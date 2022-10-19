Jennifer Coolidge would join the 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' to impress her gay friends. The 61-year-old actress is known for her roles in 'Legally Blonde' and 'American Pie' but would join the likes of Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton on the Bravo reality series - which follows the lives of affluent women based in the Californian city - because she finds it "riveting."

