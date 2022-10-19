Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
goduke.com
No. 2 Duke Remains Unbeaten With Draw Against Pitt
DURHAM – The second-ranked Duke men's soccer team closed out an undefeated home regular season slate on Friday night, playing to a scoreless draw against Pittsburgh on Senior Night. Eliot Hamill logged his fifth consecutive, and 10th total, shutout in 2022 to help extend Duke's unbeaten streak to 14 games.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Set to Open Season Saturday
DURHAM - The Duke swimming and diving program begins the 2022-23 season Saturday at the Taishoff Aquatic Center, hosting the Virginia Tech Hokies at 2 p.m. The Hokies men's team enter the first week of competition ranked No. 11 in the country, while the women's team opens the season No. 24 by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America TYR Poll. The Blue Devils' women's program opens the year just outside the top-25, receiving votes after finishing the 2021-22 season ranked No. 24.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Take on Panthers in ACC Home Finale
DURHAM – No. 2 Duke is set to play their final regular season home game on Friday night, taking on ACC Coastal opponent Pittsburgh at Koskinen Stadium. The matchup, broadcast live on ACC Network, proves crucial in the Coastal standings with the Blue Devils (10-0-3) and Panthers (7-3-3, 3-2-1) separated by just four points.
goduke.com
Duke Set to Host Fall Invitational
DURHAM – The Duke women's lacrosse team closes out its fall season with the annual Duke Fall Invitational this weekend. The Blue Devils will welcome five teams to Durham for a full day of lacrosse that spans Saturday and Sunday. The Blue Devils kick off the action Saturday at...
goduke.com
Hoops Tips Off with Countdown to Craziness
DURHAM – Duke basketball fans took their first look at the 2022-23 squad during the Blue Devils' 13th annual Countdown to Craziness event Friday evening at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The highly-anticipated night kicked off with student group and dunk team performances prior to introductions of the Duke women's basketball...
goduke.com
No. 10 Duke Finishes with 0-0 Draw at Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. – On Thursday evening in Clemson, S.C, the Duke women's soccer team held an 11-8 advantage in shots, but the No. 10 Blue Devils and Clemson Tigers finished with a 0-0 draw at Historic Riggs Field. With the tie, Duke moves to 10-4-1, 5-2-1 in ACC action,...
goduke.com
Miller Selected to NFHCA Senior Team
DURHAM – Duke field hockey senior Hannah Miller is one of 38 seniors selected to the 2022 Victory Sports Tours/NFHCA Division I Senior Game as announced by the organization Thursday afternoon. All five NCAA Division I regions are represented on the list of 2022 honorees. The selected student-athletes were...
goduke.com
Chinn Leads Blue Devils on First Day at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
ALPHARETTA, Ga. – — Kelly Chinn fired a 3-under 69 and the Duke men's golf team sits in 13th place after the first round of the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate following a 3-over 291 team score through the first 18 holes on the Lakeside Course. Chinn currently leads the Blue Devils in a tie for 12th place.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Strong During Day One of ITA Carolina Regional
CARY, N.C. – Duke men's tennis won eight of its 12 matches during Day One of the ITA Carolina Regional Championship on Friday at Cary Tennis Park. Three of the six individuals playing in the singles draw advanced to Saturday's Round of 32 in Faris Khan, Pedro Rodenas and Andrew Zhang.
goduke.com
Duke Defeats NC State, 3-1
DURHAM - The Duke volleyball team collected a 3-1 victory (25-23, 22-25, 25-17, 25-18) over NC State Wednesday evening at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The stat sheet was filled and balanced across all categories as three Blue Devils tallied double-digit kills and double-digit digs. How it Happened. Senior Gracie Johnson once...
goduke.com
Rising Star: Katie Groff’s Impressive Development
DURHAM – Any Duke women's soccer fan could tell you that junior defender Katie Groff plays an essential role on Blue Devil squad. Currently in her third season at Duke,, it is hard to imagine the defensive line without her. As soon as she stepped on campus freshman year, Groff knew that she needed to put the work in to grow into the effective collegiate athlete she is today.
goduke.com
Duke Set to Host ITA Carolina Regional Championship
DURHAM – Duke men's tennis hosts the 2022 ITA Carolina Regional Championship this weekend at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C. More than 128 competitors and 23 schools will be in action as the tournament stretches from Friday through Tuesday. Nine Blue Devils will compete this weekend in...
goduke.com
Q+A With Duke Football: Porter Wilson
DURHAM – The Voice of the Blue Devils, David Shumate, sat down with redshirt junior punter Porter Wilson for a brief question and answer session. DS: I know you aspire to play in the league. How excited are you to play in an NFL venue?. PW: It's always fun,...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Travel to Clemson for ACC Tilt Thursday
Live Stats l Watch on ACC Network Extra l Twitter l Media Guide l Media Hub l Match Notes. #10 Duke (10-4-0, 5-2-0 ACC) at Clemson (7-4-3, 3-3-1 ACC) Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 - 7:00 PM (ET) - ACC Network Extra. Clemson, S.C. (Historic Riggs Field) ACC Network Extra Talent:...
Comments / 0