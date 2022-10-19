When they first mooted the idea of Sky Showcase which would end nearly 32 years of the Sky One brand last autumn they said the new channel would showcase a wide variety of programming from across all of Sky's entertainment channels, they do that with the odd place in the schedule but on the whole the schedule resembles the Sky One, particularly with the reliance on Futurama repeats at teatime and of course it is still the home of The Simpsons block, it even still broadcasts The Hour of Power on a Sunday morning, the only other real difference is that they are now more likely to show sport than ever before, it is hardly packed with content from Sky Comedy/Witness/Atlantic/Sci-Fi/Documentaries/Crime/History/Nature/Arts etc. We gained a genuine new entertainment channel, Sky Max which of course is partly simulcast with Showcase for any new series because they didn't do what might have been expected and close Sky Replay (the former Sky 2), people were then confused as to which channel between Sky Max and Sky Showcase was essentially the replacement of Sky One. Sky Max was the technical replacement for Sky One as in it took over the stream, but Showcase is acting as Sky One. Should Sky Showcase at least show more of a variety?

1 DAY AGO