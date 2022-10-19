ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

thecutoffnews.com

Cook, Missouri passing game have 'get-right' opportunity on homecoming

Brady Cook spoke this week about what he needs to do to improve Missouri’s passing game. He pointed to continued growth in reading defenses and improving on third downs. He discussed the Florida interceptions: He said he needed to hold onto the ball once he saw Luther Burden bumped off his route on the first one, and that he needed to put it on Tauskie Dove’s outside shoulder on the second one.
COLUMBIA, MO
thecutoffnews.com

Missouri loses grip on match, swept by Ole Miss

Missouri volleyball followed up its first SEC victory of 2022 with a disappointing loss to Ole Miss in three sets (17-25, 29-31, 21-25) on Friday in Oxford, Mississippi. After stellar defensive performances the weekend before against Auburn, Missouri's receiving and blocking couldn't get on the same level, leaving Ole Miss (8-10, 4-4 SEC) with a steady path to victory most of the way.
OXFORD, MS
thecutoffnews.com

Made in Columbia

Many of Martez Manuel’s favorite memories as a football player at Rock Bridge High School came when former Bruins returned to their alma mater dressed head to toe in the team gear of the college they represented. He’d spot Bryce Banks and Alex Ofodile in the weight room during...
COLUMBIA, MO
thecutoffnews.com

Missouri’s offense reflects, looks to build momentum after bye week

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook spent his bye week rewinding tape and observing every throw he has made — both good and bad— in all six of the Tigers’ games so far this season. The sophomore signal caller smiled as he replayed his picture-perfect 79-yard touchdown pass to...
COLUMBIA, MO
thecutoffnews.com

Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook: ‘I plan on changing this thing around’

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Newly turned 21-year-old Missouri quarterback Brady Cook did more studying than celebrating during the team’s bye week. Without an opponent to examine last week, Cook watched every one of his 171 throws, scrutinized his interceptions and other mistakes and now enters the second half of the year hell-bent on turning around Mizzou’s 2022 season.
COLUMBIA, MO

Community Policy