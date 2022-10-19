ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWE-DISNEY+ IN PHILIPPINES LAUNCHING NEXT MONTH, ROAD DOGG ON DX REUNION AND MORE

WWE content will be a part of the Disney + official launch in the Philippines on November 17. Live events and on-demand content will be available as a part of the Star brand of content for the region. The Star brand is featured on Disney + features content similar to Hulu in the US with content licensed from other television providers from region to region.
WWE NEWS AND NOTES

Booker T on Throwing the First Pitch at the Astros Game. Battle of the Brands 2K22: LIVESTREAM - Creed's In The Lead!. WWE Superstar Austin Theory talks about winning Money in the Bank. Logan Paul on Crown Jewel, The Bloodline and wanting Jake Paul in WWE | Ryan Satin 1-on-1.
STEEL CAGE MATCH ADDED TO WWE CROWN JEWEL

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage match has been officially added to the 11/5 WWE Crown Jewel PPV. Previously announced for the next Saudi Arabia PPV:. *WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul. *The Judgement Day vs. AJ Styles & Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows. If...
LIVE, INTERACTIVE ARN ANDERSON SIGNING TONIGHT AT HIGHSPOTSAUCTIONS.COM

Our friends at HighspotsAuctions.com have a live, interactive signing this evening with Arn Anderson tonight. You can order items to be signed at their website.
MOJO RAWLEY GETS MARRIED, BILL WATTS TALKS WITH BRISCO & JBL AND MORE

BILL WATTS - FULL EPISODE. Candice LeRae's return to the ring, child with Johnny Gargano and more | FULL Ep. | Out of Character.
NEW JAPAN ANNOUNCES RETURN TO HOLLYWOOD FOR NJPW STRONG TAPING

STRONG Returns to the Vermont Hollywood November 20! ?NJoA?. NJPW STRONG is set to return to the Vermont Hollywood on November 20 as Detonation sees a dramatic conclusion to 2022 in NJPW STRONG. With Switchblade Jay White set to end his immensely successful STRONG campaign this year on a high, Fred Rosser continuing to not let up and not take days off Thanksgiving week, as well as the returns to STRONG for David Finlay, Hikuleo and more, Hollywood is set for a hot and high octane November night.
WWE SHIFTS SCHEDULED DAY ONE PPV INTO ATLANTA LIVE EVENT

The State Farm Arena, which had listed a 1/1/23 PPV event for WWE Day One at the Atlanta, GA arena, has removed that event's listing and replaced it with a WWE live event instead several days before on Tuesday 12/27. Wrestlenomics.com had previously reported the 1/1/23 Day One PPV had...
WHERE THE LATEST BRAY WYATT QR CODE ON SMACKDOWN LEADS...

Tonight’s Smackdown segment of the Bray Wyatt villain had another QR Code. It forwards to here: https://www.wwe.com/8552111333. While it is a psych evaluation form, the client ID listed in the upper right corner of the document is actually a phone number that has a creepy little message from Bray saying he didn’t lose control.
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX from Toledo, Ohio at the Huntington Center:. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville. *Braun Strowman and Omos face off. *The latest with Bray Wyatt. If...
THE BELLAS TO APPEAR ON NEW MARLON WAYANS SERIES

The Bella Twins will be appearing on an episode of 'Oh Hell No...with Marlon Wayans' where celebrities will be challenged to face their biggest fears in VR. The series, produced for Meta, will debut on 10/26 at 9 pm ET on Wayans' Facebook and Instagram pages. Meta Quest 2 users...
UNITED STATES TITLE HEADLINES LIVE EVENTS: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW

This Saturday, WWE will run The Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio with Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE United States Championship on top, plus SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre and The Usos locally advertised.
NEW NWA TV CHAMPION TO BE CROWNED TOMORROW & MORE SET FOR NWA USA

*AJ Cazana vs. Jordan Clearwater: NWA TV Championship Tournament final. *NWA Tag Team Champions Bestia & Mechawolf, La Rebelion vs. Dirty Sexy Boys, JTG & Dirty Dango (non-title) *Roxy vs. Kenzie Paige vs Ella Envy. *Gaagz the Gymp with Jim Mitchell vs. Caprice Coleman. *Also appearing will be NWA Champion...
DID WWE TRY TO GET MOXLEY OR JERICHO BACK, DO THE ELITE OR PUNK RETURN FIRST, SURVIVOR SERIES AND MORE

SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Do you know if WWE tried to get Chris Jericho and/or Jon Moxley back?. In the case of Moxley, there was a period he wasn't under contract but he made it clear he was staying with AEW and internally, there was no fear he was leaving. I don't believe he and WWE had any conversations. In the case of Jericho, he was never NOT under an AEW deal. He signed an extension of an existing deal, so he wouldn't have been able to negotiate elsewhere.
PEACOCK IS SITTING ON AN UNRELEASED STEVE AUSTIN ANIMATED SERIES

During an appearance on Barstool Radio, comedian Dan Soder talked of an animated series for WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin that he sold to Peacock that has been sitting there unreleased since the pandemic, asking that WWE and Peacock figure out the logistics of finally getting it released publicly:
THE NEXT WWE NXT PPV WILL BE...

WWE NXT Deadline will take place on Saturday 12/10. The event will take place the same date as Ring of Honor Final Battle (which has a 4 PM EST) start and opposite that night's UFC PPV. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
EDDIE KINGSTON CALLS OUT JAY WHITE & MORE NJPW VIDEOS

FREE FULL EPISODE! Ren Narita vs Buddy Matthews! | STRONG ep 83. A double title championship episode! | STRONG Highlights.
MLW STREAMING BATTLE RIOT IV FOR FREE NEXT MONTH

Battle RIOT IV: Stream worldwide for FREE Nov 3 on PWTV. The 2022 MLW Battle Riot bout, featuring Rumble like entrances, will feature Killer (Karrion) Kross, Jacob Fatu, MLW Tag Team Champions EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman, Lince Dorada, Sami Callihan, Little Guido, Homicide, Ken Broadway, Gangrel, Davey Richards, KC Navarro, Mr. Thomas, Arez, Microman, Mini Abismo Negro, The SAT, La Estrella, NZO, Savio Vega, Madds Kruger, Myron Reed, Matt Cross, Alex Kane, Taya Valkyrie and more.

