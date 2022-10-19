Vast Web3 ecosystem, Ripple, has doubled down on its commitment to the NFT industry, announcing the second wave of beneficiaries in its mammoth $250 million NFT creator fund. Through the initiative, Ripple aims to promote and foster NFT projects built on the XRP Ledger. Essentially, providing a springboard for tech start-ups to launch meaningful experiences on the up and coming blockchain. As a result, setting aside a whopping $250 million to support the next generation of NFT projects on its infrastructure.

2 DAYS AGO