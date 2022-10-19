ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense

Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Kansas State at TCU: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds

Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000) Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1) Coming off its lone bye week...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game

A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Mississippi State announces passing of walk-on lineman Sam Westmoreland

(From Mississippi State Athletics Media Relations) Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland, 19, of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. "One...
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

After a week away, the South Carolina football team will take the field this Saturday and host Texas A&M. The Aggies (3-3, 1-2) began the year as a top five program and playoff contender, but haven’t enjoyed the success that was planned through the first half of the season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Nebraska offers 2026 recruits with strong Huskers connection

Nebraska Cornhuskers fans might recognize the surname of the Huskers newest offers out in Arizona as Bastian Vanden Bosch and Case Vanden Bosch each received a verbal tender. The brothers are freshman football players for Arizona powerhouse Brophy Prep and the son of former Nebraska defensive lineman Kyle Vanden Bosch, who played for the Huskers from 1998 to 2000, and the defender was a tour de force finishing with 142 career tackles, 13 sacks, 34 tackles for a loss and 46 pressures. Vanden Bosch was an important special teams player as well where he blocked three kicks in a single season.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Papa Kante, 4-star big man in class of 2023, reveals B1G commitment

Papa Kante — a 4-star big man out of Connecticut for the class of 2023 — is joining Michigan. Kante revealed his commitment Thursday. Kante took an official visit to Maryland in September and was considering the Terrapins alongside Michigan, Memphis, Rutgers and Pittsburgh. In the end, it is the Wolverines that come out on top for Kante’s commitment.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 3 Tennessee vs. UT Martin

It’s game day and Tennessee football is back at Neyland Stadium … with two new goal posts at Shields-Watkins Field just in time for homecoming. No. 3 Tennessee (6-0) hosts UT Martin (4-2) for a Noon Eastern Time kickoff. The game will be televised by SEC Network with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang on the broadcast. The game can be streamed on the ESPN app for smart phones and tablets, or on WatchESPN.com.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

10 things to know as Kansas State heads to TCU

Bigger game. Bigger stage. Bigger moment. Keep winning, and the drama builds on the college football stage. Deep in the heart of Texas, a pair of unbeaten conference teams meet Saturday night. Big stakes on the line: The victor, alone in first place. With an improbable 43-40 double-OT win in its last outing, TCU joined the mix atop the Big 12. That sets the stage when Kansas State rolls into Amon G. Carter Stadium.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

TCU OC Garrett Riley meets with the media to discuss Kansas State

No. 8 TCU looks to remain unbeaten on the year as they welcome No. 17 Kansas State to Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday night. The Frogs are coming off a big 43-40 win over Oklahoma State last week in double-overtime while the Wildcats took care of Iowa State in a tough defensive battle; 10-9.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Ohio State status report: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jordan Hancock appear set to play against Iowa | Cam Brown out

Ohio State released its status report Saturday morning prior to its game against visiting Iowa, and the big news is that wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Jordan Hancock are not listed on the report. The Buckeyes only list players who are game-time decisions or unavailable for the game (and do not specify why they are listed). This indicates Smith-Njigba will play for the first time since the third week of the season against Toledo, and Hancock will make his season debut.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report has a shocking revelation Thursday

The Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report is a unique one. The Chicago Bears had quite a few players fighting the typical NFL bumps and bruises on the team’s injury report in Week 6. Last Wednesday, the Bears’ final practice before their Thursday night loss to the Washington Commanders, the team placed three players on the injury report. Wide receiver N’Keal Harry and defensive backs Dane Cruikshank and Jaylon Johnson were on the list projected to be full participants. The Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report tells a different story.
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Minnesota Football is the first offer for 2024 Esko athlete Koi Perich

"I had a great visit to Minnesota on Tuesday," 2024 Esko (Minn.) safety Koi Perich said to 247Sports. "I got to see the Gophers' campus, their facilities, got to watch a practice and when I spoke with head coach PJ Fleck afterwards, I got a full scholarship offer. But I loved watching their practice. They tried to recreate Penn State's atmosphere, so they were blasting music the whole time and all the coaches were waving towels on the sidelines. I also thought their campus and facilities were awesome. I loved it. Their campus is nice and organized, and their facilities are top of the line. It really make it special being there."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Week 8 Big 12 Picks

Every week the Inside the Red Raiders staff will pick every Big 12 game against the spread. Eight conference teams are in action this week. Every game takes place on Saturday and is listed in Central Standard Time. Kansas at Baylor, 11 a.m. (ESPN2) Joe Yeager, Senior Writer: Baylor. Kenny...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

