Baltimore, MD

3 pedestrians struck by vehicles in separate incidents within 14 hours; 2 drivers fled crash sites

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE -- At least three people were struck by vehicles while riding bicycles or using public transportation in Baltimore within the span of 14 hours over the weekend, according to authorities.

Two of them were left in roadways while the vehicle that struck them sped off, police said.

On Saturday night, a woman was struck by a vehicle after getting off of a city bus near the intersection of Harford Road and Moravia Road in Northeast Baltimore, according to authorities.

She had been attempting to cross the westbound side of Harford Road when a vehicle struck her—and kept driving down the road, police said.

The woman sustained significant injuries to the entire left side of her body, according to authorities.

WJZ sent a camera crew to the intersection around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A few hours later, around midnight, a bicyclist was struck by a Dodge Caravan in downtown Baltimore.

The bicyclist had been pedaling past the intersection of West Franklin Street and North Paca Street when the driver of the minivan drove through the red light at Paca Street and collided with them, according to authorities.

The driver then fled the area and evaded police. Officers later found his minivan abandoned in the 1100 block of Winchester Street, police said.

The bicyclist was uninjured but they still went to a local hospital for a medical evaluation, according to authorities.

Sunday morning, a bicyclist traveling through North Baltimore was not as lucky.

He had been pedaling along the 200 block of East 39th Street when he was struck by a vehicle, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the site of the collision and spoke to the police while the bicyclist was taken to a local hospital, according to authorities.

Investigators say that the man is in critical condition and has no recollection of the crash.

Baltimore, MD
