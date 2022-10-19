ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Coolidge would join the 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' to impress her gay friends

Jennifer Coolidge would join the 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' to impress her gay friends. The 61-year-old actress is known for her roles in 'Legally Blonde' and 'American Pie' but would join the likes of Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton on the Bravo reality series - which follows the lives of affluent women based in the Californian city - because she finds it "riveting."
HAWAII STATE
Lala Kent: I have a little crush on 50 Cent

Lala Kent has a "little crush" on 50 Cent. The 32-year-old TV star - who was spotted visiting the rapper in August after a public feud between the pair - has now confessed that her crush on 50 dates back to 2003 and his 'In da Club' single. She shared:...
James Corden 'apologises profusely' to Balthazar owner

James Corden has "apologised profusely" to the owner of Balthazar restaurant in New York. Keith McNally blasted the 44-year-old talk show host in an online rant on Monday (17.10.22) and declared he wasn't allowed back at the restaurant following alleged rude behaviour towards members of staff, but he's now lifted the ban after they discussed the issues directly.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mandy Moore gives birth to second son

Mandy Moore has given birth to her second son. The 38-year-old pop singer is already mother to 20-month-old August with husband Taylor Goldsmith but the trio have now become a family of four with the slightly "late" arrival of baby Ozzie on Friday (21.10.22.) Alongside a black-and-white image of herself...
Billie Lourd is still unsure how to grieve for her mother Carrie Fisher

Billie Lourd is still unsure how to grieve for her mother. The 30-year-old actress is the daughter of late 'Star Wars' legend Carrie Fisher - who died of a sudden heart attack aged 60 in 2016 - and took to social media on what would have been her mother's 66th birthday on Friday (21.10.22) where she explained her grief is "forever changing."
Nick Cannon holds church dedication for new daughter Onyx

Nick Cannon has held a church dedication for his new daughter. The TV personality, 42, and former girlfriend LaNisha Cole, 40, were at the ceremony on Sunday for one-month-old Onyx Ice Cole Cannon and posted a series of pictures and Instagram stories from the event. Nick captioned images online of...
I felt super lost after giving birth, says Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor felt "super lost" after giving birth to her baby boy. The 28-year-old pop star - who has Riley, 20 months, with her husband Daryl Sabara - has admitted to struggling after giving birth to her son via C-section. Meghan - whose new album is called 'Takin' It Back'...
