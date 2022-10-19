ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss

The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored four points and grabbed five rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Criticizes LeBron James For Urging Lakers To Trade Key 3PT Shooters For Russell Westbrook: "You Were One Of The People That Encouraged The Lakers To Unload That."

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season and they are currently one of the two teams that have an 0-2 record alongside the Philadelphia 76ers. Though the Lakers' defense has clearly improved under coach Darvin Ham, the issue of their poor 3PT shooting still remains.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Goes Off After JJ Redick Says The Brooklyn Nets Are Not Title Contenders: "You’re Going To Regret That, Brother. It’s Not A Good Day For You, JJ Redick.”

After all that the Nets have endured over the past year, you cannot deny that they have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA. With Kevin Durant , Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, and a strong supporting cast around them, the Nets certainly have enough talent to challenge any team in the league.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: “We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team.”

The Los Angeles Clippers made their debut in the 2022-23 NBA season, beating their crosstown rivals Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener, 103-97. The Clips struggled a little more than necessary, but they could distance themselves from the Purple and Gold, starting the season with a valuable win. This...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: Warriors’ Draymond Green & Serena Williams Join Other Athletes In Congratulating LeBron James On 20 Years In NBA

LeBron James opened Year 20 of his stellar NBA career with a near triple-double in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 123-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors. After a slow start, James rolled up his sleeves to turn the game into a busy day in the office. The 37-year-old forward went 12-for-26 from the field, ending up with 31 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Detroit Pistons Assistant GM Rob Murphy Is On Leave After The Team Started An Investigation Into An Allegation Of Workplace Misconduct Involving A Former Female Employee, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

There is no doubt that there are times in organizations when people have to get suspended or go on leave for misconduct in the workplace. We have seen that happen recently in the NBA with coach Ime Udoka, and it seems as though this happened again. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Damian Lillard psyched out Deandre Ayton at end of game

The Portland Trail Blazers hung on to defeat the Phoenix Suns, 113-111, in overtime on Friday night. And the biggest play of the night wasn’t necessarily a play at all. Rather, it was Damian Lillard getting into the head of Deandre Ayton with just 1.2 seconds remaining. Ayton stepped...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Darvin Ham Explains Why The Lakers Lost To The Clippers, And Fans Will Not Like The Excuse: "Our Offense Is Producing Great Looks. We Just Got To Step Up And Knock Them Down."

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a terrible start to the season. The team is 0-2 and is comfortably looking like one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the NBA. What is odd is that despite their inability to consistently shoot 3s, the Lakers have attempted over 40 3s in their opening games against the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Sacramento Kings News and Notes

The Sacramento Kings kicked off the season with a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, and then immediately had a lull in the schedule with a couple days to dwell on that result. I'm sure the team is thankful for a little practice time to address mistakes from Wednesday before playing the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Suns HC Monty Williams explains decision to bench Chris Paul

Monty Williams went a little left during Wednesday’s season opener against the Dallas Mavericks and is explaining why he did so. The Phoenix Suns head coach Williams made the bold decision to bench star point guard Chris Paul for the final 6:41 of the fourth quarter against Dallas. Instead, backup Cameron Payne closed out the game for Phoenix. Another starter, Cameron Johnson, was also absent for the last 9:35 of the game as the newly-signed Damion Lee got the crunchtime minutes on the wing next to Devin Booker.
PHOENIX, AZ

