Yardbarker

Pedro Martinez Makes A Bold Claim About The Astros

After the Houston Astros‘ 3-2 win over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS, Hall-of-Famer Pedro Martinez made somewhat of a bold claim. The Astros now lead the Yankees in the series, 2-0, and will look to try and pull off a sweep and advance to the World Series as soon as Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

The Astros Are Undefeated With A Shocking Stat

The game of baseball is not something that can be broken down by any formula, nor can the madness of it even be explained at any point. This postseason, we have learned that now more than ever, we should expect the unexpected. The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone: 1 Astros Decision "Killed Us"

Following the Yankees' Game 2 loss to the Astros, manager Aaron Boone made an interesting comment during his press conference. When discussing Aaron Judge's flyout in the tp of the eighth inning, Boone pointed out that Houston left the roof open at Minute Maid Park. Boone believes Judge would've hit...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: Yankees return to New York down 2-0 in ALCS vs. Astros

HOUSTON — The Yankees are flying back to the Bronx facing a 2-0 series deficit. The last time they won a best-of-seven series after falling behind two games to none was the 1996 World Series. But the ‘96 Yankees squad that defeated the Atlanta Braves and won the championship had Derek Jeter, Bernie Williams, Darryl Strawberry, Paul O'Neill, Cecil Fielder, Wade Boggs and Tino Martinez in its lineup.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

MLB Championship Series top plays: Astros lead Yankees in Game 2

Two of the best teams in baseball met again Thursday, as the Houston Astros played host to the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. The Astros lead the series 1-0 after topping the Yankees, 4-2, in Game 1 on Wednesday. Framber Valdez is on...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

The Yankees offense has been solved by Astros’ pitching

In the regular season, the Yankees were one of the best offenses in the sport. They were consistently a top 5 offense in the sport, and yet against the Houston Astros have gone ice-cold. Baseball is a tough sport, but this series feels like déjà vu for a lot of Yankee fans.
HOUSTON, TX
The Crawfish Boxes

A few Issues as the Astros Enter Game 1 of the 2022 ALCS

As Cody Poage pointed out earlier today, any playoff series is a crapshoot. The small sample size guarantees strange outcomes almost every year. Just ask this year’s Dodgers or Braves. Here are a few of the things to look for in the first two games of the ALCS against...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Mike Francesa: Yankees 'sound like losers' after ALCS loss to Astros

"[Bregman] hit it 91 mph," Severino said of the game-deciding homer. "That’s the only thing I’m gonna say. And Judge hit it 106 [mph], and it didn’t go out. They got lucky." Francesa lamented New York's offensive woes during the postgame edition of his BetRivers podcast. "The...
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/22/22

Sports Illustrated | Gary Phillips: Down 0-2 to the Astros, the Yankees have a chance to spark a comeback with three straight games at home. They have the starting pitching advantage for the first two contests, sending Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes to the hill for Games 3 and 4. For Cole in particular, his strong postseason run continuing would go a long way in reassuring us that the Yankees still have a shot at this thing.
BRONX, NY

