Many physicians hesitant to treat patients with disabilities, study finds
Twenty-two physicians offered candid insights on the difficulties of treating patients with disabilities in anonymous focus groups conducted for a study published this month in Health Affairs. Researchers conducted three video sessions with primary care physicians and specialists from across the U.S., many of whom expressed hesitancy in treating patients...
Proactive patient "stay and day" management: How to provide patients an uninterrupted care journey and create capacity
Patient discharge processes are often riddled with unnecessary delays, slowing patient throughput, creating bottlenecks, putting pressure on margins and straining much-needed capacity. But hospital leaders are increasingly turning to length-of-stay management in an effort to solve these challenges. In an October Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Hospital IQ, Lee...
How to improve US healthcare: experts weigh in
CNN convened six healthcare experts to name one aspect of the U.S. healthcare system ripe for improvement. Two of the answers focused on Medicaid and have been combined in this summary. The experts pooled included bestselling author and nurse Theresa Brown, PhD, BSN, RN; infectious disease expert Dr. Syra Madad;...
How the costs of an EHR install can add up, according to 3 health IT execs
Electronic health records have a multitude of benefits for health systems, such as interoperability, improving physician efficiency and easy access to patients' medical history, but the cost of implementation is just one of the barriers of adoption for healthcare organizations, according to health system CIOs. According to a Health Affairs...
Oracle Cerner, Validic partner on remote patient monitoring
Validic, a digital health company, is partnering with Oracle Cerner to bring Validic’s remote patient monitoring technology to Oracle Cerner clients. Validic's technology can directly integrate into Oracle Cerner’s EHR system, and the company aims to provide remote monitoring technology that improves patient care without placing an extra burden on staff, according to an Oct. 21 Validic news release.
9 recent health system innovation projects, investments
Health systems have been making big investments in tech and spinoff companies and launching other innovation initiatives in 2022. Here are nine innovation moves Becker's has covered since Sept. 16:. 1. Minneapolis-based Allina Health launched hospital-at-home company Inbound Health with a $20 million investment Oct. 18. 2. Cleveland Clinic and...
85% of health facilities short on allied health workers
The vast majority of health facilities are experiencing a shortage of allied health workers, a survey released Oct. 20 found. AMN Healthcare, a healthcare staffing agency, surveyed 1,005 healthcare facilities — including hospitals, medical groups and home health providers — to craft the report. The respondents identified issues contributing to the short-staffing of allied health workers as well as steps healthcare facilities are taking to address it.
Revenue cycle management a top priority investment for providers, report says
Fifty percent of providers surveyed listed revenue cycle management as a top five software investment priority over the next year, according to an Oct. 17 report from Bain & Company and KLAS Research. The report said RCM software is critical in the current environment given the direct link with cash...
CMS unveils 340B hospital payment plan after court battle
CMS will pay 340B hospitals at average sales price plus 6 percent — rather than average sales price minus 22.5 percent — for all calendar year 2022 drug claims with modifier "JG," the American Hospital Association said Oct. 20. The announcement comes after a federal judge ruled Sept....
The reasons patients do not receive anticancer drug prescriptions: study
Oral anticancer drugs are an increasingly prescribed form of treatment. However, studies found that 10 percent to 20 percent of patients never received the prescription, and New York-based researchers set out to discover why. Researchers from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Columbia University Irving Medical Center, both based in...
Hospitals continue to battle margins amid rising costs, flat revenues: 5 findings
More than half of hospitals and health systems are seeing margins hover above zero as expenses increase and revenue remains flat, according to an October report from Strata Decision Technology, a healthcare analytics company. Five findings:. 1. Total operating margins among the more than 1,100 hospitals analyzed are down compared...
Meditech adds enhancements to its population health platform
EHR company Meditech is adding a population health management tool to its population health portfolio. The new tool, Expanse Population Insight, is powered by the Innovaccer data platform. The Population Insight tool aggregates data from claims and EHRs to provide clinicians with actionable data insight, according to the Oct. 18 Meditech news release.
Sinai Medical Group taps Conifer for RCM partnership
Chicago-based Sinai Medical Group has selected Conifer Health Solutions for a five-year revenue cycle management partnership. The partnership involves full engagement with a focus on clinical documentation improvement and coding, according to an Oct. 20 Conifer news release. Sinai Medical Group — part of Sinai Chicago — previously had multiple vendors managing their revenue cycle, but struggled with coding and documentation concerns impacting revenue collection.
67% of employers will make mental health top priority, survey says
Over the next three years, 67 percent of U.S. employers plan to make employee mental health and emotional well-being programs and solutions one of their top three priorities. Additionally, the number of employers that intend to offer designated mental health days could triple from the current rate of 9 percent to 30 percent in the next two years, according to an Oct. 20 report from global advisory firm WTW.
Once federal funds run out, Pfizer's vaccine may cost $110 per dose
With federal COVID-19 funds dwindling, Pfizer's vaccine may cost between $110 and $130 per dose once it is sold commercially, a company spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal in an Oct. 20 report. The vaccinemaker is still in discussions with insurance companies, but it expects the commercial rollout to happen...
Hospital price transparency can help curb inflation: Viewpoint
HHS can reduce inflation in the healthcare industry by strictly enforcing hospital price transparency requirements, Cynthia Fisher, founder of advocacy group Patients Right Advocate, wrote in an opinion for The Hill published Oct. 21. Ms. Fisher wrote that HHS can follow President Joe Biden's directive to combat rising drug costs...
As hospitals make cuts, the losses are loud or quiet
There are few easy ways to cut expenses. But in hospitals and health systems, there are quieter ways. Workforce reductions are never painless — or never should be, especially for those doing the reducing. Involuntary job loss is one of the most stressful events workers and families experience, carrying mental and physical health risks in addition to the disruption it poses to peoples' short- and long-term life plans.
Carter Healthcare affiliates, 2 managers pay $7.18M to resolve false claims allegations
Oklahoma City-based Carter Healthcare, its affiliates, and two senior managers have agreed to pay $7.18 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act. Carter Healthcare President Stanley Carter will pay $75,000, and COO Bradley Carter will pay $175,000. The remaining $6.93 million will be paid by Carter Healthcare, according to an Oct. 18 news release from the Justice Department.
5 questions to guide succession planning discussions at hospitals
The American Hospital Association and its Physician Alliance released a succession planning guide Oct. 19 for healthcare leaders, which includes five diagnostic questions to guide discussions with teams on preparing for the future. The guide, produced in partnership with talent management firm STS, states, "Particularly over the last two plus...
U.S. News may add health equity to rankings: Why it took so long, and what analysts learned in the process
U.S. News & World Report — known for its healthcare rankings, including those that compare hospitals and physicians — has formulated a way to measure hospitals' health equity. And it may eventually be included in the publication's ranking methodology. Those involved with the project told Becker's this potential...
