Dominic Thiem claimed his biggest victory for two years by beating top seed Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals of the European Open in Antwerp.Former US Open champion Thiem has struggled to recapture anything like his best form since returning from a serious wrist injury in March.But the Austrian has slowly been finding his confidence again and battled from a set down to see off world number 11 Hurkacz 3-6 7-6 (9) 7-6 (4).He saved three match points in the second-set tie-break, one on a lucky net cord, and was rewarded for bold play in the deciding tie-break, showing his delight...

1 DAY AGO