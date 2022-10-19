Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Your Chicago weekend: 'Markets for Makers' shopping event returns for fall with unique and local itemsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense
Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
Kansas State at TCU: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000) Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1) Coming off its lone bye week...
Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game
A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
Mississippi State announces passing of walk-on lineman Sam Westmoreland
(From Mississippi State Athletics Media Relations) Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland, 19, of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. "One...
What Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of Kansas State at TCU
This is what Kansas State coordinators Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at TCU on Saturday, October 22, 2022. "Yeah, he's something else. These guys are just explosive waiting to happen. And so yeah, it's a great challenge for our guys. We're excited." On...
Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M
After a week away, the South Carolina football team will take the field this Saturday and host Texas A&M. The Aggies (3-3, 1-2) began the year as a top five program and playoff contender, but haven’t enjoyed the success that was planned through the first half of the season.
Report: Bears are benching Sam Mustipher vs. New England
It appears change is finally coming to the Chicago Bears offensive line. According to ESPN 1000 and NBC Sports Chicago’s David Kaplan, the Bears are shuffling their offensive line for this week’s matchup against the New England Patriots, most notably benching center Sam Mustipher in favor of Lucas Patrick.
Nebraska offers 2026 recruits with strong Huskers connection
Nebraska Cornhuskers fans might recognize the surname of the Huskers newest offers out in Arizona as Bastian Vanden Bosch and Case Vanden Bosch each received a verbal tender. The brothers are freshman football players for Arizona powerhouse Brophy Prep and the son of former Nebraska defensive lineman Kyle Vanden Bosch, who played for the Huskers from 1998 to 2000, and the defender was a tour de force finishing with 142 career tackles, 13 sacks, 34 tackles for a loss and 46 pressures. Vanden Bosch was an important special teams player as well where he blocked three kicks in a single season.
saturdaytradition.com
Papa Kante, 4-star big man in class of 2023, reveals B1G commitment
Papa Kante — a 4-star big man out of Connecticut for the class of 2023 — is joining Michigan. Kante revealed his commitment Thursday. Kante took an official visit to Maryland in September and was considering the Terrapins alongside Michigan, Memphis, Rutgers and Pittsburgh. In the end, it is the Wolverines that come out on top for Kante’s commitment.
Excerpt: Chip Kelly Talks About ESPN College Gameday, Oregon's Offense
In this excerpt, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talked about the importance of ESPN College Gameday, national exposure, and what he sees from Oregon's offense. For the full video interview, GO HERE.
How to Watch: No. 3 Tennessee vs. UT Martin
It’s game day and Tennessee football is back at Neyland Stadium … with two new goal posts at Shields-Watkins Field just in time for homecoming. No. 3 Tennessee (6-0) hosts UT Martin (4-2) for a Noon Eastern Time kickoff. The game will be televised by SEC Network with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang on the broadcast. The game can be streamed on the ESPN app for smart phones and tablets, or on WatchESPN.com.
10 things to know as Kansas State heads to TCU
Bigger game. Bigger stage. Bigger moment. Keep winning, and the drama builds on the college football stage. Deep in the heart of Texas, a pair of unbeaten conference teams meet Saturday night. Big stakes on the line: The victor, alone in first place. With an improbable 43-40 double-OT win in its last outing, TCU joined the mix atop the Big 12. That sets the stage when Kansas State rolls into Amon G. Carter Stadium.
247Sports
TCU OC Garrett Riley meets with the media to discuss Kansas State
No. 8 TCU looks to remain unbeaten on the year as they welcome No. 17 Kansas State to Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday night. The Frogs are coming off a big 43-40 win over Oklahoma State last week in double-overtime while the Wildcats took care of Iowa State in a tough defensive battle; 10-9.
College basketball rankings: Illinois No. 15 in 247Sports countdown for 2022-23
Illinois has finished the season ranked in KenPom's top 20 in each of the last two years. And armed with one of the nation's best groups of wings, 247Sports projects Illinois to make that three years in a row, picking the Fighting Illini No. 15 in its countdown of college basketball's best teams for the 2022-23 season.
Teammates reveal the most impressive player on the Michigan men’s basketball team
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team begins its season in just over two weeks with an exhibition against Ferris State and the opener against Purdue Fort Wayne. Until then, there are many unknowns about the 2022-23 Wolverines. Seven scholarship newcomers — five freshman and two...
Ohio State status report: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jordan Hancock appear set to play against Iowa | Cam Brown out
Ohio State released its status report Saturday morning prior to its game against visiting Iowa, and the big news is that wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Jordan Hancock are not listed on the report. The Buckeyes only list players who are game-time decisions or unavailable for the game (and do not specify why they are listed). This indicates Smith-Njigba will play for the first time since the third week of the season against Toledo, and Hancock will make his season debut.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report has a shocking revelation Thursday
The Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report is a unique one. The Chicago Bears had quite a few players fighting the typical NFL bumps and bruises on the team’s injury report in Week 6. Last Wednesday, the Bears’ final practice before their Thursday night loss to the Washington Commanders, the team placed three players on the injury report. Wide receiver N’Keal Harry and defensive backs Dane Cruikshank and Jaylon Johnson were on the list projected to be full participants. The Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report tells a different story.
Minnesota Football is the first offer for 2024 Esko athlete Koi Perich
"I had a great visit to Minnesota on Tuesday," 2024 Esko (Minn.) safety Koi Perich said to 247Sports. "I got to see the Gophers' campus, their facilities, got to watch a practice and when I spoke with head coach PJ Fleck afterwards, I got a full scholarship offer. But I loved watching their practice. They tried to recreate Penn State's atmosphere, so they were blasting music the whole time and all the coaches were waving towels on the sidelines. I also thought their campus and facilities were awesome. I loved it. Their campus is nice and organized, and their facilities are top of the line. It really make it special being there."
Week 8 Big 12 Picks
Every week the Inside the Red Raiders staff will pick every Big 12 game against the spread. Eight conference teams are in action this week. Every game takes place on Saturday and is listed in Central Standard Time. Kansas at Baylor, 11 a.m. (ESPN2) Joe Yeager, Senior Writer: Baylor. Kenny...
Comments / 0