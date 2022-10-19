ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

kmyu.tv

Hunters give advice as deer season starts, snow moves into Utah

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The general deer hunting season kicks off this weekend, but with winter weather in the forecast, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said hunters need to be prepared. Hunters 2News spoke with in Summit County said people are excited for the season to start,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kmyu.tv

Orem city councilman's daughter sends inaccurate press release

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — The switchboard at the Alpine School District lit up on the morning of October 20. Parents, teachers, and administrators from across Orem flooded the phones and email system. They were “freaked out,” said Alpine’s communications director, David Stephenson. A news story had...
OREM, UT
KSLTV

Thousands of fish die during Utah reservoir maintenance project

RICHFIELD, Utah — Up to 10,000 fish died near a central Utah reservoir last week during a maintenance project, according to state officials. Jeremy Willemse, of Sanpete County, came across the scene as he was hunting. He saw thousands of dead fish downstream from Johnson Reservoir, near Fish Lake.
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Explosion, fire leaves Provo man dead, two others injured

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — One person is dead and two more were injured after an explosion in Provo on Friday morning, authorities confirmed. Fire crews and law enforcement responded to the incident at a home in the area of 1600 West and 1050 North. Witnesses said there was an...
PROVO, UT
kmyu.tv

Utah power brokers want more accountability for school boards

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Power brokers in Utah want school boards to take more accountability. It is an alliance you don’t see everyday on Utah’s Capitol Hill. The leader of a conservative parent’s group and the head of Utah’s largest civil rights organization, asking state lawmakers for the same thing.
UTAH STATE

