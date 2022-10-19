Read full article on original website
FOOTBALL: Southeastern travels to Jacksonville State for 1 p.m. contest Saturday
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team will open the second half of its 2022 schedule with a 1 p.m. contest at Jacksonville State Saturday at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. Saturday’s game between the Lions (3-3, 1-1 SLC) and the host Gamecocks (6-1, 2-0 ASUN/WAC) will...
SOCCER: Southeastern faces Nicholls and McNeese this weekend
HAMMOND, LA. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team hit the road to face Nicholls in Thibodaux Friday at 7 p.m. then come back home to face McNeese for Senior Day Sunday at 5 p.m. Sunday’s match against McNeese (13-5-2, 9-2-1 SLC) and Southeastern (5-5-3, 3-3-3 SLC)...
SOCCER: Southeastern defeats Nicholls on the road
THIBODAUX, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team defeated Nicholls 2-0 Friday night on the road. Southeastern was able to score a pair of goals against the Lady Colonels and bring home the victory after losing 2-0 to HCU on Sunday afternoon. The Lady Lions (6-5-3,...
VOLLEYBALL: Lady Lions rally to finish season sweep of TAMU-Corpus Christi
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team rallied from a tough first set to win the next three, remain undefeated at home and completed the season sweep of the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders 3-1 (15-25, 25-13, 26-24, 25-23) Thursday night at the University Center. After a first...
Southeastern unveils plans for new state-of-the-art home for SLU athletic training program, Lion Athletics
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University announced plans for new state-of-the-art facilities that will elevate both academics and athletics at the University. The facilities improvements will encompass over 50,000 square feet and are made possible through a combination of public and private funds. The multi-phase, multi-year project will begin with...
VOLLEYBALL: Lady Lions hope home cooking helps return them to win column
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team returns home for a pair of matches this week, looking to keep its undefeated record at home in tact with a pair of stiff challenges from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday night and Houston Christian on Saturday afternoon at the University Center.
Southeastern hosts Kinesiology Professional Development Day
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University’s Department of Kinesiology and Health Studies is hosting a professional development day for students on Nov. 1 in the Student Union Ballroom on Southeastern’s campus. Titled “ASK KHS,” the symposium will begin at 9:30 a.m. and is open to all current students, alumni, faculty and staff.
Irene Harper Knapps
Irene Harper Knapps passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 93. She was born on Saturday, January 12, 1929 in Ponchatoula, Louisiana to the late Easter Joiner Harper and the late Washington Napoleon Harper. She was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana. Irene loved...
Ponchatoula Westminster residents celebrate outing
Perfect weather, perfect planning and perfect participation all combined recently to provide a perfect picnic for residents of Ponchatoula Westminster Place apartments. Property Manager LaTasha Banks and Maintenance Technician Rev. David Williams led the way in preparing tables and decorations in the shade of the massive oak tree in the center of the complex.
Livingston Schools hold groundbreaking, "brick breaking" on new construction projects
LIVINGSTON, La. – Livingston Parish School officials recently traveled from one side of Livingston Parish to the other to hold ceremonies at two campuses to commemorate the start of construction for new facilities. A groundbreaking for the new Live Oak High School Institute of Medicine, Aviation & the Arts...
Beverly Ann Watson
Beverly Ann Fulton Watson passed away peacefully at her home in Mandeville, Louisiana, October 14, 2022 after a long battle with progressive heart and lung conditions. Born August 17, 1944 to Anderson Fulton, Jr. and Bertha Cade Fulton, she was their first child. One of many firsts, she was the first Black female to don a uniform as a Police Officer in Mandeville and the first to be awarded Officer of the Year three times. While heading up the Crime Prevention Unit, she brought unprecedented utilization to the Mandeville Trailhead by spearheading the new National Night Out for Crime events that included free entertainment and culinary delights donated by some of Mandeville's most treasured restaurants. Her success in cultivating local partnerships also aided her in the task of managing MPD's Toys for Tots Program. She obtained significant repeat donations from private and business donors. A street in Mandeville was recently named in her honor. She was a faithful member and officer of Goodwill Baptist Church wherein her faith helped keep her going with quick wit, a grateful heart and genuine smile. She was preceded in death by her parents Anderson & Bertha, her brother Dwight, Sr., her brother Craig and her nephew Sheldon, Jr. She leaves to mourn her passing, one brother, Sheldon, Sr. (Marie), one sister, Andrea (Brigitte), three nephews, Craig (Tameka), Dwight, Jr. and Zarrick, plus her church family and a host of friends and relatives near and far. Viewing on Monday, October 24, 2022, 10-12, funeral service at 12 noon at St. Timothy in Mandeville, La., Officiated by Pastor Donald Burris. Interment at Mandeville Cemetery C/O N. A. James Funeral Home. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Greater Mandeville Police Foundation Holiday Gift Giving Program in Beverly Watson's name.
Randell Paul Mayer, DDS
Dr. Randy Mayer died valiantly in his home on October 19, 2022, after almost nine years of a battle with cancer. Dr. Mayer was born on August 1, 1947, in New Orleans, LA to COL Randell Sebastian Mayer Jr. and Rita Mae Murphy Mayer. After receiving his Eagle Scout badge...
Thomas Craig Frisbie
A resident of Clinton, LA, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at St. Helena Nursing Home in Greensburg, LA. He was born September 1, 1948, in Berkley, California and was 74 years of age. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Felps Frisbie; 3 sons, Adam Frisbie and Angelina Giovanna Frisbie, Tom Craig Frisbie, Jr., and Todd Allen Frisbie; 2 daughters, Bobbie Jo Frisbie and Samantha Adams; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brother, Lloyd Charles Frisbie and Mable. Preceded in death by his parents, Philemon and Fern Frisbie. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Winnie Harper
Winnie Harper was born January 21, 1948, in Hammond, Louisiana to the late Burnes and Annie Hoyt, and was called home to her Lord and Savior, October 18, 2022. She was a long-time resident of Ponchatoula and a dedicated mother and grandmother. Winnie was a retired longtime supervisor with Elmer’s Candy Company. She is survived by her son, Kelvin Thompson (Angela Boyer); grandsons: Jacob and Caleb Thompson; brother, Arnold Hoyt (Rose); and sister, Evelyn Dillard. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers: Kelvin Hoyt, Stanley Hoyt, and Delmas Hoyt. Visitation will be held at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, Ponchatoula, LA, Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until memorial services at 11:00 a.m.
Clotile Plummer
Clotile Plummer, 92, resident of Magnolia, MS, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022. Services will be held 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at N.A. James Funeral Home, 1601 W. Thomas St., Hammond, LA. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery, Hammond, LA.
Kathleen Susan Mocsary Green
Kathleen, age 71, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was a native of the Hungarian Settlement, Louisiana and a longtime resident. Baking was one of her greatest passions. She owned Olde World Bakery in Albany from 2000-2012. Kathleen was a member of St. Margaret’s Catholic Church. She was proud of her heritage and was a member of the Hungarian Cultural Association as well as the Hungarian Settlement Historical Society. Kathleen found that some of her most cherished time was spent with her six children, fourteen grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Her most fond memories were spending the holidays with her family. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be forever missed.
Daly "Mardell" Forrest
A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at her home. She was born July 20, 1948 in Kentwood, LA and was 74 years of age. She was full of Spears and Ricks and did things her way. She is survived by her 4 sons, Robert Glenn McNabb and wife, Angie, Benny McNabb and wife, Tanya, Kelly McNabb, and Claude Forrest and wife, Elaine; 1 brother, Johnny Spears, 8 grandchildren, Will McNabb and wife, Alaina, Reagon Campbell and husband, Chase, Dillon McNabb and wife Shea, Kolby McNabb and wife, Madison, Taryn Revere and husband, Blake, Ava Daniels, Jessie McNabb, Trevin Forrest; great-grandchildren, Tenley McNabb, Lane Campbell, Payton McNabb, and Emma G. McNabb; and a special friend, Lewis Lee. Preceded in death by her spouses, Bobby McNabb, Bill McDaniel, and Wayne Forrest; siblings, Ken Kelsey Spears, Troy Spears, and Doug Spears; parents, Levade Ricks Spears and Homer Spears; grandson, Jordan McNabb. Visitation at Spring Creek Baptist Church from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Services conducted by Dr. Danny Smith. Interment Spring Creek Cemetery, Spring Creek, LA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to McKneely Funeral Home to help with expenses. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
21 school bus drivers in Livingston call in sick in "apparent protest for less work, higher pay"
LIVINGSTON, La. – Twenty-one of 300 bus drivers in Livingston Parish did not report for work today (Friday, Oct. 21) to run their afternoon routes as part of an apparent protest for less work and higher pay, according to messages to parents by some drivers. The absences primarily impacted...
Shelby A. Brumfield
Shelby A. Brumfield, a longtime resident of Roseland, answered the Master's call on October 15, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. The Brumfield family asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Visitation. Saturday, October 22, 2022. 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Richardson F.H. - Amite, La. 301...
Nov. 4 wine tasting benefits Southeastern Library
HAMMOND – The group Friends of Sims Library is hosting its 14th annual “Wine with Friends,” a fundraiser for Southeastern’s Linus A. Sims Memorial Library, at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. Held at the library, the event will feature six wines paired with food samplings, live...
