Joseph Baena has become 'leaner' since joining Dancing with the Stars
Joseph Baena has been "getting a little leaner" since joining 'Dancing with the Stars'. The 25-year-old model - who is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger - admits that his body has been "changing" over recent weeks. Joseph - who has been partnered with Daniella Karagach on the TV show -...
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
Trevor Noah Was Asked Why He's Beefing With Kanye West, And His Response Is Not What I Was Expecting
"I’ve never beefed with Kanye West. I was concerned about Kanye West.”
Nick Kroll Recalled The Moment He Finally Became Aware Of The "Don't Worry Darling" Drama
"My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.' And I was right."
See Kelly Clarkson & Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Honor Loretta Lynn in Song (VIDEO)
Kelly Clarkson loves to perform classics on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Kellyoke is a recurring segment on the show, ensuring she has time each episode to do the thing she does best — sing. But in the October 17 episode, viewers witnessed an extra special karaoke session, when Dwayne...
Jennifer Coolidge would join the 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' to impress her gay friends
Jennifer Coolidge would join the 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' to impress her gay friends. The 61-year-old actress is known for her roles in 'Legally Blonde' and 'American Pie' but would join the likes of Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton on the Bravo reality series - which follows the lives of affluent women based in the Californian city - because she finds it "riveting."
Lala Kent: I have a little crush on 50 Cent
Lala Kent has a "little crush" on 50 Cent. The 32-year-old TV star - who was spotted visiting the rapper in August after a public feud between the pair - has now confessed that her crush on 50 dates back to 2003 and his 'In da Club' single. She shared:...
James Corden 'apologises profusely' to Balthazar owner
James Corden has "apologised profusely" to the owner of Balthazar restaurant in New York. Keith McNally blasted the 44-year-old talk show host in an online rant on Monday (17.10.22) and declared he wasn't allowed back at the restaurant following alleged rude behaviour towards members of staff, but he's now lifted the ban after they discussed the issues directly.
Mandy Moore gives birth to second son
Mandy Moore has given birth to her second son. The 38-year-old pop singer is already mother to 20-month-old August with husband Taylor Goldsmith but the trio have now become a family of four with the slightly "late" arrival of baby Ozzie on Friday (21.10.22.) Alongside a black-and-white image of herself...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Casey Woods Says He ‘Hasn’t Walked in 4 Months’ After On-Set Injury
Bachelor in Paradise ended on a less-than-idyllic note for cast member Casey Woods. The reality star, who entered The Bachelor world during Season 18 of The Bachelorette, had a particularly dramatic exit from Season 8. During the October 17 episode, after informing castmate Brittany Galvin that newcomer Peter Izzo was...
Billie Lourd is still unsure how to grieve for her mother Carrie Fisher
Billie Lourd is still unsure how to grieve for her mother. The 30-year-old actress is the daughter of late 'Star Wars' legend Carrie Fisher - who died of a sudden heart attack aged 60 in 2016 - and took to social media on what would have been her mother's 66th birthday on Friday (21.10.22) where she explained her grief is "forever changing."
Nick Cannon holds church dedication for new daughter Onyx
Nick Cannon has held a church dedication for his new daughter. The TV personality, 42, and former girlfriend LaNisha Cole, 40, were at the ceremony on Sunday for one-month-old Onyx Ice Cole Cannon and posted a series of pictures and Instagram stories from the event. Nick captioned images online of...
I felt super lost after giving birth, says Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor felt "super lost" after giving birth to her baby boy. The 28-year-old pop star - who has Riley, 20 months, with her husband Daryl Sabara - has admitted to struggling after giving birth to her son via C-section. Meghan - whose new album is called 'Takin' It Back'...
