globalspec.com
Pumped heat energy storage designed to bolster grid stability
A pumped heat thermal energy storage (PTES) demonstration facility has been constructed and operated by the Southwest Research Institute. Developed in collaboration with Malta Inc. and with funding support from the U.S. Department of Energy, this long-duration, large-scale energy storage technology is engineered to help balance energy volatility and reliability issues associated with solar and wind energy facilities.
Globalfoundries receives $30 GaN semiconductor contract
Globalfoundries has received a $30 million federal funding award for the development and production of next-generation gallium nitride (GaN) on silicon semiconductors. The funding was part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2022 secured by U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy. As part of the funding, GF will be able to purchase tools and extend development and implementation of 200 mm GaN wafer manufacturing.
The new intelligent power supplies directly in the field
As the number of I/O and sensor components, controllers and HMIs that can be mounted in the field has surged in the last years, larger and larger parts of the overall controller architecture can be directly mounted on the machine. Until now however, the power supply equipment always needed to be safely placed in a central but often remotely located control cabinet. Disadvantage: The distribution of supply voltages as low as 24 V over large distances requires high currents in order to provide loads with the power they need. This leads to high losses and requires large conductor cross sections.
BEIJING (AP) — The world faces the prospect of more tension with China over trade, security and human rights after Xi Jinping awarded himself a third five-year term Sunday as leader of the ruling Communist Party. Xi has tightened control at home and is trying to use China’s economic...
Mouser stocking power products from Diodes
Mouser Electronics is now carrying a range of power semiconductors and electronic components from Diodes Inc. The range of devices include the AP43671 USB Type-C power delivery controller and the AP3304A multi-mode pulse-width modulation (PWM) controller. The two controllers offer an integrated and cost-efficient USB Type-C PD charger solution for consumer electronics and portable devices.
Analog Devices demos solutions for system integrators at 2022 AOC
They are developers of innovative radio frequency (RF)/microwave and high-speed-digital integrated circuits (ICs) and integrated electronic design solutions. But engineers from Analog Devices Incorporated. often behave like system-level integrators for aerospace and defense (A&D) systems including radars and electronic warfare (EW) platforms. They will be present at Booth #131 of the 59th Annual Association of Old Crows (AOC) International Symposium & Convention on October 25 through October 27, 2022, in Washington, DC to share electronic design experience and expertise on the development of receivers, transmitters, data converters and other subsystem necessities for advanced and efficient electronic defense systems.
Microbes that eat oil and excrete cheap, clean hydrogen
Texas-based startup Cemtiva Factory is producing clean “gold” hydrogen by pumping microbes into abandoned and depleted oil and gas wells, where the special microbes will eat oil and subsequently excrete oxygen. "Gold Hydrogen is a novel source of carbon neutral hydrogen produced from depleted oil reservoirs that are...
Pelonis Technologies sets the bar for medical manufacturing partnership
Medical device manufacturers today require a high level of customization when sourcing components for designs. Pelonis Technologies has solidified their position in the medical manufacturing landscape by offering medical micro blowers in a variety of sizes. Not often seen from medical component manufacturers today is the ability to customize their products to fit the needs of a design. When the mission is critical, Everline high speed-high precision blowers from Pelonis Technologies are up for the challenge.
Biochemistry is bringing plant-based mammoth meat to consumers
When it comes to massive beasts of the prehistoric world, few creatures can compare to the woolly mammoth. These imposing animals roamed the Earth for millions of years before going extinct around 10,000 years ago. But what if modern science were able to bring these animals back from extinction? Thanks to biochemistry, that might not be as far-fetched as it sounds. Researchers have been working on ways to create meat substitutes that would share the same heme that is found in chicken, beef, pork and mammoth! They're getting closer and closer to bringing this plant-based meat to consumers. So what's the holdup? The biggest challenge is creating a product that tastes good enough to compete with conventional meat products.
Electric iodine thruster passes test in orbit
For years, spacecraft and rockets have been powered by chemical engines, for example creating combustion by burning rocket fuel to generate propulsion. These rocket engines are so complicated that only three countries in history have ever put people in orbit. They are also notoriously inefficient -- if a rocket was to fly from Earth to Mars, two-thirds of the weight of the rocket would have to be propellant! New technologies have led scientists and researchers to experiment with electric thrusters and their variants to find more efficient forms of propulsion for spacecraft and satellites.
