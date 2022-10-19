Read full article on original website
kmyu.tv
Hunters give advice as deer season starts, snow moves into Utah
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The general deer hunting season kicks off this weekend, but with winter weather in the forecast, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said hunters need to be prepared. Hunters 2News spoke with in Summit County said people are excited for the season to start,...
UPDATE: 1 killed in Provo ‘explosion’ fire
One man was killed in the structure fire that occurred in Provo Friday morning.
kmyu.tv
Orem city councilman's daughter sends inaccurate press release
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — The switchboard at the Alpine School District lit up on the morning of October 20. Parents, teachers, and administrators from across Orem flooded the phones and email system. They were “freaked out,” said Alpine’s communications director, David Stephenson. A news story had...
KSLTV
Thousands of fish die during Utah reservoir maintenance project
RICHFIELD, Utah — Up to 10,000 fish died near a central Utah reservoir last week during a maintenance project, according to state officials. Jeremy Willemse, of Sanpete County, came across the scene as he was hunting. He saw thousands of dead fish downstream from Johnson Reservoir, near Fish Lake.
Wyoming college wrestlers injured during bear attack, left 'blood-soaked,' coach says
Two college wrestlers in Wyoming were injured during a bear attack and two others were left “blood-soaked," their coach told Fox News.
kmyu.tv
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mountains could pick up 8 - 18 inches in season's first snow
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The first snow of the season is dropping on Utah's higher elevations over the weekend, and lower areas will feel the chill with colder temperatures and rain. This report is being updated with the latest information from 2News meteorologists throughout the storm. Check back...
Fatal crash in Salt Lake City closes lanes for ‘several hours’
A crash in Salt Lake City near 1000 South and State Street has turned fatal has turned fatal, according to police.
kmyu.tv
Utah advocate urges improvement for system that helps domestic violence victims
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah domestic violence advocate said the system to help victims needs an upgrade. Deondra Brown and her siblings, all part of piano sensation group called 5 Browns, revealed childhood abuse at the hands of their father in 2011. “I have wonderful days, and...
Suspected 'ringleader' of catalytic converter thefts in Utah arrested
A man who authorities say spearheaded the thefts of numerous catalytic converters from cars in Utah has been arrested.
kmyu.tv
Neighbor says jet fighters 'a normal part of life' after F-35 crash
SOUTH WEBER, Utah (KUTV) — The F-35 that crashed as it neared a runway on the north edge of Hill Air Force Base had just cleared a ridge, with a South Weber neighborhood directly below. Neighbor Greg Holbrook witnessed “a big black plume,” and Bob Boyce—who lives just a...
POLICE: Utah man launders $915k in catalytic converters
A Taylorsville man has been arrested facing felony charges after allegedly purchasing 3,556 stolen catalytic converters, valued at $915,230, and laundering them through the recycling company where he worked, Natural Ventures Recycling.
KSLTV
New video: Gabby Petito seen at Wyoming store shortly before her death
SALT LAKE CITY — Newly revealed footage shows Gabby Petito shopping with Brian Laundrie at a Whole Foods Market in Wyoming just before her death. The surveillance video, released by the Town of Jackson Police Department, shows Petito alive on Aug. 27, 2021, as the pair parks and walks inside the store.
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23
What was a Winter Storm Watch has now been raised to a Winter Storm Warning.
Woman killed in crash with fire truck in Lehi
A woman died after her car was hit by a fire engine that was responding to a call in Lehi Friday afternoon.
Air Force F-35 crashes at end of runway in Utah
Air Force officials said that an F-35 crashed at the end of a runway at Hill Air Force Base near Salt Lake City Utah, and the pilot ejected from the aircraft.
Suspect at large after West Valley City armed robbery
A suspect is reportedly still at large after an armed robbery in West Valley City police say.
Utah man in custody after series of alleged ATM heists
A Utah man has been arrested by Salt Lake City Police after allegedly stealing approximately $10,000 in cash from ATMs at the Salt Palace Convention Center and the nearby Marriott Hotel.
kmyu.tv
Explosion, fire leaves Provo man dead, two others injured
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — One person is dead and two more were injured after an explosion in Provo on Friday morning, authorities confirmed. Fire crews and law enforcement responded to the incident at a home in the area of 1600 West and 1050 North. Witnesses said there was an...
kmyu.tv
Utah power brokers want more accountability for school boards
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Power brokers in Utah want school boards to take more accountability. It is an alliance you don’t see everyday on Utah’s Capitol Hill. The leader of a conservative parent’s group and the head of Utah’s largest civil rights organization, asking state lawmakers for the same thing.
kmyu.tv
Illegal immigrant arrested for laundering $915,000 in stolen catalytic converters
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Taylorsville police officers, as part of The Crimes Against Statewide Economy (CASE) Unit have arrested 47-year-old Omar Ernesto Martinez-Gomez accusing him of laundering $915,230 worth of stolen catalytic converters in Utah. In July of 2021, Taylorsville police arrested an unidentified person in possession of...
