Roofstock Sells a House NFT Sells for $175,000
One of the interesting applications of NFTs is the fact that they can be used to sell physical items. We’ve seen everything from artwork to sneakers sold as NFTs. But one real estate company, Roofstock, has found a very novel application of NFTs. The company recently sold a ‘house NFT’ for $175,000.
Arcade Raises $3.2 Million to Bring GameFi to the Masses
Next generation Web3 outfit, Arcade, has raised a massive $3.2 million in its latest round of seed funding, therefore stepping up a gear in its bid to bring the might of GameFi to a mainstream audience. The impressive fundraising drive attracted the attention of several big hitters within the Web3...
Ripple Reveals the Latest Recipients of its NFT Creator Fund
Vast Web3 ecosystem, Ripple, has doubled down on its commitment to the NFT industry, announcing the second wave of beneficiaries in its mammoth $250 million NFT creator fund. Through the initiative, Ripple aims to promote and foster NFT projects built on the XRP Ledger. Essentially, providing a springboard for tech start-ups to launch meaningful experiences on the up and coming blockchain. As a result, setting aside a whopping $250 million to support the next generation of NFT projects on its infrastructure.
Rarible Hits the Afterburners with Feature Heavy Platform Update
On-the-button NFT ecosystem, Rarible, has launched a magnificent range of updates to its Web3 services by transitioning into a fully fledged market aggregator and unveiling a new platform rewards system. Dubbed ‘Rarible 2’ the latest move sees a number of major changes within the Rarible environment. First up, the team...
Automobili Lamborghi Drops its Highly Anticipated ‘World Tour’ NFTs This October
Fans of the super sports car and NFTs have been in for a treat for the last few months thanks to Lamborghini’s ‘The Epic Road Trip’ campaign. The epic journey has seen Lamborghini embark on a virtual adventure across several amazing locations, releasing NFTs monthly in the lead-up to its finale in March 2023.
Luxury Marketplace Blockbar Launches First Champagne Drop
Considering how much some blue-chip NFT assets cost, it comes as no surprise that they are becoming more closely tied to the world of luxury. One of the latest luxury NFT launches comes from Blockbar, a luxury NFT marketplace that sells assets backed by exclusive alcohol. Earlier this week, the...
Voxels Heads to Australia for the ‘Melbourne Metaverse Madness’ Meetup
Over in the mysterious world of Voxels, it’s time to power down the hardware and venture into the meat world. The whole team (almost) will head to the exotic land of Australia for an IRL ‘Metaverse Madness’ meetup in Melbourne. The grandiose event will take place at...
