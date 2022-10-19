Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
North Carolina man charged with murder of Bedford Co. woman
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A North Carolina man is being charged with second-degree murder for the death of a Bedford County woman. On Friday, Oct. 7 the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to Madison View Drive in the Forest Area to find a 28-year-old woman unresponsive. The woman was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital where she passed away the next day. She was identified as Katlyn Montgomery.
North Carolina shooting rampage began when 15-year-old suspect shot older brother, police say
According to a police report released Thursday, a shooting rampage that left five people dead in Raleigh, North Carolina, began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother in the family’s home. WRAL reports.Oct. 21, 2022.
Raleigh police release new report on mass shooting that killed 5
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department on Thursday released its "five-day report" about the Oct. 13 mass shooting in an east Raleigh neighborhood. The report states Austin Thompson, the suspect in the Raleigh mass shooting, shot and stabbed his brother James Thompson before killing four others. According to...
WLTX.com
North Carolina woman almost robbed after getting help with a flat tire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's something that's happened to all of us... You get a flat tire while you're driving, and you have to pull over to change the tire. One Greensboro woman, Taneshawa Holt, did just that Tuesday night and ended up finding herself in a scary situation. “I...
my40.tv
Mountain educator shot and killed, death investigation underway
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Cherokee after a former educator was reportedly shot and killed Thursday. According to Swain County Schools, Lambert Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. A bullet hole can...
WLTX.com
North Carolina child locked inside dog cage, parents facing charges
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Parents who locked their child in an animal cage Wednesday night are facing charges, police said. Davidson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 9-year-old boy was locked inside a dog cage overnight at a home on Cress Road in Lexington. Deputies got the child out...
17-year-old suspect in North Carolina double homicide to be charged as an adult
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities plan to prosecute a 17-year-old suspect in a double homicide as an adult, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. The bodies of Lyric Woods, 14, of Orange County, and Devin Clark, 18, of Alamance County, were found by two ATV riders in woods in western Orange County off […]
Alamance County couple face robbery charges after pawning neighbor's shotgun
HAW RIVER, N.C. — A couple was arrested after pawning a stolen gun from a home in their own neighborhood in Haw River. Alamance County Sherriff's Office said Jackson Ramirez, 24, and Taylor Stanton, 22, were arrested after trying to pawn a shotgun that was taken from a home on Doe Lane.
grahamstar.com
Fire claims life
Sweetwater – A residential fire off N.C. 143 early Sunday morning killed a local resident. According to Graham County Sheriff Jerry Crisp, 40-year-old Matthew Stan Miller was inside a home at 100…
Driver crashes after I-40 chase topping 150 mph, North Carolina troopers say
The chase began in Durham County and moved into Wake County -- with the crash happening in south Raleigh.
Family of Clemmons woman killed when neighbor allegedly fired into ceiling questioning Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office investigation
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The family of a Clemmons woman that deputies say was killed when a man fired a gun into the ceiling of the apartment below her is now questioning the sheriff’s office’s response. Documents show deputies had been called to a reported discharge of a firearm at the same location – a […]
Puppy rescued during hurricane gets new home in Guilford County with big job
A puppy that was rescued along with her sister after the remnants of Hurricane Ian rolled through Guilford County now has a new home and a big job.
Orange County seeking to try 17-year-old double murder suspect as adult
The 17-year-old accused of killing two high school students in Orange County could be tried as an adult, the Orange County DA says.
Parents of teen suspect in Raleigh mass shooting issue first statement
RALEIGH, N.C. — The parents of a 15-year-old suspect accused of killing 5 people and hurting two others during a mass shooting in Raleigh last week have shared their first statement since the attack, Channel 9′s affiliate ABC 11 reported on Tuesday. Through an attorney, Alan and Elise...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Child psychologist shares red flags for parents to watch for
RALEIGH, N.C. — Many parents are having serious conversations with their children after last week’s mass shooting in Raleigh, while asking how they're feeling. A child psychologist said she can’t help but look at what happened from more than one perspective. What You Need To Know. Dr....
Woman dead, suspect in custody after stabbing at Durham medical facility
The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of Crutchfield Street. Police said officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon call just after 1:40 p.m., when they arrived they discovered that an adult woman had been stabbed. The...
Juvenile stands before judge in double murder case of Orange County teens found dead on ATV path
The 17-year-old accused of murdering two Orange County teens is finally back in North Carolina. The juvenile went before a judge on Tuesday, accused of killing Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, a few weeks ago. Their bodies were found on an ATV path on Sept. 18. More than two weeks later, a suspect was finally in custody. It then took roughly two more weeks to get him back to Orange County.
thestokesnews.com
Stokes native crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance
Stoke County’s Heather Worth (on right) crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. (Submitted Photo) On October 2, Heather Worth, 37, competed in the NC/SC Regal Elegance pageant representing Stokes County at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. After going through four rounds, Worth was crowned Mrs. North Carolina. In addition, Worth was the first person to win the title with a hearing impairment. Worth has been hard of hearing since she was five years old. It is Worth’s goal in her reign year to talk about mental health, bullying, and disability rights. The National Regal Elegance Pageant will take place in New Orleans in August, where Worth will compete for the title.
Friendly Avenue to temporarily close, will take effect Oct. 24
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A portion of Friendly Avenue is set to close on Monday, Oct. 24 in Greensboro, according to city officials. Officials said a block of Friendly Avenue between Elm Street and Davie Street will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday for a crane to be set up.
'You don't have time to focus on the tragedy itself': Retired detective talks difficulty of investigating the death of a colleague
A retired investigator shared rare insight with WRAL News into the challenge of investigating the murder of a colleague. That's what the Raleigh Police Department is experiencing right now, with one of their own officer Gabriel Torres, one of the five killed last Thursday. The call came out in January...
