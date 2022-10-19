Read full article on original website
Related
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
dronedj.com
Norway detains 7 Russian drone pilots, including Putin associate’s son
Norway has detained at least seven Russian citizens over the last few days for flying drones and taking unauthorized photos in sensitive locations. In the latest arrest, the drone pilot is reported to be the son of Vladimir Yakunin ― a former KGB general, close associate of Vladimir Putin, and ex-chief of Russian Railways.
Our family saved up to buy our own small plane – now we’re flying it around the world for a 14-month holiday
A FAMILY who saved up to buy their own plane, are now in the process of taking it on a round the world trip. The Porter family from Canada spent $500,000 (£322,375) on the aircraft, which they are using to go on the holiday of a lifetime. So far,...
a-z-animals.com
Explore the Largest Lithium Deposits in the World
Earth has many natural resources. Humans have learned to use some of these, but some resources remain untapped. Additionally, the use of some of these resources, such as mercury, can lead to negative effects on the environment. This is why resources that can actually lead to improvements in the environment...
helihub.com
USAF recovers CV-22B six weeks after emergency landing on Norwegian island
While participating in a training exercise in Norway, a CV-22B Osprey experienced an inflight emergency, requiring the pilots to land immediately. After six weeks of being grounded on the island of Senja, the 352nd Special Operations Wing’s Osprey was recovered via crane barge, Sept. 27, 2022. The aircraft is...
German gym tycoon Rainer Schaller, partner and kids on plane that disappeared off Costa Rican coast
Authorities in Costa Rica found wreckage believed to be from a plane carrying German CEO Rainer Schaller and four others that disappeared Friday.
maritime-executive.com
Good Samaritans Rescue American Yachtsman in North Atlantic
Over the weekend, three merchant vessels responded to a request from the UK's HM Coastguard and successfully rescued an American yachtsman in the North Atlantic. On Friday evening, HM Coastguard's Joint Rescue Coordination Center received two EPIRB alerts from a yacht about 650 nm off the west coast of Ireland. The center asked the Royal Air Force to send two patrol aircraft to confirm the location of the vessel in distress.
Roslyn reaches major hurricane status in East Pacific, on track to strike Mexico
Roslyn strengthened into a major Category 4 hurricane over eastern Pacific Saturday and is on track to strike the western coast of Mexico with heavy rain and damaging winds, forecasters said.
navalnews.com
Naval Group unveils Blue Shark “eco-responsible” ship concept
With the Blue Shark, Naval Group offers an evolutionary vision of a fast, discreet, efficient and resilient combat ship that can be integrated into a collaborative naval force, while ensuring a reduced environmental impact. Blue Shark: ecodesigned for naval operations. Naval Group developed Blue Shark, its newest surface concept ship...
airlive.net
Commercial planes forced to change routes after Russian Kalibr cruise missiles are apparently launched from the Caspian Sea
Commercial planes routes have recently changed in the Caspian Sea area. The no-fly-zone has been moved much further east, leaving all the airspace between the Caspian Sea and Ukraine free. The twitter account @MT_Anderson is reporting that there are one or more Russian Navy Gepard class frigates in the western...
Private F-5 Aggressor Jet Flies With Built-In Infrared Search And Track System
Tactical Air SupportTactical Air Support’s F-5 Advanced Tiger jets are being equipped with unique infrared search and track systems that Lockheed calls TacIRST.
maritime-executive.com
Royal Caribbean Unveils Details for World’s Largest Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean International provided the first details on its much anticipated new cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas, which has been under construction in Finland for a year. At 250,800 gross tons, the new cruise ship will be more than five percent larger in volume than the line’s Oasis class, making her the largest cruise ship in the world.
maritime-executive.com
Sembcorp Marine to Convert Drill Rigs to FLNG for New Fortress Energy
New Fortress Energy is taking a creative approach to addressing the strong continuing demand for infrastructure to support liquified natural gas production. The energy infrastructure company has awarded a contract to Singapore-based Sembcorp Marine for the engineering and conversion of two Sevan cylindrical drilling vessels to Floating LNG (FLNG) liquefaction facilities.
maritime-executive.com
Video: Boston's Largest Ship Ever Docks After Port Upgrades
For the second time in 2022, the Port of Boston has broken its record with the largest ever container vessel arriving in the port. The larger ships are coming to the port as part of a multi-year expansion project recently completed designed to make the port more accessible and add new capabilities at the port’s Conley Terminal.
Kawasaki Ships Gas Engine to Major Taiwanese Chemical Company
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (TOKYO:7012) announced today that it has shipped one KG-18 Kawasaki Green Gas Engine to major Taiwanese chemical company Yee Fong Chemical & Industrial Co., Ltd. (Yee Fong) for use in an expansion project at their Taoyuan Plant. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005476/en/ KG-18 Kawasaki Green Gas Engine (Photo: Business Wire)
maritime-executive.com
Port of Rotterdam Says War and Economy Reshaped Business in 2022
Providing new evidence on the toll the war in Ukraine is having on the shipping industry, the Port of Rotterdam reported its nine-month results highlighting dramatic changes in its business. The war and resulting sanctions on Russia, changes to the energy market, and slowing consumer demand’s impact on container shipments, all contributed to the changes the port is experiencing in 2022. Europe’s busiest port and one of the busiest in the world, Rotterdam historically has been a hub for transshipments as well as the energy industry.
maritime-executive.com
Video: Geared Bulker Strikes an STS Crane at Puerto Moin, Costa Rica
[Brief] A geared bulker struck an STS gantry crane at Puerto Moin, Costa Rica on October 20, and the moment was captured by a witness on the pier. The bulker Irma (IMO 9180396) arrived at Puerto Moin on the night of October 18 and berthed at a breakbulk terminal on the port's small commercial quay. AIS data provided by Pole Star shows that she remained there until 1100 hours on Thursday morning, when she got under way to the south as though planning to shift berths.
maritime-executive.com
Australian Government Names Task Force to Setup Strategic Fleet
Australia’s Labor Government, which took office in May 2022, is following through on its campaign promise to launch a strategic national fleet of commercial cargo ships. Despite criticism from the shipping industry which has questioned the effectiveness of the strategy the government today announced a new task force to guide the establishment of Australia’s Maritime Strategic Fleet.
maritime-executive.com
Supply Chain Issues Continue to Delay Cruise Ship Newbuilds
Continuing supply chain disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and repercussions from the war in Ukraine are continuing to impact cruise ship construction. The new brand Explora Journeys being developed by MSC is the latest to announce a delay in the maiden voyage of its cruise ship following previous announcements from Norwegian Cruise Line similarly rescheduling the first sailings of two of its new cruise ships.
maritime-executive.com
NASA: IMO Adoption of Low Sulfur Fuel Reduced Pollution from Ships
The adoption of the low sulfur fuel oil regulations for the shipping industry has a positive effect in reducing the clouds of pollution according to a new report released by NASA. According to the report, the global standard limiting sulfur in ship fuel introduced by the International Maritime Organization reduced artificial “ship track” clouds to record-low levels in 2020 highlighting the importance of the efforts to address ship emissions.
