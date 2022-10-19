Read full article on original website
DID WWE TRY TO GET MOXLEY OR JERICHO BACK, DO THE ELITE OR PUNK RETURN FIRST, SURVIVOR SERIES AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Do you know if WWE tried to get Chris Jericho and/or Jon Moxley back?. In the case of Moxley, there was a period he wasn't under contract but he made it clear he was staying with AEW and internally, there was no fear he was leaving. I don't believe he and WWE had any conversations. In the case of Jericho, he was never NOT under an AEW deal. He signed an extension of an existing deal, so he wouldn't have been able to negotiate elsewhere.
TRIPLE H HEALTH UPDATE
WWE Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque remains in WWE's COVID-19 protocol and will not be at tonight's Friday Night Smackdown taping, PWInsider.com has confirmed. PWInsider.com is told by WWE sources that Levesque "feels fine" and is going through the proper steps required of him...
WWE NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC TONIGHT, COMPLETE COVERAGE ON PWINSIDER
WWE NXT will present their first-ever Halloween Havoc PPV tonight from the WWE Performance Center, featuring:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragonuv. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre. *Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer...
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Booker T on Throwing the First Pitch at the Astros Game. Battle of the Brands 2K22: LIVESTREAM - Creed's In The Lead!. WWE Superstar Austin Theory talks about winning Money in the Bank. Logan Paul on Crown Jewel, The Bloodline and wanting Jake Paul in WWE | Ryan Satin 1-on-1.
WHAT IF WWE WANTS TO INDUCT AN AEW-CONTRACTED TALENT INTO THE HALL OF FAME, VANESSA KRAVEN, CODY-AEW AND MORE
What happens if WWE wants to induct Saraya or Chris Jericho or someone to the Hall of Fame but they are under contract to AEW?. One of several things. One, they wait until those talents are free. Two, they try to make a deal with AEW as they did to get Ric Flair for the Four Horsemen induction while he was under contract to Impact Wrestling years ago. Or three, they don't get inducted at that time.
LOGAN PAUL TRAINING WITH ALL-TIME GREAT AHEAD OF CROWN JEWEL, ROMAN REIGNS COMMENTS
WWE revealed that Logan Paul was training with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels earlier this week:. Michaels traveled to Puerto Rico to train with Paul, who has a ring WWE sent to him at his property there. Paul's opponent at the 11/5 Crown Jewel PPV for the WWE Universal...
WHERE THE LATEST BRAY WYATT QR CODE ON SMACKDOWN LEADS...
Tonight’s Smackdown segment of the Bray Wyatt villain had another QR Code. It forwards to here: https://www.wwe.com/8552111333. While it is a psych evaluation form, the client ID listed in the upper right corner of the document is actually a phone number that has a creepy little message from Bray saying he didn’t lose control.
AEW ANNOUNCES A MOST DESERVING SIGNING, LOTS OF INTERESTING NAMES WORK DARK TAPING AND MORE
AEW officially announced that Willow Nightingale has officially signed with the company. As someone who has watched her work since she was rookie for NYWC in Long Island and has seen a continued improvement every month out of her since, this is something that is obviously very deserving:. There were...
FORMER WWE & ROH STAR HEADING TO IMPACT WRESTLING
PJ Black, the former Justin Gabriel during his WWE run, most recently seen in Ring of Honor will be returning to Impact Wrestling very soon, PWInsider.com has learned. Gabriel made several appearances for the company in 2015. We are told he is expected to work this weekend's TV tapings in Las Vegas.
THE NEXT WWE NXT PPV WILL BE...
WWE NXT Deadline will take place on Saturday 12/10. The event will take place the same date as Ring of Honor Final Battle (which has a 4 PM EST) start and opposite that night's UFC PPV. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX from Toledo, Ohio at the Huntington Center:. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville. *Braun Strowman and Omos face off. *The latest with Bray Wyatt. If...
EDDIE KINGSTON CALLS OUT JAY WHITE & MORE NJPW VIDEOS
FREE FULL EPISODE! Ren Narita vs Buddy Matthews! | STRONG ep 83. A double title championship episode! | STRONG Highlights. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
NEW MATCH ADDED TO TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN
Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus has been officially added to tonight's edition of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville. *Braun Strowman and Omos face off. *The latest with Bray Wyatt. If you...
WINDY CITY RIOT: NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV REPORT
Welcome to the New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV report!. This should be a straight up scientific match. Suzuki has had one hell of a US tour. Right away they exchange forearms. 36 by my count. Kick by Suzuki, he misses the PK. Suzuki works the right arm. Action spills to the floor and things go into the crowd as Ishii gets sent over the rail. Ishii with a chair, Suzuki grabs one and they duel. The chairs fall.
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV REPORT
We are in Albany, NY with Tom Hanifan and Matt Rehwoldt as your hosts!. Backstage, Ace Austin has been laid out by someone in a parking lot. Juice Robinson and Chris Bey check on him. Tommy Dreamer shows up and is told what happened. The implication is perhaps Bully Ray did it.
AEW RAMPAGE REPORT
It is Friday and AEW Rampage is coming from Daily’s Plaza in Jacksonville Florida. Our commentary team is Excalibur, Taz, and Jim Ross. The Acclaimed (AEW Tag Team Champions) VS Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese and Josh Woods) For the titles and the trademark for Scissor Me. The Acclaimed attack...
NEW TITLE MATCH SET FOR AEW RAMPAGE TOMORROW
AEW just released the following segment announcing tomorrow's Rampage in Jacksonville, Florida will now feature AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Rush vs. 10 in a title bout:. In the segment, Cassidy challenged them both to face him at the same time with Tony Khan making a cameo to make...
THREE NEW CHRIS JERICHO TRADEMARK FILINGS
Chris Jericho applied to trademark "Ring of Jericho" and "The Ocho" for:. "G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts." "G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes."
WWE SHIFTS SCHEDULED DAY ONE PPV INTO ATLANTA LIVE EVENT
The State Farm Arena, which had listed a 1/1/23 PPV event for WWE Day One at the Atlanta, GA arena, has removed that event's listing and replaced it with a WWE live event instead several days before on Tuesday 12/27. Wrestlenomics.com had previously reported the 1/1/23 Day One PPV had...
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT
Your announcers are Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton. Cameron Grimes introduces himself and he says he is here to take the WWE Universe and Main Event TO THE MOON!!. Match Number One: Akira Tozawa versus Cameron Grimes. They lock up and Tozawa with a wrist lock into a waist lock....
