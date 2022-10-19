Providing new evidence on the toll the war in Ukraine is having on the shipping industry, the Port of Rotterdam reported its nine-month results highlighting dramatic changes in its business. The war and resulting sanctions on Russia, changes to the energy market, and slowing consumer demand’s impact on container shipments, all contributed to the changes the port is experiencing in 2022. Europe’s busiest port and one of the busiest in the world, Rotterdam historically has been a hub for transshipments as well as the energy industry.

