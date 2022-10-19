ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police warn of pattern of catalytic converter thefts on Northwest Side

By CBS Chicago Team
 3 days ago

Catalytic converter thieves on loose on Northwest Side 00:18

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday warned of a pattern of catalytic converter thefts on the city's Northwest Side.

Police said a crew of thieves has been pulling up alongside parked cars, getting under them, and removing the catalytic converters.

There have been half a dozen thefts within a period of a week in the Dunning, Norwood Park, and Portage Park communities. They happened at the following times and locations:

  • Around midnight Thursday, Oct. 13, in the 4100 block of North Monitor Avenue;
  • Between 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, and 5:40 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in the 3400 block of North Oriole Avenue;
  • Between 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, and 7:35 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in the 3700 block of North Osceola Avenue;
  • At 2:28 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in the 3900 block of North Octavia Avenue;
  • At 3 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in the 5200 block of North Neenah Avenue;
  • At 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in the 6500 block of North Northwest Highway.

Anyone with information is asked o to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
