psychologist shares red flags for parents to watch for

RALEIGH, N.C. — Many parents are having serious conversations with their children after last week’s mass shooting in Raleigh, while asking how they're feeling. A child psychologist said she can’t help but look at what happened from more than one perspective. What You Need To Know. Dr....
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Juvenile stands before judge in double murder case of Orange County teens found dead on ATV path

The 17-year-old accused of murdering two Orange County teens is finally back in North Carolina. The juvenile went before a judge on Tuesday, accused of killing Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, a few weeks ago. Their bodies were found on an ATV path on Sept. 18. More than two weeks later, a suspect was finally in custody. It then took roughly two more weeks to get him back to Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Stokes native crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance

Stoke County’s Heather Worth (on right) crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. (Submitted Photo) On October 2, Heather Worth, 37, competed in the NC/SC Regal Elegance pageant representing Stokes County at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. After going through four rounds, Worth was crowned Mrs. North Carolina. In addition, Worth was the first person to win the title with a hearing impairment. Worth has been hard of hearing since she was five years old. It is Worth’s goal in her reign year to talk about mental health, bullying, and disability rights. The National Regal Elegance Pageant will take place in New Orleans in August, where Worth will compete for the title.
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy