WWE NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC TONIGHT, COMPLETE COVERAGE ON PWINSIDER
WWE NXT will present their first-ever Halloween Havoc PPV tonight from the WWE Performance Center, featuring:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragonuv. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre. *Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer...
WHAT SHOULD GO DOWN SATURDAY: THE WWE NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC TIP SHEET
WWE NXT will present their first-ever Halloween Havoc PLE this Saturday from the WWE Performance Center, with Shotzi Blackheart and Quincy Elliott hosting. Here is our take on what will go down. WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragonuv. Dave: Usually I say that the Champ...
THE NEXT WWE NXT PPV WILL BE...
WWE NXT Deadline will take place on Saturday 12/10. The event will take place the same date as Ring of Honor Final Battle (which has a 4 PM EST) start and opposite that night's UFC PPV. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
BROCK TO HALLOWEEN RAW, SMACKDOWN TO FS1 NEXT WEEK, REY VS. GUNTHER AND MORE
Brock Lesnar is being advertised for the 10/31 edition of Raw in Dallas, Texas. Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory are being sent to next week's Smackdown taping, likely for a dark match. Due to FOX's Major League Baseball coverage, next week's WWE Friday Night Smackdown will air on FS1, featuring...
CORA JADE DISCUSSES NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC, ROXANNE PEREZ, THE PERFORMANCE CENTER, RAW, GOALS AND MORE: COMPLETE TRANSCRIPT
With just under two years under her belt in WWE NXT, Cora Jade has hit a number of milestones already, including the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championship, being the center of a big Wargames match and now, a big feud with Roxanne Perez that looks to hit its apex this Saturday at Halloween Havoc 2022 in a Weapons Wild Match. Jade sat down with PWInsider.com yesterday to discuss her NXT and WWE experiences and more. Transcript by Billy Krotchsen.
STEEL CAGE MATCH ADDED TO WWE CROWN JEWEL
Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage match has been officially added to the 11/5 WWE Crown Jewel PPV. Previously announced for the next Saudi Arabia PPV:. *WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul. *The Judgement Day vs. AJ Styles & Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows. If...
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT
Your announcers are Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton. Cameron Grimes introduces himself and he says he is here to take the WWE Universe and Main Event TO THE MOON!!. Match Number One: Akira Tozawa versus Cameron Grimes. They lock up and Tozawa with a wrist lock into a waist lock....
WHERE THE LATEST BRAY WYATT QR CODE ON SMACKDOWN LEADS...
Tonight’s Smackdown segment of the Bray Wyatt villain had another QR Code. It forwards to here: https://www.wwe.com/8552111333. While it is a psych evaluation form, the client ID listed in the upper right corner of the document is actually a phone number that has a creepy little message from Bray saying he didn’t lose control.
WHAT NEXT FOR CM PUNK, ATTENDING NXT EVENTS AT THE WWE PC, WHERE IN THE WORLD IS SABU SANDIEGO, WWE IN MSG AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. What's more likely to be his next move, CM Punk returns to Chicago to wrestle for AEW or returns to MSG to wrestle for WWE?. I guess they are all as likely as Punk never wrestling again. I don't see...
LOGAN PAUL TRAINING WITH ALL-TIME GREAT AHEAD OF CROWN JEWEL, ROMAN REIGNS COMMENTS
WWE revealed that Logan Paul was training with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels earlier this week:. Michaels traveled to Puerto Rico to train with Paul, who has a ring WWE sent to him at his property there. Paul's opponent at the 11/5 Crown Jewel PPV for the WWE Universal...
UNITED STATES TITLE HEADLINES LIVE EVENTS: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW
This Saturday, WWE will run The Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio with Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE United States Championship on top, plus SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre and The Usos locally advertised.
AEW VS. NXT HEAD TO HEAD LAST NIGHT: WHO WON AND WHO RETAINED THE MOST VIEWERS FROM THE WEEK BEFORE
Who won the AEW vs. WWE NXT head to head last night?. If you go by the straight numbers, it was AEW. Dynamite brought in 752,000 overnight viewers, while NXT garnered 676,000 over night viewers. In the 18-49 demo, AEW also won, bringing in a 0.26 vs. NXT's 0.18. However,...
MIZ INJURED, BUSTED OPEN'S LAGRECA HEADING TO HALLOWEEN HAVOC PRE-SHOW AND MORE
The Miz revealed during an interview with the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast yesterday that he's currently dealing with a shoulder issue and a burst bursa sac in his elbow, which would explain why they did an angle instead of having him wrestle Dexter Lumis on Monday. He hasn't performed inside the ring since 10/1 during a six man tag in North Dakota during a WWE live event.
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: WOMEN'S TAG TITLE, LOGAN SPEAKS, BRAY SPEAKS, SOLO VERSUS SHEAMUS, AND MORE
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We get hacked by Bray Wyatt, who says he is here. Match Number One: Sheamus (with Butch and Ridge Holland) versus Solo Sikoa (with Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso) They lock up and go around the ring into the corner...
WWE FILES NEW NXT TRADEMARK
"G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information."
WHAT IF WWE WANTS TO INDUCT AN AEW-CONTRACTED TALENT INTO THE HALL OF FAME, VANESSA KRAVEN, CODY-AEW AND MORE
What happens if WWE wants to induct Saraya or Chris Jericho or someone to the Hall of Fame but they are under contract to AEW?. One of several things. One, they wait until those talents are free. Two, they try to make a deal with AEW as they did to get Ric Flair for the Four Horsemen induction while he was under contract to Impact Wrestling years ago. Or three, they don't get inducted at that time.
HEYMAN NARRATES ESPN VIDEO FOR UFC FIGHT
"I doubt @joerogan has anything to worry about, especially since serving as #SpecialCounsel to the #TribalChief @RomanReigns and #Wiseman to the #Bloodline is a 24/7/365 responsibility on the Island of Relevancy, but my most sincere compliments to @ESPN and @UFC for their choice of voiceover artist (and I am compelled to call your attention to the word ARTIST) for #UFC280’s #HeelVsHeel matchup of @tjdillashaw vs @funkmastermma!"
MEET WARDLOW THIS MONDAY, ULTIMO DRAGON WANTS ONE MORE JERICHO MATCH & MORE
There will be a meet and greet with AEW TNT Champion Wardlow this Monday 10/24 at 4:30 PM for those who purchase or have tickets for this Wednesday's Dynamite at the box office of the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA. Photos only. No personal items:. Ultimo Dragon talked up the...
NEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS CROWNED, NEXT WEEK'S IMPACT ON AXS LINEUP AND MORE
Heath and Rhino captured the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship on tonight's Impact on AXS episode. Mia Yim's final scheduled Impact Wrestling appearance was tonight's broadcast. The Kingdom have at least one more scheduled appearance on Impact TV, but they are finished with the promotion for now. Alan Angels returns...
AEW RAMPAGE REPORT
It is Friday and AEW Rampage is coming from Daily’s Plaza in Jacksonville Florida. Our commentary team is Excalibur, Taz, and Jim Ross. The Acclaimed (AEW Tag Team Champions) VS Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese and Josh Woods) For the titles and the trademark for Scissor Me. The Acclaimed attack...
