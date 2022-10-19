Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
"Snuck in to watch my girl" - Sloane Stephens makes surprise appearance to cheer on Genie Bouchard at her match in Guadalajara
Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens took to social media to share a picture of Eugenie Bouchard playing her opening-round match at the 2022 Guadalajara Open Akron. Both Bouchard and Stephens are currently competing at the WTA 1000 event and won their first-round matches on the same day to advance to the second round.
tennismajors.com
Stephens continues win streak in Guadalajara as she takes Bencic out of WTA Finals race
Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens continued her winning streak in Guadalajara as she upset 10th seed Belinda Bencic in straight sets to reach the round of 16 at the Guadalajara Open on Wednesday. Stephens, currently ranked No 50 in the world, won the WTA 250 event in Guadalajara earlier...
tennismajors.com
Gauff, Garcia clinch qualification spots for WTA Finals in Texas
Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia booked their places in the season-ending WTA Finals on Wednesday, leaving just three spots remaining. American Gauff and France’s Garcia were assured of their places without hitting a ball as second seed Aryna Sabalenka was beaten by Liudmila Samsonova. The pair join Iga Swiatek,...
NBC Sports
Simona Halep’s positive doping test adds to list of 2022 woes
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep has had a whirlwind of a year. Just when the former world No. 1 thought the chaos would come to a close as she announced the end of her season in September, there was still more in store for her. The International Tennis Integrity Agency...
Simona Halep BANNED for failing drugs test as former Wimbledon champion and world No1 releases emotional statement
SIMONA HALEP has been provisionally suspended from professional tennis following a positive drugs test. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced on Friday that banned substance Roxadustat had been discovered in a doping sample provided by the Romanian at the 2022 US Open in August. The 2019 Wimbledon champion was...
Sporting News
Nick Kyrgios taunts Stefanos Tsitsipas' mother after 'dirty tennis' accusation
Nick Kyrgios has used social media to bite back at a sledge from the mother of tennis rival Stefanos Tsitsipas. Tension has been building with the Kyrgios and Tsitsipas camps since the controversial match at Wimbledon earlier this year when the Australian triumphed. During the heated blockbuster, Kyrgios asked the...
Yardbarker
Watch: "I saw your mistake yesterday" - Azarenka teases umpire Cicak leaving Keys in tears
Before the Keys-Azarenka match, a hilarious situation occurred that made Madison Keys burst out laughing. Conflicts between tennis players and umpires frequently make the news but there is no need to question who was right in this news story involving a player and umpire. There was no clashing this time but only a few humorous jokes spoken.
Yardbarker
Fognini slams ATP as he's forced to play 3 games in unacceptable conditions
The 2022 Napoli Cup keeps surprising everyday as first Corentin Moutet retired from his match due to bad court conditions and then Fabio Fognini was forced to play three games on the same court. Court conditions at the ATP 250 event in Naples are well-known to every tennis fan as...
Ex-tennis star Ion Tiriac is worth FOUR TIMES more than Federer and has net worth more than Messi and Ronaldo combined
FORGET Roger Federer, Lionel Messi, and even Cristiano Ronaldo, it's Ion Tiriac who is the most moneyed sports star around today. The Romanian tennis legend, now 83, began his tennis singles career in the 1960s until turning to men's doubles and joining forces with Ilie Nastase. They won the French...
lastwordonsports.com
Lucie Hradecka Plays Final Match of Accomplished Doubles Career in Guadalajara
37-year-old Lucie Hradecka has called time on her career, playing her final match in Guadalajara alongside Hao-Ching Chan, losing 4-6 1-6 to Lydumyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko. The former Doubles No. 4 hangs up her racquet after winning 26 doubles titles, three Grand Slams, four Fed Cups, and two Olympic medals, most of which were alongside her long-term partner Andrea Sestini Hlavackova, who also retired in 2022.
tennismajors.com
Guadalajara Open: Andreescu eliminated
American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, defeated Canadian Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday evening. Pegula, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between American Sloane Stephens and Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia,...
Dominic Thiem finds his form for ‘special’ win over Hubert Hurkacz
Dominic Thiem claimed his biggest victory for two years by beating top seed Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals of the European Open in Antwerp.Former US Open champion Thiem has struggled to recapture anything like his best form since returning from a serious wrist injury in March.But the Austrian has slowly been finding his confidence again and battled from a set down to see off world number 11 Hurkacz 3-6 7-6 (9) 7-6 (4).He saved three match points in the second-set tie-break, one on a lucky net cord, and was rewarded for bold play in the deciding tie-break, showing his delight...
Yardbarker
Rafa Nadal Academy rebranded to match his "iconic and unorthodox identity"
Rafa Nadal Academy celebrated its sixth anniversary and as a celebration it was rebranded to symbolize the iconic bite of Rafael Nadal. The Rafa Nadal Academy now features top-notch sporting facilities so that all athletes, young and old, can benefit from an all-encompassing experience. The Academy contains 45 tennis courts, 17 paddle tennis courts, 3 swimming pools, and a medical facility with areas for physical conditioning, physiotherapy, psychology, nutrition, and sports medicine after its expansion.
Yardbarker
Alexander Zverev officially ends his 2022 season; withdraws from Paris Masters
It's confirmed that Alexander Zverev won't play any more tennis in 2022 as the German withdrew from the last event of the year - Paris Masters. Alexander Zverev only recently disclosed that he had recently experienced a setback due to bone edema, which could prevent him from playing for up to a year. The German hasn't played since suffering a major ankle injury during his titanic match against Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of Roland Garros in June.
tennismajors.com
Stockholm Open: Home hope Ymer sets up Tiafoe clash in second round
Swede wildcard Elias Ymer moved into the second round of the Stockholm Open by defeating German Oscar Otte 7-6 (2), 6-7 (2), 6-3 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Wednesday evening. Ymer, ranked No 129, will play No 3 seed Frances Tiafoe next. Hometown Glory 🇸🇪 @MikaelYmer defeats Oscar Otte 7-6...
tennismajors.com
Tennis Napoli Cup: Musetti advances to quarter-finals
Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the No 4 seed, beat Serb Laslo Djere 7-5, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Tennis Napoli Cup on Thursday evening. Lorenzo Musetti delights the home crowd with a 7-5 6-3 win over Djere in Naples pic.twitter.com/m7atZOHLmZ. — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 20, 2022. Musetti, ranked...
wtatennis.com
Sakkari secures eighth and final spot for this year's WTA Finals
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Friday that Maria Sakkari has qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals. She becomes the eighth and final singles player to secure her place in the season-ending tournament in Fort Worth. Sakkari will be making her second appearance at the WTA Finals. In 2021,...
tennismajors.com
A day after a rare unforced error, Marija Cicak back in umpire’s chair for Azarenka vs Keys, with a smile
Wrong calls by the linesmen and officials are part and parcel of the sport. After all, officials are human themselves and are, at times, prone to unforced errors just like the players. On Wednesday, Marija Cicak, one of the most accomplished and respected umpires in the sport, made a big...
