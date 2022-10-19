Read full article on original website
USI playing fall baseball at Bosse Field this weekend in hopes of raising funds
USI's Baseball will be playing for this weekend's West Side Nut Club Cure F.A. Game. F.A. or Friedreich's Ataxia is a neuro-muscular disorder that affects one in 50,000 people in the United State. Head Coach Tracy Archaletta began this fundraiser to honor his son Sam, a USI student who has...
Ivy Tech Evansville holding several Halloween events
Officials at Ivy Tech Community College in Evansville, Indiana, say they're planning to hold several Halloween events. The College is inviting the public to join them for two family-friend events, ahead of and on Halloween. The annual "Carnival of Fear …not really!" Halloween party will be held on Friday, Oct....
KWC in Owensboro to host Trunk or Treat event
There's another safe option for families who want to allow their children to collect candy on Halloween. Kentucky Wesleyan College will host its 7th annual Truck or Treat event. The event is happening in the parking lot behind the Yu Hak Hahn Center for the Sciences off Wesleyan Way. It...
Memorial set to honor men lynched in 1878 in Posey County
It's been years since Posey County residents Jim Good, William Chamber, Edward Warner and Jeff Hopkins were lynched in Mount Vernon, IN where the Posey County courthouse now stands. Years later, their lives are being commemorated with a dedicated memorial. "We need to bring some justice to the memory of...
Community invited to West Hopkins School Fall Festival
The community is invited to a Fall Festival in Hopkins County. This years event will take place Friday, October 21st, at West Hopkins School in Nebo, Kentucky. The Fall Festival is free and open to the public. Organizers say they will also host a free concert featuring Annabel Whitledge Music.
Local authorities bringing Halloween event back to Bosse Field in Evansville
The "Drugs are a Trick, Not a Treat" event is happening on Oct. 25, and aims to create relationships with the community while also educating the public on important topics. Local authorities bringing Halloween event back to Bosse Field in Evansville. The "Drugs are a Trick, Not a Treat" event...
Special Needs Expo happening at Owensboro Convention Center on Saturday
A local nonprofit organization is holding an expo for individuals with special needs in Owensboro, Kentucky over the weekend. Officials with Wendell Foster, Inc. are planning to hold the Special Needs Expo event on Saturday. It's happening from noon to 3 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center, located at 501...
EVV plans to extend Delta service to one major southern city
Evansville Regional Airport officials announced this week, they will be extending their service to Atlanta. Delta Airlines 717 from Evansville to Atlanta will now continue flights until spring of 2023. This is the second time the Delta flight has been extended.
Drive-thru COVID-19 bivalent booster shot clinic planned in Owensboro
Health officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, are offering a convenient way for residents to get an updated COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. The Green River District Health Department says it's hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 bivalent booster clinic on Thursday, Oct. 27. The drive-thru style event will happen from 4 p.m. to 6...
Gov. Holcomb introduces new groundbreaking projects in Gibson County
A long awaited moment for Princeton city leaders as they held not one but two groundbreaking ceremonies for new city projects Wednesday evening. With help from Gov. Eric Holcomb's Ready Grant and Toyota, the city is able to fund the $42 million projects. Which include a Toyota YMCA facility and an affordable housing workforce apartment complex. Each costing $21 million.
Program will put thousands of shoes on the feet of Evansville area kids
A tradition of providing shoes for students in the EVSC continues this year. The organization "Cops Connecting With Kids" teamed up with Shoe Sensation and Rally Point Events to give shoes to thousands of Evansville area children. Organizers say the program is called "Kicks for Kids" and its goal is...
Workers closing part of KY 416 in Henderson County for cross drain replacement
A road closure that's scheduled for Monday could affect some drivers in Henderson County, Kentucky. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that work crews will close part of KY 416 in Henderson County on Monday, Oct. 24, for a cross drain replacement. According to KYTC, the work will take place from...
YWCA hosting "chalk it up" event in downtown Evansville
Summer might be over, but no one can make you put the sidewalk chalk away in storage. In fact, if you still have a hankering to get out and spread some positivity though the use of sidewalk chalk, here's your chance. According to a post on social media, YWCA Evansville...
Evansville pop culture event returns in December
Raptor Con 2022 in Evansville will feature a weekend full of events. Organizers describe the event as "Evansville's Coolest Pop Culture and Geek Convention." There will be celebrity guests, vendors from all over the country, a video game contest, cosplay contest, panels, and more. The Christmas theme will be alive...
Headstones found cracked and destroyed after vandalism at Muhlenberg County cemetery
Police are looking for more information surrounding a cemetery vandalism in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Greenville Police Department says its investigating a vandalism that happened at the Old Greenville Cemetery. "These pictures were taken in the Old Greenville Cemetery," GPD said in its request for information on Friday. "A lot...
More than 1,300 positions available at upcoming job fair in Madisonville
There's a "Supersized Job Fair" happening in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Officials with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation say they'll be hosting the event at the Ballard Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 40 employers offering over 1,350 jobs will be at the...
EVSC School Board Candidates answer tough questions at forum
With election day just a few weeks away, 44News wanted to learn more about the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation candidates running this year. Thursday night's EVSC candidate forum offered that opportunity as many of those candidates were asked questions by parents. This election only three EVSC School Board positions are...
18-year-old killed in Muhlenberg County crash
Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Muhlenberg County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision on P and M Haul Road in Drakesboro, Friday afternoon. The preliminary investigation reveals 19-year-old Austin L. Landrum was driving eastbound when he lost control of his SUV, and drove off...
Evansville's first and only vegan eatery to close for good
In a Facebook post that garnered nearly 140 comments and shares during the first few hours after it was posted, the owners of Flourish Plant-Based Eatery announced they are closing their doors for good. According to the post, the restaurant will forever by Friday October 27. But it could be...
Burglary investigation underway at Evansville church
The Evansville Police Department is investigating a burglary report at the Saint Mary's Catholic Church. According to police, the caller stated they woke up and noticed several items were missing. Officers say a downstairs window was broken, and multiple rooms on the first floor were ransacked. The total estimated loss...
