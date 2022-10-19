ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

tennismajors.com

Gauff, Garcia clinch qualification spots for WTA Finals in Texas

Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia booked their places in the season-ending WTA Finals on Wednesday, leaving just three spots remaining. American Gauff and France’s Garcia were assured of their places without hitting a ball as second seed Aryna Sabalenka was beaten by Liudmila Samsonova. The pair join Iga Swiatek,...
NBC Sports

Simona Halep’s positive doping test adds to list of 2022 woes

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep has had a whirlwind of a year. Just when the former world No. 1 thought the chaos would come to a close as she announced the end of her season in September, there was still more in store for her. The International Tennis Integrity Agency...
Sporting News

Nick Kyrgios taunts Stefanos Tsitsipas' mother after 'dirty tennis' accusation

Nick Kyrgios has used social media to bite back at a sledge from the mother of tennis rival Stefanos Tsitsipas. Tension has been building with the Kyrgios and Tsitsipas camps since the controversial match at Wimbledon earlier this year when the Australian triumphed. During the heated blockbuster, Kyrgios asked the...
Yardbarker

Watch: "I saw your mistake yesterday" - Azarenka teases umpire Cicak leaving Keys in tears

Before the Keys-Azarenka match, a hilarious situation occurred that made Madison Keys burst out laughing. Conflicts between tennis players and umpires frequently make the news but there is no need to question who was right in this news story involving a player and umpire. There was no clashing this time but only a few humorous jokes spoken.
Yardbarker

Fognini slams ATP as he's forced to play 3 games in unacceptable conditions

The 2022 Napoli Cup keeps surprising everyday as first Corentin Moutet retired from his match due to bad court conditions and then Fabio Fognini was forced to play three games on the same court. Court conditions at the ATP 250 event in Naples are well-known to every tennis fan as...
lastwordonsports.com

Lucie Hradecka Plays Final Match of Accomplished Doubles Career in Guadalajara

37-year-old Lucie Hradecka has called time on her career, playing her final match in Guadalajara alongside Hao-Ching Chan, losing 4-6 1-6 to Lydumyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko. The former Doubles No. 4 hangs up her racquet after winning 26 doubles titles, three Grand Slams, four Fed Cups, and two Olympic medals, most of which were alongside her long-term partner Andrea Sestini Hlavackova, who also retired in 2022.
tennismajors.com

Guadalajara Open: Andreescu eliminated

American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, defeated Canadian Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday evening. Pegula, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between American Sloane Stephens and Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia,...
The Independent

Dominic Thiem finds his form for ‘special’ win over Hubert Hurkacz

Dominic Thiem claimed his biggest victory for two years by beating top seed Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals of the European Open in Antwerp.Former US Open champion Thiem has struggled to recapture anything like his best form since returning from a serious wrist injury in March.But the Austrian has slowly been finding his confidence again and battled from a set down to see off world number 11 Hurkacz 3-6 7-6 (9) 7-6 (4).He saved three match points in the second-set tie-break, one on a lucky net cord, and was rewarded for bold play in the deciding tie-break, showing his delight...
Yardbarker

Rafa Nadal Academy rebranded to match his "iconic and unorthodox identity"

Rafa Nadal Academy celebrated its sixth anniversary and as a celebration it was rebranded to symbolize the iconic bite of Rafael Nadal. The Rafa Nadal Academy now features top-notch sporting facilities so that all athletes, young and old, can benefit from an all-encompassing experience. The Academy contains 45 tennis courts, 17 paddle tennis courts, 3 swimming pools, and a medical facility with areas for physical conditioning, physiotherapy, psychology, nutrition, and sports medicine after its expansion.
Yardbarker

Alexander Zverev officially ends his 2022 season; withdraws from Paris Masters

It's confirmed that Alexander Zverev won't play any more tennis in 2022 as the German withdrew from the last event of the year - Paris Masters. Alexander Zverev only recently disclosed that he had recently experienced a setback due to bone edema, which could prevent him from playing for up to a year. The German hasn't played since suffering a major ankle injury during his titanic match against Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of Roland Garros in June.
tennismajors.com

Stockholm Open: Home hope Ymer sets up Tiafoe clash in second round

Swede wildcard Elias Ymer moved into the second round of the Stockholm Open by defeating German Oscar Otte 7-6 (2), 6-7 (2), 6-3 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Wednesday evening. Ymer, ranked No 129, will play No 3 seed Frances Tiafoe next. Hometown Glory 🇸🇪 @MikaelYmer defeats Oscar Otte 7-6...
tennismajors.com

Tennis Napoli Cup: Musetti advances to quarter-finals

Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the No 4 seed, beat Serb Laslo Djere 7-5, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Tennis Napoli Cup on Thursday evening. Lorenzo Musetti delights the home crowd with a 7-5 6-3 win over Djere in Naples pic.twitter.com/m7atZOHLmZ. — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 20, 2022. Musetti, ranked...
wtatennis.com

Sakkari secures eighth and final spot for this year's WTA Finals

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Friday that Maria Sakkari has qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals. She becomes the eighth and final singles player to secure her place in the season-ending tournament in Fort Worth. Sakkari will be making her second appearance at the WTA Finals. In 2021,...
