Recording at a time when each league has played two LCS games, SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, delve into playoff baseball, with the added touch that one of Will’s softball teammates works in the Dodgers’ office and could report on the dirge-like atmosphere after the Padres beat the allegedly best team in the game. Of course, that loss took some heat off the White Sox, who went from the most disappointing team in the majors to just the most disappointing regular-season team in the majors.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO