Bozeman Gallatin girls soccer opens Class AA playoffs with 6-1 win over Missoula Big Sky
BOZEMAN — The Gallatin backline didn’t clear the ball away quickly enough, and Missoula Big Sky’s Avory DeCoite made the Raptors pay. The freshman forward has been one of the best goal scorers in Class AA this season — 23 goals and 20 assists entering Friday — and it took her less than four minutes to add to her tally. DeCoite intercepted the ball, took a quick dribble into the middle of the box and scored to give the Eagles an early 1-0 lead.
Billings Senior clinches playoff berth with win over Belgrade
BILLINGS — The Billings Senior Broncs are headed to the Class AA playoffs, after a 40-13 win over Belgrade Thursday night in the final week of the regular season. Belgrade jumped out to a surprise 7-0 lead when Senior fumbled the ball inside the 15-yard-line on their opening possession of the game, and the Panthers' Kyle Hibl scooped it and ran it all the way back for a touchdown.
Breaking down the playoff picture in Class AA as top seeds to be decided
It's the final week of the Class AA football regular season and what's most exciting about that is that neither division has its top two seeds set. Well, that's true in a sense. In the Eastern AA, Bozeman and Billings West are going to be the top two seeds going into the playoffs. Both teams are 6-0 after dropping both of their non-conference games.
Weber State sweeps Montana volleyball team
MISSOULA — Two-time defending Big Sky Conference champion Weber State swept the Montana volleyball team on Thursday night in Missoula, 25-21, 25-19, 26-24. The Grizzlies (4-4 conference, 11-9 overall) finished with eight more kills than the Wildcats (6-2, 12-7) while also out-digging them by six. But costly errors proved to be the difference maker between the two sides.
Sean Chambers is 'finally shining' after transferring to Montana State
BOZEMAN — After putting up over 400 yards of total offense in a career-best performance against UC Davis on Oct. 1, Sean Chambers understandably received heaps of praise. That included being named Big Sky and Football Championship Subdivision offensive player of the week. Montana State coaches and teammates repeatedly said how excited they were for Chambers stepping in and succeeding as a starter.
Two Bobcats, one Grizzly added to FCS award watch lists
BOZEMAN — Two Montana State players and one from Montana have been added to Football Championship Subdivision award watch lists, Stats Perform announced Thursday. MSU quarterback Sean Chambers was added to the watch list for the Walter Payton Award, which is given to the FCS offensive player of the year. Bobcats linebacker Callahan O'Reilly made the watch list for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the FCS defensive player of the year.
Weber State near full strength heading into top-5 battle with wounded Montana State
BOZEMAN — The Weber State football team entered last year’s mid-October game against Montana State in good shape, all things considered. The then-19th-ranked Wildcats faced No. 9 Montana State coming off a sorely needed bye. They started 1-3 due in part to a pile of injuries. Some key players healed up for the MSU game in Ogden, Utah, but the inactive list swelled again, contributing to a 6-5 final record and an absence from the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs for the first time since 2015.
Beloved sprints coach Paul Reneau let go as new track coach looks to put stamp on Griz
MISSOULA — Doug Fraley’s new track and field coaching crew at the University of Montana excludes one familiar, highly decorated name: Paul Reneau. Reneau, a former Griz track athlete and football player who competed in two Olympics, was let go soon after Fraley was hired as the director of the track and field programs in August. Reneau, who had coached sprints and relays for nearly a decade, said he was given one meeting that lasted about five minutes with Fraley, who told him that he was out of a job.
Iconic Montana Sporting Goods Company Sold To New Owner
An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah-based sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
Al's Sporting Goods aquires all Bob Ward & Sons locations
Al’s Sporting Goods announced the acquisition of Bob Ward & Sons and will take over operations of all five Bob Ward & Sons in Montana located in Missoula, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, and Hamilton.
What is Montana’s Favorite Fast Food Joint? Here You Go!
Montana, along with the rest of America, is constantly on the go. Whether we are on our way to work, school, a sporting event, or we just want to get home after a long day, we're always rushing somewhere. Those long days can be made easier if you stop quickly and grab some food so you don't have to worry about the dreaded question: "What am I going to make for dinner"? It really is no mystery why the fast food business is so booming.
Two murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours, authorities said. A 39-year-old Billings man apparently killed a 38-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy before killing himself on Wednesday night, police said. The shots were reported at about 8:30 p.m. The initial investigation indicates it was a double murder-suicide, Lt. Matt Lennick said in a statement. All three died at the scene. ...
Guy Fieri Would Love This BBQ Joint in Montana
If the man with the blonde highlights ever returns to the great state of Montana, we have one suggestion. The Food Network is no stranger to the state of Montana. Several Food Network shows have featured Montana restaurants over the years, but the most popular show has to be Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, hosted by Guy Fieri.
On The Move? Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states to move to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them. According to Move Buddha, every city...
Increasing wind, rain and mountain snow arrive this weekend
WINTER STORM WATCH from late Friday through Sunday for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches below 7000 feet with 10 to 20 inches possible above 7000 feet. This winter storm watch includes Monarch, Neihart, and Big Sky.
Bozeman couple continues battle with city over water rights
The Gilliland’s property is home to Lyman Creek, which city officials say supplies Bozeman with 20% of its water.
Bozeman residents count cars running red lights at intersection
One Bozeman resident invited city leaders to the intersection of 15th Ave and Oak Street to see first-hand how many people are running red lights.
Law Enforcement Details Startling Murder Investigation in Bozeman
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released information regarding their investigation into a recent homicide near Bozeman. According to a press release sent out on Wednesday, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots at 50 Cliff Manor Ln., approximately 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway in Gallatin Canyon Tuesday evening at approximately 6:45 p.m.
Driver who fatally struck Bozeman teacher on bicycle cited for careless driving
The driver of the truck that fatally struck Bozeman High School teacher Kelly Fulton on his bicycle has received a misdemeanor careless driving citation.
